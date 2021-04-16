Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2021

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) (the “Company”), a $1.829 billion asset bank holding company and parent company of Merchants Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 was $4.9 million or $0.29 per share – diluted, compared with net income of $916 thousand or $0.05 per share – diluted for the same period of 2020.

Significant Items for the First Quarter of 2021:

  • The Bank continued to experience significant growth in deposits, which increased $71 million during the quarter.
  • Loans, exclusive of PPP loans increased $19 million during the quarter; a reversal of the decline that occurred throughout 2020.
  • The Company’s net interest margin was 3.46% for the quarter; unchanged from the preceding quarter.
  • COVID-19 related credit concerns have continued to moderate and no provision for loan and lease losses was required.
  • During the first quarter of 2021, our largest nonaccrual borrowing relationship totaling $3.0 million (43% of nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2020) was repaid. The repayment included all principal (including $110 thousand recovery for an amount previously charged-off) $251 thousand of previously unrecorded interest and $80 thousand of reimbursed legal, appraisal and title fees.

Randall S. Eslick, President and CEO commented: “Our first quarter financial performance is a very positive start to the year and our growth in loans and deposits reflects the increased economic activity throughout our markets. The medical response to the pandemic has been quite effective, our concerns of last year regarding asset quality have moderated and our outlook on profitability for 2021 remains upbeat.”

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2021 Compared to Prior Quarter:

  • Net income of $4.9 million ($0.29 per share – diluted) was a decrease of $152 thousand ($0.01 per share – diluted) (3%) from $5.1 million ($0.30 per share – diluted) earned during the prior quarter.
  • Return on average assets decreased to 1.11% compared to 1.14% for the prior quarter.
  • Return on average equity decreased to 11.20% compared to 11.56% for the prior quarter.
  • Net interest income decreased $138 thousand (1%) to $14.4 million compared to $14.6 million for the prior quarter.
  • Net interest margin of 3.46% was unchanged compared to the prior quarter.
  • Average loans totaled $1.140 billion, a decrease of $32 million (11% annualized) compared to average loans for the prior quarter.
  • Average earning assets totaled $1.692 billion, an increase of $18 million (4% annualized) compared to average earning assets for the prior quarter.
  • Average deposits totaled $1.571 billion, an increase of $16 million (4% annualized) compared to average deposits for the prior quarter.
    • Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.437 billion, an increase of $20 million (6% annualized) compared to the prior quarter.
    • Average certificates of deposit totaled $134.5 million, a decrease of $3.9 million (11% annualized) compared to the prior quarter.
  • The Company’s efficiency ratio was 57.1% compared to 54.8% for the prior quarter.
  • Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2021 totaled $3.9 million or 0.21% of total assets, a decrease of $3.1 million (44%) since December 31, 2020. The decrease in nonperforming assets was due to a $3.0 million nonaccrual borrowing relationship that was repaid during the first quarter of 2021.
  • Book value per common share was $10.50 at March 31, 2021 compared to $10.58 at December 31, 2020.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $9.58 at March 31, 2021 compared to $9.64 at December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2021 Compared to the Same Quarter a Year Previous:

  • Net income of $4.9 million was an increase of $4.0 million (437%) from $916 thousand earned during the same period in the prior year. Earnings of $0.29 per share – diluted was an increase of $0.24 (480%) per share from $0.05 per share – diluted earned during the same period in the prior. The prior year was impacted by:
    • $2.9 million provision for loan and lease losses.
    • $1.1 million in non-recurring costs associated with the termination of a technology management services contract and a severance agreement; both previously announced.
  • Return on average assets increased to 1.11% compared to 0.25% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average equity increased to 11.20% compared to 2.14% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Net interest income increased $1.4 million (11%) to $14.4 million compared to $13.0 million for the same period in the prior year.
  • Net interest margin declined to 3.46% compared to 3.86% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average loans totaled $1.140 billion, an increase of $107 million (10%) compared to average loans for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average earning assets totaled $1.692 billion, an increase of $339 million (25%) compared to average earning assets for the same period in the prior year.
  • Average deposits totaled $1.571 billion, an increase of $327 million (26%) compared to average deposits for the same period in the prior year.
    • Average non-maturing deposits totaled $1.437 billion, an increase of $339 million (31%) compared to the same period in the prior year.
    • Average certificates of deposit totaled $134.5 million, a decrease of $12.7 million (9%) compared to the same period in the prior year.
  • The Company’s efficiency ratio was 57.1% compared to 70.5% for the same period in the prior year.
    • The Company’s efficiency ratio of 70.5% for the first quarter of 2020 included $1.1 million of non-recurring costs, which increased the efficiency ratio by 8.0%.
  • Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2021 totaled $3.9 million or 0.21% of total assets, a decrease of $1.3 million (25%) since March 31, 2020.
  • Book value per common share was $10.50 at March 31, 2021 compared to $9.86 at March 31, 2020.
  • Tangible book value per common share was $9.58 at March 31, 2021 compared to $8.89 at March 31, 2020.

Impact of COVID-19:

  • During 2020, we funded 606 loans totaling $163.5 million under the first Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). We continue to process loan forgiveness applications, and at March 31, 2021, we have 228 loans totaling $79.0 million remaining compared to 487 loans totaling $130.8 million at December 31, 2020.
  • During the first quarter of 2021, we funded an additional 196 loans totaling $38.9 million under the SBA’s second PPP loan program. The application period for the second PPP loan program ends on May 31, 2021.
  • We have experienced significant increases in deposit balances during the past year. All PPP loan funds were deposited into customer accounts at our bank and customer behavior has emphasized savings during the economic slowdown.
  • During the first quarter of 2021, the SBA extended their debt relief program and resumed making principal and interest payments on all of our SBA 7(a) loans which totaled $29.8 million at March 31, 2021. Payment assistance varies by borrower, will continue for no more than eight months and is limited to a maximum $9 thousand per borrower per month.
  • At March 31, 2021, approximately 35% of our workforce is working remotely.
  • As of April 12, 2021, all of our offices have returned to a pre-pandemic operating hours.

Forward-Looking Statements

TABLE 1
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
             
 For The Three Months Ended
Net income, average assets andMarch 31,   December 31,
average shareholders' equity2021  2020  2020
Net income$4,920  $916  $5,072 
Average total assets$1,790,447  $1,454,019  $1,774,937 
Average total earning assets$1,692,281  $1,353,098  $1,674,544 
Average shareholders' equity$178,162  $172,120  $174,520 
            
Selected performance ratios           
Return on average assets 1.11%  0.25%  1.14%
Return on average equity 11.20%  2.14%  11.56%
Efficiency ratio 57.1%  70.5%  54.8%
            
Share and per share amounts           
Weighted average shares - basic (1) 16,706   17,695   16,663 
Weighted average shares - diluted (1) 16,778   17,747   16,731 
Earnings per share - basic$0.29  $0.05  $0.30 
Earnings per share - diluted$0.29  $0.05  $0.30 
            
 At March 31,   At December 31,
Share and per share amounts2021  2020  2020
Common shares outstanding (2) 16,876   16,796   16,801 
Book value per common share (2)$10.50  $9.86  $10.58 
Tangible book value per common share (2)(3)$9.58  $8.89  $9.64 
            
Capital ratios (4)          
Bank of Commerce Holdings          
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.99%  12.02%  13.12%
Tier 1 capital ratio 13.81%  12.85%  13.97%
Total capital ratio 15.87%  14.93%  16.06%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.61%  10.78%  9.46%
Tangible common equity ratio (5) 8.91%  10.38%  9.27%
            
Merchants Bank of Commerce           
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 14.41%  13.66%  14.58%
Tier 1 capital ratio 14.41%  13.66%  14.58%
Total capital ratio 15.66%  14.91%  15.83%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.03%  11.45%  9.86%
            
(1) Excludes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan, as they are non-participative in dividends or voting rights.
(2) Includes unvested restricted shares issued in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan.
(3) Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.
(4) The Company and the Bank continue to meet all capital adequacy requirements to which they are subject.
(5) Management believes the tangible common equity ratio is a useful measure of capital adequacy because it provides a meaningful base for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the capital of the Company and the ability of the Company to absorb potential losses. The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net.

