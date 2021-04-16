Interactive Map Shows All Casinos Closed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - Leanbackplayer.com

DETROIT, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new interactive map on leanbackplayer.com shows which casinos currently closed across the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The map can be viewed here https://www.leanbackplayer.com/covid-19-casino-tracker/



Over the past 12 months casinos have had to close their doors several times due to the pandemic. Currently 51 casinos are still closed, the majority of these are Tribal owned casinos in the New Mexico area.

History of casino closures due to COVID-19

March 14th - 25th: All 973 casinos in the USA are closed due to the pandemic.

April: All casinos remain closed throughout April.

May 7th: 11 casinos reopen in Deadwood, South Dakota.

May 14th: 52 total casinos are reopened, with capacity restrictions and limited gaming options as stay-at-home orders end in Arizona, South Dakota, Montana, and Louisiana.

May 22nd: 153 casinos are open nationwide as more states lift restrictions.

June 4th - 11th: 441 Nevada casinos reopen. There are now more casinos open than closed in the US.

July 1st: 10 Illinois casinos reopen

August 5th: 26 Michigan casinos open with 15% capacity limit

November 19th: Casinos close again in Illinois and Michigan during COVID-19 resurgence, 24 re-close in New Mexico

December 18th: Casinos open for a third time in Michigan

January 15th: Casinos allowed to reopen in Illinois

About the map

The map was designed to be a resource for anyone curious about the state of the industry, or for those who’s local casinos still remain closed. As well as a resource for viewing any future closures in the event of a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

The tool is updated in real-time and was created using the google maps API which looks at each casino's GoogleMyBusiness listing to see if it is currently marked as temporarily closed on google maps, either by the owners or user input.

