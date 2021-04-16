Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Berntsen (receipt of a share-based incentive or remuneration)

Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Berntsen (receipt of a share-based incentive or remuneration)

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Berntsen, Stein
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24_20210416151716_2


Transaction date: 2021-04-12
Venue: Not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 139,492 Unit price:

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 139,492 Volume weighted average price:


For additional information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc
Sirpa Haavisto, CFO
sirpa.haavisto@dovregroup.com
tel. +358 20 436 2000
www.dovregroup.com


Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 670 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com.