BALANCE SHEET OVERVIEW

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had total consolidated assets of $1.829 billion, gross loans of $1.146 billion, allowance for loan and lease losses (“ALLL”) of $17 million, total deposits of $1.614 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $177 million. Certain amounts for prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. The results of reclassifications are not considered material and have no effect on previously reported equity or net income. 

TABLE 2
LOAN BALANCES BY TYPE - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
                        
 At March 31,       At December 31,
   % of    % of  Change   % of
 2021  Total 2020  Total Amount % 2020  Total
Commercial$117,597  10% $138,870  13% $(21,273) (15)% $115,559  10%
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 117,991  10        117,991  100 %  130,814  11 
Commercial real estate:                       
Construction and land development 32,145  3   34,394  3   (2,249) (7)%  44,549  4 
Non-owner occupied 592,157  52   550,606  53   41,551  8 %  550,020  48 
Owner occupied 165,367  14   180,765  17   (15,398) (9)%  172,967  15 
Residential real estate:                       
Individual Tax Identification Number ("ITIN") 27,839  2   31,998  3   (4,159) (13)%  29,035  3 
1-4 family mortgage 54,562  5   62,533  6   (7,971) (13)%  55,925  5 
Equity lines 18,600  2   23,158  2   (4,558) (20)%  18,894  2 
Consumer and other 19,685  2   29,921  3   (10,236) (34)%  21,969  2 
Gross loans 1,145,943  100%  1,052,245  100%  93,698  9 %  1,139,732  100%
Deferred (fees) and costs 143      2,129      (1,986)     229    
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1,146,086      1,054,374      91,712      1,139,961    
Allowance for loan and lease losses (17,027)     (15,067)     (1,960)     (16,910)   
Net loans$1,129,059     $1,039,307     $89,752     $1,123,051    
                        
Average loans during the quarter$1,140,315     $1,033,689     $106,626  10 % $1,172,705    
Average loans during the quarter (excluding PPP)$1,017,123     $1,033,689     $(16,566) (2)% $1,024,324    
Average yield on loans during the quarter 4.70 %    4.80 %    (0.10) (2)%  4.59 %  
Average yield on loans during the quarter (excluding PPP) 4.60 %    4.80 %    (0.20) (4)%  4.67 %  
Average yield on loans year to date 4.70 %    4.80 %    (0.10) (2)%  4.57 %  
Average yield on loans year to date (excluding PPP) 4.60 %    4.80 %    (0.20) (4)%  4.75 %  

The Company recorded gross loan balances of $1.146 billion at March 31, 2021, compared with $1.052 billion and $1.140 billion at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively, an increase of $94 million and $6 million, respectively. The improving economic environment is reflected in the growth of our gross loans (excluding PPP loans) which increased $19.0 million (8% annualized) during the quarter.

Gross loan balances in the table above include a net fair value discount for loans acquired from Merchants of $810 thousand, $1.5 million and $920 thousand at March 31, 2021, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively. We recorded $110 thousand, $163 thousand and $141 thousand in accretion of the discount for these loans during the quarters ended March 31, 2021, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

We have funded 802 loans totaling $202.4 million under the two PPP loan programs through March 31, 2021.

First PPP Loan Program

We originated 606 loans totaling $163.5 million in the first PPP loan program. At March 31, 2021, we have 228 loans totaling $79.0 million in the program. The majority of the loans under the first program have a two-year term over which the loan fee income (net of loan origination costs) is earned. When a PPP loan is repaid prior to maturity, all unamortized fees and cost associated with the loan are accelerated into income. During the current quarter, 259 loans totaling $51.8 million were repaid and we recognized $1.0 million in accelerated net fee income compared to 119 loans repaid totaling $32.7 million and $664 thousand in accelerated net fee income in the prior quarter. At March 31, 2021, net loan fees totaling $842 thousand remain to be earned and we anticipate that most of it will be recognized during the second quarter of 2021.

Second PPP Loan Program

During the first quarter of 2021, the SBA announced a second PPP loan program. The SBA’s second PPP loan program provides first draw PPP loans to borrowers who were ineligible under the first PPP loan program (sole proprietors, ITIN business owners, small business owners with non-fraud felony convictions and small business owners who have struggled with student loan debt) and allows second draw PPP loans to qualifying businesses that received a first draw under SBA’s first PPP loan program. The loans are available until May 31, 2021, are limited to $2 million, have a five-year term and SBA has increased the lender fees for loans under $50 thousand to incentivize lenders to work with smaller borrowers. We have originated 196 loans totaling $38.9 million in the new program and we have an additional 52 applications totaling $9.3 million in process at March 31, 2021. Of the 196 loans we originated in the second program, 158 were made to borrowers receiving their second draw PPP loan.

We anticipate that the loans in the second PPP loan program will have a lower yield as loan net fee income will be recognized over a five-year term instead of the two-year term of the first program. Borrowers may submit a loan forgiveness application after using the loan proceeds and submitting an application for forgiveness of their first PPP loan. As of March 31, 2021, we have not accepted any forgiveness applications for loans funded in the second program. At March 31, 2021, loan fee income (net of loan origination costs) totaling $1.3 million remains to be earned from the loans in the second PPP loan program.

The following tables provide additional information on the PPP loans by industry and by loan balance at March 31, 2021 for loans in both PPP loan programs.

TABLE 3
PPP LOANS BY INDUSTRY - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
     
 At March 31, 2021
 Number Balance
Construction70 $55,204
Healthcare and Social Assistance65  12,166
Professional, Scientific and Tech Services59  8,161
Accommodation and Food Services47  8,705
Admin, Support, Waste Management and Remediation Services14  4,855
Primary Metal Manufacturing7  3,438
Retail Trade31  2,232
Other131  23,230
Total424 $117,991


TABLE 4
PPP LOANS BY LOAN SIZE - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
 At March 31, 2021
 Balance Number Average Loan Size
$50,000 or less$3,427 154 $22
$50,001 to $150,000 11,205 136 $82
$150,001 to $350,000 13,895 63 $221
$350,001 to $1,999,999 44,464 58 $767
$2,000,000 or greater 45,000 13 $3,462
Total$117,991 424 $278

The following table presents the status of our loans in the forgiveness process.

TABLE 5
PPP LOANS FORGIVENESS APPLICATION STATUS - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
                
 At March 31, 2021 At December 31, 2020
 Balance Number Average Loan Size Balance Number Average Loan Size
Borrower has not started application$5,425 49 $111 $33,459 185 $181
Borrower is working on application 9,345 65 $144  31,277 136 $230
Borrower has completed application and the bank is reviewing it 6,381 35 $182  43,872 105 $418
Bank has approved application and submitted it to the SBA 57,901 78 $742  22,087 44 $502
Remaining balance for loans partially repaid (1) 4 1 $4  119 17 $7
PPP loans not fully repaid 79,056 228 $347  130,814 487 $269
                
Repayments 84,437 378 $223  32,679 119 $275
Total PPP loans under first PPP loan program 163,493 606 $270  163,493 606 $270
                
New originations under second PPP loan program 38,935 196 $199    $
Total PPP loans originated by bank$202,428 802 $252 $163,493 606 $270
                
(1) Borrowers who participated in the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (“EIDL”) program had their forgiveness payment reduced by their EIDL advance. With the second PPP loan program, this reduction was repealed and the SBA remitted a reconciliation payment for the previously-deducted EIDL advance amounts, plus interest.


TABLE 6
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
                         
 At March 31,        At December 31,
   % of    % of  Change   % of
 2021 Total 2020 Total Amount % 2020 Total
Cash and due from banks$20,053 3% $21,127 6% $(1,074) (5)% $19,875 4%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 74,804 12   22,813 7   51,991  228 %  87,111 16 
Total cash and cash equivalents 94,857 15   43,940 13   50,917  116 %  106,986 20 
                        
Investment securities:                       
U.S. government and agencies 31,060 5   36,043 11   (4,983) (14)%  32,994 6 
Obligations of state and political subdivisions 128,841 21   63,263 19   65,578  104 %  108,366 20 
Residential mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations 277,547 46   160,439 50   117,108  73 %  240,478 42 
Corporate securities     2,983 1   (2,983) (100)%    
Commercial mortgage backed securities 38,582 6   17,428 5   21,154  121 %  28,074 5 
Other asset backed securities 41,345 7   4,921 1   36,424  740 %  36,968 7 
Total investment securities - AFS 517,375 85   285,077 87   232,298  81 %  446,880 80 
                        
Total cash, cash equivalents and investment securities$612,232 100% $329,017 100% $283,215  86 % $553,866 100%
                        
Average yield on interest-bearing due from banks during the quarter 0.11%    1.31%    (1.20)     0.12%  
Average yield on investment securities during the quarter - nominal 1.84%    2.74%    (0.90)     2.06%  
Average yield on investment securities during the quarter - tax equivalent 1.96%    2.84%    (0.88)     2.19%  

As of March 31, 2021, we maintained noninterest-bearing cash positions of $20.1 million and interest-bearing deposits of $74.8 million at the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks. During the current quarter, we successfully invested a large portion of our increased liquidity into our investment portfolio.

Unprecedented deposit growth during the last year as a result of PPP programs and customer behavior, which has placed a greater emphasis on savings since the start of the pandemic combined with the need to deploy excess cash, has led to a significant increase in the size of our investment securities portfolio. Investment securities totaled $517.4 million at March 31, 2021, compared with $285.1 million and $446.9 million at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively. During the first quarter of 2021, we purchased securities with a par value of $111.1 million and weighted average yield of 1.56% (1.62% tax equivalent) and sold securities with a par value of $11.6 million and weighted average yield and tax equivalent yield of (0.19)%. The sales resulted in net realized gain of $7 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Investment purchases were comprised primarily of longer duration municipal bonds and lower coupon, moderate-term mortgage backed securities.

Average securities balances for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020 were $440.6 million, $272.3 million and $377.4 million, respectively. Weighted average yields on securities balances for those same periods were 1.84%, 2.74% and 2.06%, respectively.

At March 31, 2021, our net unrealized gains on available-for-sale investment securities were $4.0 million compared with net unrealized gains of $8.4 million and $10.6 million at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The decline in net unrealized gains were due to recent increases in market interest rates.

TABLE 7
DEPOSITS BY TYPE - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
                        
 At March 31,        At December 31,
   % of    % of  Change
   % of
 2021 Total 2020 Total Amount % 2020 Total
Demand - noninterest-bearing$603,991 37% $419,315 34% $184,676  44 % $541,033 35%
Demand - interest-bearing 290,687 18   231,276 19   59,411  26 %  290,251 19 
Money market 425,251 26   314,687 25   110,564  35 %  425,121 28 
Total demand 1,319,929 81   965,278 78   354,651  37 %  1,256,405 82 
                        
Savings 160,834 10   133,552 11   27,282  20 %  150,695 10 
Total non-maturing deposits 1,480,763 91   1,098,830 89   381,933  35 %  1,407,100 92 
                        
Certificates of deposit 133,630 9   143,557 11   (9,927) (7)%  135,679 8 
Total deposits$1,614,393 100% $1,242,387 100% $372,006  30 % $1,542,779 100%

Total deposits at March 31, 2021, increased $372 million or 30% to $1.614 billion compared to March 31, 2020 and increased $71.6 million or 19% annualized compared to December 31, 2020. Total non-maturing deposits increased $381.9 million or 35% compared to the same date a year ago and increased $73.7 million or 21% annualized compared to December 31, 2020. The increase in non-maturing deposits compared to the same period one year ago was due to PPP loan program disbursements and changes in customer behavior, which is placing greater emphasis on savings during the economic slowdown. Management anticipates that depositor behavior will change later in the year as economic conditions improve and depositors begin to use the cash balances that have accumulated over the past year. Certificates of deposit decreased $9.9 million or 7% compared to the same date a year ago and decreased $2.0 million or 6% annualized compared to December 31, 2020. These decreases reflect our decision to reduce reliance on public deposits and depositor reaction to the low interest rate environment.

The following table presents the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, all deposits and all interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.

TABLE 8
AVERAGE COST OF FUNDS - UNAUDITED
For The Three Months Ended
                                
 March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019
Interest-bearing deposits0.26% 0.29% 0.36% 0.43% 0.53% 0.56% 0.56% 0.54%
Interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand0.16% 0.19% 0.23% 0.28% 0.35% 0.38% 0.38% 0.37%
All interest-bearing liabilities0.32% 0.37% 0.44% 0.52% 0.65% 0.68% 0.68% 0.74%
All interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand0.21% 0.24% 0.29% 0.34% 0.43% 0.46% 0.46% 0.52%

Equity

As detailed in Table 1, management believes the capital ratios remain adequate for the Company’s risk profile.

In late 2019, we announced a program to repurchase 1.0 million common shares which was later increased to 1.5 million common shares. Between October of 2019 and April of 2020, all 1.5 million shares were repurchased at a total cost of $13.6 million including commissions, or an average of $9.11 per share. 1.4 million of the common share repurchases under this plan were made during the first quarter of 2020.

In late 2020, we announced a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to 1.0 million shares of common stock over a period ending December 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2021, no shares have been repurchased under this plan.

INCOME STATEMENT OVERVIEW

TABLE 9
SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                     
 For The Three Months Ended
 March 31,  Change December 31, Change
 2021 2020 Amount % 2020 Amount %
Interest income$15,240 $14,345 $895  6 % $15,519 $(279) (2)%
Interest expense 822  1,359  (537) (40)%  963  (141) (15)%
Net interest income 14,418  12,986  1,432  11 %  14,556  (138) (1)%
Provision for loan and lease losses   2,850  (2,850) (100)%       %
Noninterest income 1,163  892  271  30 %  1,016  147  14 %
Noninterest expense 8,897  9,783  (886) (9)%  8,534  363  4 %
Income before provision for income taxes 6,684  1,245  5,439  437 %  7,038  (354) (5)%
Provision for income taxes 1,764  329  1,435  436 %  1,966  (202) (10)%
Net income$4,920 $916 $4,004  437 % $5,072 $(152) (3)%
                     
Earnings per share - basic$0.29 $0.05 $0.24  480 % $0.30 $(0.01) (3)%
Weighted average shares - basic 16,706  17,695  (989) (6)%  16,663  43   %
Earnings per share - diluted$0.29 $0.05 $0.24  480 % $0.30 $(0.01) (3)%
Weighted average shares - diluted 16,778  17,747  (969) (5)%  16,731  47   %
Dividends declared per common share$0.06 $0.05 $0.01  20 % $0.06 $   %

First Quarter of 2021 Compared with the First Quarter of 2020

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 increased $4.0 million compared to the first quarter of 2020. In the current quarter, net interest income was $1.4 million higher, provision for loan and lease losses was $2.9 million lower, noninterest income was $271 thousand higher and noninterest expense was $886 thousand lower. These positive changes were partially offset by a provision for income taxes that was $1.4 million higher.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.4 million compared to the same period a year ago.

Interest income for the first quarter of 2021 increased $895 thousand or 6% to $15.2 million.

  • During the first quarter of 2021, we recognized $1.0 million in accelerated net fee income on PPP loans forgiven or repaid during the quarter. These accelerated loan fees increased the average yield on loans for the first quarter of 2021 by 36 basis points.
  • PPP loans had an average balance of $123.2 million and yield of 5.49% (2.20% excluding accelerated fee income).
  • Excluding PPP loans, interest and fees on loans decreased $791 thousand due to a $16.6 million decrease in average loan balances and a 20 basis point decrease in average yield.
  • During the first quarter of 2021, we recognized $251 thousand in nonaccrual interest income as part of the repayment of loans for our largest nonaccrual borrowing relationship. The interest income recognized as part of that repayment increased the average yield on loans for the first quarter of 2021 by 9 basis points.
  • Interest on investment securities increased $143 thousand due to a $168.4 million increase in average securities balances partially offset by a 90 basis point decrease in average yield.
  • Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks decreased $125 thousand due to a 120 basis point decrease in average yield that was partially offset by a $64.2 million increase in average interest-bearing deposit balances. During 2020, in response to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve cut short-term interest rates by 150 to 175 basis points and has provided guidance that it expects interest rates to remain low for an extended period of time.

Interest expense for the first quarter of 2021 decreased $537 thousand or 40% to $822 thousand.

  • Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $446 thousand. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposit balances increased $198.2 million, while average certificate of deposit balances decreased $12.7 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased 27 basis points.
  • Average FHLB borrowings were $3.9 million in the current quarter compared to $220 thousand during the same period a year ago. The borrowings bore no interest under a program offered by the FHLB and were fully repaid at March 31, 2021.
  • Interest expense on other term debt decreased $47 thousand. The average debt balance was essentially unchanged, while the average rate paid decreased 187 basis points.
  • Interest expense on junior subordinated debentures decreased $44 thousand. The average debt balance was unchanged, while the average rate paid decreased 170 basis points.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

Many of our asset quality concerns from 2020 have moderated. No provision for loan and lease losses was necessary for the current quarter compared to a provision for loan and lease losses of $2.9 million in the same quarter a year ago. Nonaccrual loans decreased 25% since March 31, 2020 primarily due to the repayment of $3.0 million in principal from one commercial real estate loan relationship. Net loan recoveries were $117 thousand for the current quarter compared to net loan charge-offs of $14 thousand during the same period a year ago. Most COVID-19 related loan payment deferrals have ended with limited negative impact on delinquencies. We have however recognized downgrades of certain loans during the current quarter based on year-end financial data received from some borrowers. A more in depth discussion of our provision is provided below under the heading Provision for Loan and Lease Losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased $271 thousand compared to the same period a year previous. The increase was primarily due to a $221 thousand legal settlement, which was a partial recovery of an investment security impairment loss recorded during the second quarter of 2016.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $886 thousand compared to the same period a year previous. The first quarter of 2020 included $1.1 million in non-recurring costs. Excluding the non-recurring costs, noninterest expense increased $214 thousand primarily due to accruals for incentives made in the current quarter that were not made in the same quarter one year ago.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 57.1% for the first quarter of 2021. The ratio during the same period in 2020 was 70.5%. The Company’s efficiency ratio of 70.5% for the first quarter of 2020 included $1.1 million of non-recurring costs, which increased the efficiency ratio by 8.0%.

Income Tax Provision

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, our income tax provision of $1.8 million on pre-tax income of $6.7 million was an effective tax rate of 26.4%. The tax provision for the first quarter of the prior year was $329 thousand on pre-tax income of $1.2 million for an effective rate of 26.4%.

First Quarter of 2021 Compared with the Fourth Quarter of 2020

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 decreased $152 thousand compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. In the current quarter, net interest income was $138 thousand lower and noninterest expense was $363 thousand higher. These negative variances were partially offset by noninterest income that was $147 thousand higher and a provision for income taxes that was $202 thousand lower.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $138 thousand over the prior quarter.

Interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $279 thousand or 2% to $15.2 million.

  • During the first quarter of 2021, we recognized $1.0 million in accelerated net fee income on PPP loans forgiven or repaid during the quarter compared to $664 thousand in the prior quarter. These accelerated loan fees increased the average yield on loans for the first quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020 by 36 basis points and 23 basis points, respectively.
  • PPP loans had an average balance of $123.2 million and yield of 5.49% (2.20% excluding accelerated fee income) for the first quarter of 2021 compared to an average balance of $148.4 million and yield of 4.07% (2.29% excluding accelerated fee income) for the prior quarter.
  • Excluding PPP loans, interest and fees on loans decreased $467 thousand due to a $7.2 million decrease in average loan balances, a 7 basis point decrease in average yield and a quarter that was two days shorter.
  • During the first quarter of 2021, we recognized $251 thousand in nonaccrual interest income as part of the repayment of loans for our largest nonaccrual borrowing relationship. The interest income recognized as part of that repayment increased the average yield on loans for the first quarter of 2021 by 9 basis points.
  • Interest on investment securities increased $45 thousand due to a $63.2 million increase in average security balances partially offset by a 3 basis point decrease in average yield.
  • Interest on interest-bearing deposits due from banks decreased $7 thousand due to a $13.1 million decrease in average balances and a 1 basis point decrease in average yield.

Interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreased $141 thousand or 15% to $822 thousand.

  • Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits decreased $98 thousand. Average interest-bearing demand and savings deposit balances increased $10.3 million, while average certificates of deposit decreased $3.9 million. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased 3 basis points. The first quarter of 2021 was two days shorter than the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Average FHLB borrowings were $3.9 million in the current quarter compared to $7.1 million in the prior quarter. The borrowings bore no interest under a program offered by the FHLB and were fully repaid at March 31, 2021.
  • Interest expense on other term debt decreased $42 thousand. The average debt balance was essentially unchanged, while the average rate paid decreased 156 basis points.
  • Interest expense on junior subordinated debentures decreased $1 thousand. The average debt balance and average rate paid remained unchanged.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

During the first quarter of 2021, our largest nonaccrual borrowing relationship was fully repaid resulting in the collection of $3.0 million in principal, and a $110 thousand recovery for amount charged-off in a prior year. We have however recognized downgrades of certain loans during the current quarter based on year-end financial data from some borrowers. No provision for loan and lease losses was necessary for the current or prior quarter. A more in depth discussion of our provision is provided below under the heading Provision for Loan and Lease Losses.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased $147 thousand compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to a $221 thousand legal settlement, which was a partial recovery of an investment security impairment loss recorded during the second quarter of 2016.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased $363 thousand compared to the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to increased payroll tax expense and increased accruals for unused vacation offset by decreased incentive accruals.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 57.1% for the first quarter of 2021 compared with 54.8% for the prior quarter.

Income Tax Provision

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, our income tax provision of $1.8 million on pre-tax income of $6.7 million was an effective tax rate of 26.4%. The income tax provision for the prior quarter of $2.0 million on pre-tax income of $7.0 million was an effective tax rate of 27.9%.

The tax provision of $2.0 million for the prior quarter included $132 thousand applicable to earlier quarters, as deductible operating losses and tax credits from our low-income housing partnerships were lower than anticipated. The effective tax rate excluding this $132 thousand was 26.1%.

Earnings Per Share

Diluted earnings per share were $0.29 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared with diluted earnings per share of $0.05 for the same period a year ago and diluted earnings per share of $0.30 for the prior period. Net income and weighted average shares used to calculate earnings per share – diluted are summarized in Table 9 presented earlier in this press release.

TABLE 10a
NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
                            
 For The Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2020
 Average    Yield / Average    Yield / Average    Yield /
 Balance Interest(1) Rate (6) Balance Interest(1) Rate (6) Balance Interest(1) Rate (6)
Interest-earning assets:                          
Loans net of PPP (2)$1,017,123 $11,547 4.60% $1,033,689 $12,338 4.80% $1,024,324 $12,014 4.67%
PPP loans (3) 123,192  1,668 5.49%     %  148,381  1,518 4.07%
Taxable securities 358,291  1,485 1.68%  237,405  1,582 2.68%  304,242  1,484 1.94%
Tax-exempt securities (4) 82,355  511 2.52%  34,869  271 3.13%  73,207  467 2.54%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 111,320  29 0.11%  47,135  154 1.31%  124,390  36 0.12%
Average interest-earning assets 1,692,281  15,240 3.65%  1,353,098  14,345 4.26%  1,674,544  15,519 3.69%
Cash and due from banks 21,744        21,987        22,413      
Premises and equipment, net 15,001        15,753        15,162      
Goodwill 11,671        11,671        11,671      
Other intangible assets, net 3,934        4,701        4,126      
Other assets 45,816        46,809        47,021      
Average total assets$1,790,447       $1,454,019       $1,774,937      
                           
Interest-bearing liabilities:                          
Interest-bearing demand$295,388  58 0.08% $233,375  100 0.17% $283,213  57 0.08%
Money market 425,113  195 0.19%  307,587  403 0.53%  430,014  237 0.22%
Savings 154,199  48 0.13%  135,504  118 0.35%  151,223  53 0.14%
Certificates of deposit 134,520  338 1.02%  147,241  464 1.27%  138,380  390 1.12%
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco ("FHLB") borrowings 3,889   %  220   0.21%  7,120   %
Other borrowings 10,000  137 5.56%  9,963  184 7.43%  9,999  179 7.12%
Junior subordinated debentures 10,310  46 1.81%  10,310  90 3.51%  10,310  47 1.81%
Average interest-bearing liabilities 1,033,419  822 0.32%  844,200  1,359 0.65%  1,030,259  963 0.37%
Noninterest-bearing demand 562,155        420,847        552,601      
Other liabilities 16,711        16,852        17,557      
Shareholders’ equity 178,162        172,120        174,520      
Average liabilities and shareholders’ equity$1,790,447       $1,454,019       $1,774,937      
Net interest income and net interest margin (5)   $14,418 3.46%    $12,986 3.86%    $14,556 3.46%
                           
(1) Interest income on loans, net of PPP includes net fees and costs of approximately $204 thousand, $257 thousand, and $85 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Interest income on PPP loans includes net fees and costs of $1.4 million and $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
(2) Loans, net of PPP includes average nonaccrual loans of $6.2 million, $5.5 million and $7.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
(3) PPP loans represent average gross loans and excludes deferred fees and costs.
(4) Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities are not presented on a taxable equivalent basis.
(5) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 and December 31, 2020 included $110 thousand, $163 thousand and $141 thousand in accretion of the discount on the loans acquired from Merchants Holding Company, which improved the net interest margin by four, six and five basis points, respectively.
(6) Yields and rates are calculated by dividing the income or expense by the average balance of the assets or liabilities, respectively.


TABLE 11
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES ROLL FORWARD AND IMPAIRED LOAN TOTALS - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
                    
 For The Three Months Ended
 March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020
ALLL beginning balance$16,910   $16,873   $16,089   $15,067   $12,231  
Provision for loan and lease losses charged to expense         1,100    1,300    2,850  
Loans charged-off (90)   (86)   (502)   (356)   (169) 
Loan and lease loss recoveries 207    123    186    78    155  
ALLL ending balance$17,027   $16,910   $16,873   $16,089   $15,067  
                    
 At March 31,  At December 31, At September 30, At June 30, At March 31,
 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020
Nonaccrual loans:                   
Commercial$1,520   $1,535   $1,549   $7   $39  
Commercial real estate:                   
Non-owner occupied 626    640    1,712    1,717      
Owner occupied 95    3,094    3,100    2,992    3,103  
Residential real estate:                   
ITIN 1,529    1,585    1,574    1,738    1,878  
1-4 family mortgage 137    141    145    180    184  
Consumer and other 17    18    18    37    39  
Total nonaccrual loans 3,924    7,013    8,098    6,671    5,243  
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                   
Commercial 494    498    531    592    592  
Residential real estate:                   
ITIN 3,420    3,466    3,597    3,642    3,891  
Equity lines 121    126    131    221    226  
Total accruing restructured loans 4,035    4,090    4,259    4,455    4,709  
Total impaired loans$7,959   $11,103   $12,357   $11,126   $9,952  
                    
Gross loans at period end$1,145,943   $1,139,732   $1,206,065   $1,206,340   $1,052,245  
                    
Impaired loans to gross loans 0.69 %  0.97 %  1.02 %  0.92 %  0.95 %
Impaired loans to gross loans (excluding PPP) (1) 0.77 %  1.10 %  1.19 %  1.07 %  0.95 %
Nonaccrual loans to gross loans 0.34 %  0.62 %  0.67 %  0.55 %  0.50 %
Nonaccrual loans to gross loans (excluding PPP) (2) 0.38 %  0.70 %  0.78 %  0.64 %  0.50 %
                    
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of:             
Gross loans 1.49 %  1.48 %  1.40 %  1.33 %  1.43 %
Gross loans (excluding PPP) (3) 1.66 %  1.68 %  1.62 %  1.54 %  1.43 %
Nonaccrual loans 433.92 %  241.12 %  208.36 %  241.18 %  287.37 %
Impaired loans 213.93 %  152.30 %  136.55 %  144.61 %  151.40 %
                    
(1) Impaired loans to gross loans (excluding PPP) is computed by dividing the impaired loans by total gross loans excluding gross PPP loans. Management believes that the ratio excluding PPP loans is meaningful when comparing to periods that do not include PPP loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA, and are expected to be forgiven and repaid by the SBA.
(2) Nonaccrual loans to gross loans (excluding PPP) is computed by dividing the nonaccrual loans by total gross loans excluding gross PPP loans. Management believes that the ratio excluding PPP loans is meaningful when comparing to periods that do not include PPP loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA, and are expected to be forgiven and repaid by the SBA.
(3) ALLL to gross loans (excluding PPP) is computed by dividing the ALLL by total gross loans excluding gross PPP loans. Management believes that the ratio excluding PPP loans is meaningful when comparing to periods that do not include PPP loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA, and are expected to be forgiven and repaid by the SBA.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

We monitor credit quality and the general economic environment to ensure that the ALLL is maintained at a level that is adequate to cover estimated credit losses in the loan and lease portfolio. Our review of ALLL adequacy utilizes both quantitative and qualitative factors. The quantitative analysis relies on historical loss rates which, unfortunately, may not be indicative of potential losses related to a pandemic such as we are currently experiencing with COVID-19. In response to quantitative data deficiencies, we have placed greater reliance on qualitative factors (Q-Factors).

Many of our COVID-19 related credit concerns have moderated and no provision for loan and lease losses was required during the first quarter of 2021. Nonaccrual loans decreased 43% since December 31, 2020 due to the repayment of $3.0 million in principal from one commercial real estate loan relationship. Net loan loss recoveries were $117 thousand during the first quarter of 2021 and most of our borrowers who received a COVID-19 related loan payment deferral have resumed making their payments. We have however recognized downgrades of certain loans during the current quarter based on year-end financial data received by some borrowers.  Approximately half of the loan balance for the loans downgraded are from SBA 504 loans. No provision for loan and lease losses was necessary for the current quarter or the prior quarter compared to a provision for loan and lease losses of $2.9 million in the same quarter a year ago.

During the current quarter, we adjusted our Q-Factor for economic conditions to reflect our more positive outlook on the economy. Our ALLL methodology, adjusted for the revised Q-Factor and the changes in loan quality metrics discussed above supported an ALLL of $17.0 million at March 31, 2021, an increase of 1% compared to our ALLL of $16.9 million at December 31, 2020 and an increase of 13% compared to our ALLL of $15.1 million at March 31, 2020. Management believes the Company’s ALLL is adequate at March 31, 2021. There is, however, no assurance that future loan and lease losses will not exceed the levels provided for in the ALLL and could possibly result in future charges to the provision for loan and lease losses.

At March 31, 2021, the recorded investment in loans classified as impaired totaled $8.0 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $188 thousand compared to impaired loans of $11.1 million, with a corresponding specific reserve of $192 thousand at December 31, 2020 and impaired loans of $10.0 million with a corresponding specific reserve of $318 thousand at March 31, 2020. The decrease in impaired loans during the current quarter resulted from the repayment of a $3.0 million nonaccrual borrowing relationship.

TABLE 12
TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
                     
 At March 31,  At December 31, At September 30, At June 30, At March 31,
 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020
Nonaccrual$1,947  $2,007  $2,063  $2,194  $1,611 
Accruing 4,035   4,090   4,259   4,455   4,709 
Total troubled debt restructurings$5,982  $6,097  $6,322  $6,649  $6,320 
                    
Troubled debt restructurings as a percent of:                   
Gross loans 0.52%  0.53%  0.52%  0.55%  0.60%
Gross loans (excluding PPP) (1) 0.58%  0.60%  0.61%  0.64%  0.60%
                    
(1) Troubled debt restructuring to gross loans (excluding PPP) is computed by dividing troubled debt restructurings by total gross loans excluding gross PPP loans. Management believes that the ratio excluding PPP loans is meaningful when comparing to periods that do not include PPP loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA, and are expected to be forgiven and repaid by the SBA.

There were no new troubled debt restructurings during the three months ended March 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2021, we had 90 loans that were classified as troubled debt restructurings, of which 88 were performing according to their restructured terms. Of the 90 troubled debt restructurings, 82 were ITIN loans totaling $4.7 million which are serviced by a third party.

Troubled Debt Restructuring Guidance

Financial institution regulators and the CARES Act have changed the treatment of short-term loan modifications for borrowers impacted by COVID-19. The change provides that modifications made in response to COVID-19, to borrowers under certain circumstances, should not be considered a troubled debt restructuring.

We have responded to the needs of our borrowers in accordance with the CARES Act and regulatory guidance to grant short-term COVID-19 related loan modifications. These modified loans are not troubled debt restructurings and are not considered to be past due or non-performing. We have granted payment deferrals ranging from one to six months determined on a case-by-case basis considering the nature of the business and the impact of COVID-19. For some borrowers that where initially granted a payment deferral of less than six months, we have granted an additional payment deferral period on a case-by-case basis.

We maintain close contact with our borrowers to update our understanding of the impact of the pandemic on them, their businesses and the underlying collateral for our loans. For borrowers who continue to have been granted a loan payment deferral, we have evaluated their credit quality position and the potential for loss of principal.

Most of the loan payment deferrals have ended and borrowers have resumed making payments. At March 31, 2021, there were 26 loans totaling $4.1 million with a payment deferral compared to 82 loans totaling $9.5 million at December 31, 2020.

Loans with a payment deferral at March 31, 2021 consisted of two SBA 504 commercial real estate loans totaling $2.9 million, a $2 thousand consumer loan, and 23 loans totaling $1.2 million that are serviced by others. The loans serviced by others are small residential mortgages and consumer home improvement loans that are geographically disbursed throughout the United States and serviced by third parties.

Past Due Loans

Past due loans as of March 31, 2021 decreased $2.7 million to $3.8 million, compared to $6.5 million as of March 31, 2020 and decreased $1.6 million compared to $5.4 million as of December 31, 2020. The decreases in past due loans was primarily due to collection of our largest nonaccrual borrowing relationship totaling $3.0 million that was repaid in the current quarter and a $1.1 million commercial real estate loan that was repaid in the prior quarter.

Past due loans included seven loans totaling $3.3 million at March 31, 2021, that were previously granted payment deferrals:

  • Three loans that are guaranteed under the California Capital Access Program for Small Business;
    • $1.4 million for two commercial loans on nonaccrual status made to one borrower and
    • $101 thousand for one commercial loan secured by residential real estate.
  • $626 thousand for one commercial real estate loan on nonaccrual status that is a troubled debt restructured loan.
  • $1.1 million for one commercial real estate loan that was fully repaid on April 1, 2021.
  • $72 thousand for two ITIN loans.

The following table presents nonperforming assets at the dates indicated.

TABLE 13
NONPERFORMING ASSETS - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
                     
 At March 31,  At December 31, At September 30, At June 30, At March 31,
 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020
Total nonaccrual loans$3,924  $7,013  $8,098  $6,671  $5,243 
90 days past due and still accruing             2 
Total nonperforming loans 3,924   7,013   8,098   6,671   5,245 
                    
Other real estate owned ("OREO")    8   8   8   8 
Total nonperforming assets$3,924  $7,021  $8,106  $6,679  $5,253 
                    
Gross loans$1,145,943  $1,139,732  $1,206,065  $1,206,340  $1,052,245 
PPP loans (1) 117,991   130,814   163,493   162,189    
Total gross loans, net of PPP loans$1,027,952  $1,008,918  $1,042,572  $1,044,151  $1,052,245 
                    
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.34%  0.62%  0.67%  0.55%  0.50%
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (excluding PPP) (2) 0.38%  0.70%  0.78%  0.64%  0.50%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.21%  0.40%  0.47%  0.39%  0.36%
                    
(1) PPP loans are fully guaranteed by SBA and no allowance is provided for them.
(2) Nonperforming loans to gross loans (excluding PPP) is computed by dividing nonperforming loans by total gross loans excluding gross PPP loans. Management believes that the ratio excluding PPP loans is meaningful when comparing to periods that do not include PPP loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA, and are expected to be forgiven and repaid by the SBA.

The following table summarizes when loans are projected to reprice by year and rate index as of March 31, 2021.

TABLE 14
LOANS BY RATE INDEX AND PROJECTED REPRICING PERIOD - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
                        
 At March 31, 2021
                Years 6      
                Through Beyond    
Rate Index:Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Year 10 Year 10 Total
Fixed$78,882 $106,343 $57,826 $45,797 $41,390 $187,744 $38,332 $556,314
Variable:                       
Prime 70,560  5,540  5,402  6,957  6,722  954    96,135
5 Year Treasury 47,993  66,128  60,511  94,813  102,025  55,762    427,232
7 Year Treasury 2,914  4,502  5,347          12,763
1 Year LIBOR 17,418              17,418
Other Indexes 3,373  1,961  1,801  9,831  2,504  11,386  1,444  32,300
Total accruing variable rate loans 142,258  78,131  73,061  111,601  111,251  68,102  1,444  585,848
                        
Nonaccrual 800  784  728  444  244  780  144  3,924
Total$221,940 $185,258 $131,615 $157,842 $152,885 $256,626 $39,920 $1,146,086

For variable rate loans, the following table summarizes those that are at or above their floor rate, and those that do not possess a contractual floor rate.

TABLE 15
LOAN FLOORS - UNAUDITED
(dollars in thousands)
               
 Variable Rate Loans at March 31, 2021
 With Floors Without   
 At Floor Rate Above Floor Rate Total Floors Total
Prime$41,635 $6,145 $47,780 $48,355 $96,135
5 year Treasury 355,530  44,466  399,996  27,236  427,232
7 Year Treasury 12,763    12,763    12,763
1 Year LIBOR   709  709  16,709  17,418
Other Indexes 15,041  824  15,865  16,435  32,300
Total accruing variable rate loans$424,969 $52,144 $477,113 $108,735  585,848
               
Nonaccrual             3,924
Total variable rate loans            $589,772


TABLE 16
UNAUDITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                
 At March 31,  Change At December 31,
 2021  2020  $ % 2020 
Assets:              
Cash and due from banks$20,053  $21,127  $(1,074) (5)% $19,875 
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 74,804   22,813   51,991  228 %  87,111 
Total cash and cash equivalents 94,857   43,940   50,917  116 %  106,986 
               
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 517,375   285,077   232,298  81 %  446,880 
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1,146,086   1,054,374   91,712  9 %  1,139,961 
Allowance for loan and lease losses (17,027)  (15,067)  (1,960) (13)%  (16,910)
Net loans 1,129,059   1,039,307   89,752  9 %  1,123,051 
               
Premises and equipment, net 14,792   15,452   (660) (4)%  14,999 
Life insurance 24,320   23,824   496  2 %  24,206 
Deferred tax asset, net 5,929   3,149   2,780  88 %  3,954 
Goodwill 11,671   11,671      %  11,671 
Other intangible assets, net 3,852   4,618   (766) (17)%  4,044 
Other assets 27,247   28,842   (1,595) (6)%  28,163 
Total assets$1,829,102  $1,455,880  $373,222  26 % $1,763,954 
               
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:              
Demand - noninterest-bearing$603,991  $419,315  $184,676  44 % $541,033 
Demand - interest-bearing 290,687   231,276   59,411  26 %  290,251 
Money market 425,251   314,687   110,564  35 %  425,121 
Savings 160,834   133,552   27,282  20 %  150,695 
Certificates of deposit 133,630   143,557   (9,927) (7)%  135,679 
Total deposits 1,614,393   1,242,387   372,006  30 %  1,542,779 
               
Term debt:              
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco ("FHLB") borrowings    10,000   (10,000) (100)%  5,000 
Other borrowings 10,000   10,000      %  10,000 
Unamortized debt issuance costs    (31)  31  100 %   
Net term debt 10,000   19,969   (9,969) (50)%  15,000 
               
Junior subordinated debentures 10,310   10,310      %  10,310 
Other liabilities 17,259   17,556   (297) (2)%  18,163 
Total liabilities 1,651,962   1,290,222   361,740  28 %  1,586,252 
               
Shareholders' equity:              
Common stock 59,215   59,067   148   %  58,988 
Retained earnings 115,142   100,644   14,498  14 %  111,226 
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 2,783   5,947   (3,164) (53)%  7,488 
Total shareholders' equity 177,140   165,658   11,482  7 %  177,702 
               
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,829,102  $1,455,880  $373,222  26 % $1,763,954 
               
Total interest-earning assets$1,734,314  $1,353,822  $380,492  28 % $1,663,321 
Shares outstanding 16,876   16,796   80   %  16,801 
Book value per share (1)$10.50  $9.86  $0.64  6 % $10.58 
Tangible book value per share (1)$9.58  $8.89  $0.69  8 % $9.64 
               
(1) Book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity by shares outstanding. Tangible book value per share is computed by dividing total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible, net by shares outstanding. Management believes that tangible book value per share is meaningful because it is a measure that the Company and investors commonly use to assess capital adequacy.


TABLE 17
UNAUDITED
INCOME STATEMENT
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 For The Three Months Ended
 March 31,  Change December 31,
 2021 2020  $ % 2020
Interest income:              
Interest and fees on loans$13,215 $12,338  $877  7 % $13,532
Interest on taxable securities 1,485  1,582   (97) (6)%  1,484
Interest on tax-exempt securities 511  271   240  89 %  467
Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks 29  154   (125) (81)%  36
Total interest income 15,240  14,345   895  6 %  15,519
Interest expense:              
Interest on demand deposits 58  100   (42) (42)%  57
Interest on money market 195  403   (208) (52)%  237
Interest on savings 48  118   (70) (59)%  53
Interest on certificates of deposit 338  464   (126) (27)%  390
Interest on other borrowings 137  184   (47) (26)%  179
Interest on junior subordinated debentures 46  90   (44) (49)%  47
Total interest expense 822  1,359   (537) (40)%  963
Net interest income 14,418  12,986   1,432  11 %  14,556
Provision for loan and lease losses   2,850   (2,850) (100)%  
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 14,418  10,136   4,282  42 %  14,556
Noninterest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts 148  169   (21) (12)%  173
ATM and point of sale fees 318  268   50  19 %  306
Payroll and benefit processing fees 169  170   (1) (1)%  182
Life insurance 121  123   (2) (2)%  125
Gain on investment securities, net 7  84   (77) (92)%  
FHLB dividends 93  130   (37) (28)%  94
Legal settlement 221     221  100 %  
Other income (loss) 86  (52)  138  265 %  136
Total noninterest income 1,163  892   271  30 %  1,016


TABLE 17 - CONTINUED
UNAUDITED
INCOME STATEMENT
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                
 For The Three Months Ended
 March 31,  Change December 31,
 2021 2020 $ % 2020
Noninterest expense:              
Salaries and related benefits 5,639  5,887  (248) (4)%  5,284
Premises and equipment 959  854  105  12 %  966
FDIC insurance premium 110  36  74  206 %  105
Data processing 548  531  17  3 %  584
Professional services 301  334  (33) (10)%  292
Telecommunications 170  171  (1) (1)%  174
Other expenses 1,170  1,970  (800) (41)%  1,129
Total noninterest expense 8,897  9,783  (886) (9)%  8,534
Income before provision for income taxes 6,684  1,245  5,439  437 %  7,038
Provision for income taxes 1,764  329  1,435  436 %  1,966
Total provision for income taxes 1,764  329  1,435  436 %  1,966
Net income$4,920 $916 $4,004  437 % $5,072
               
Earnings per share - basic$0.29 $0.05 $0.24  480 % $0.30
Weighted average shares - basic 16,706  17,695  (989) (6)%  16,663
Earnings per share - diluted$0.29 $0.05 $0.24  480 % $0.30
Weighted average shares - diluted 16,778  17,747  (969) (5)%  16,731


TABLE 18
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands)
               
 For The Three Months Ended
 March 31,  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020
Earning assets:              
Loans$1,140,315 $1,172,705 $1,209,277 $1,180,915 $1,033,689
Taxable securities 358,291  304,242  228,045  211,195  237,405
Tax-exempt securities 82,355  73,207  68,766  58,540  34,869
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 111,320  124,390  95,348  72,507  47,135
Total earning assets 1,692,281  1,674,544  1,601,436  1,523,157  1,353,098
               
Cash and due from banks 21,744  22,413  23,381  21,564  21,987
Premises and equipment, net 15,001  15,162  15,365  15,428  15,753
Life insurance 24,265  24,147  24,028  23,899  23,762
Deferred tax asset, net 4,287  2,738  2,501  3,016  4,259
Goodwill 11,671  11,671  11,671  11,671  11,671
Other intangible assets, net 3,934  4,126  4,318  4,508  4,701
Other assets 17,264  20,136  21,416  23,584  18,788
Total assets$1,790,447 $1,774,937 $1,704,116 $1,626,827 $1,454,019
               
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:              
Demand - noninterest-bearing$562,155 $552,601 $531,459 $497,636 $420,847
Demand - interest-bearing 295,388  283,213  279,744  261,907  233,375
Money market 425,113  430,014  387,995  365,368  307,587
Savings 154,199  151,223  146,074  138,500  135,504
Certificates of deposit 134,520  138,380  139,757  142,955  147,241
Total deposits 1,571,375  1,555,431  1,485,029  1,406,366  1,244,554
               
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco ("FHLB") borrowings 3,889  7,120  10,000  16,044  220
Other borrowings 10,000  9,999  9,988  9,976  9,963
Junior subordinated debentures 10,310  10,310  10,310  10,310  10,310
Other liabilities 16,711  17,557  17,356  17,095  16,852
Total liabilities 1,612,285  1,600,417  1,532,683  1,459,791  1,281,899
               
Shareholders' equity 178,162  174,520  171,433  167,036  172,120
Liabilities & shareholders' equity$1,790,447 $1,774,937 $1,704,116 $1,626,827 $1,454,019


TABLE 19
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
YEAR TO DATE AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands)
                
 For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended
 March 31,  March 31,  December 31, December 31, December 31,
 2021 2020 2020 2019 2018
Earning assets:             
Loans$1,140,315 $1,033,689 $1,149,375 $1,020,801 $915,360
Taxable securities 358,291  237,405  245,336  246,723  207,407
Tax-exempt securities 82,355  34,869  58,912  38,706  50,330
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 111,320  47,135  84,982  54,095  47,038
Total earning assets 1,692,281  1,353,098  1,538,605  1,360,325  1,220,135
               
Cash and due from banks 21,744  21,987  22,339  22,806  20,468
Premises and equipment, net 15,001  15,753  15,426  15,598  13,952
Life insurance 24,265  23,762  23,960  23,371  22,148
Deferred tax asset, net 4,287  4,259  3,126  5,430  7,567
Goodwill 11,671  11,671  11,671  10,758  665
Other intangible assets, net 3,934  4,701  4,412  4,807  1,252
Other assets 17,264  18,788  20,980  15,017  2,654
Total assets$1,790,447 $1,454,019 $1,640,519 $1,458,112 $1,288,841
               
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:              
Demand - noninterest-bearing$562,155 $420,847 $500,862 $400,588 $332,197
Demand - interest-bearing 295,388  233,375  264,652  242,516  238,328
Money market 425,113  307,587  372,939  304,340  250,685
Savings 154,199  135,504  142,857  136,733  109,025
Certificates of deposit 134,520  147,241  142,067  160,550  168,183
Total deposits 1,571,375  1,244,554  1,423,377  1,244,727  1,098,418
               
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco ("FHLB") borrowings 3,889  220  8,347  9,644  22,466
Other borrowings 10,000  9,963  9,981  10,895  15,143
Junior subordinated debentures 10,310  10,310  10,310  10,310  10,310
Other liabilities 16,711  16,852  17,217  17,894  12,286
Total liabilities 1,612,285  1,281,899  1,469,232  1,293,470  1,158,623
               
Shareholders' equity 178,162  172,120  171,287  164,642  130,218
Liabilities & shareholders' equity$1,790,447 $1,454,019 $1,640,519 $1,458,112 $1,288,841

