Įmonių Grupė Inservis, a subsidiary of Invalda INVL, sold shares in Informacinio Verslo Paslaugų Įmonė

English Lithuanian





Įmonių Grupė Inservis, a subsidiary of Invalda INVL, the leading largest asset management group in the Baltic region, completed the sale of 100% of the shares of Informacinio Verslo Paslaugu Imone (IVPI) to Perlas Finance UAB in a transaction with a value of EUR 155 thousand.

“We performed a high-quality optimisation of the operations of IVPI, which we acquired gradually starting in 2016, and after the successful exit we earned a 25% annual return for investors from this project,” says Andrius Daukšas, the CEO of Įmonių Grupė Inservis. With the proceeds of the sale and money previously paid out by IVPI, the company received EUR 1 million.

Informacinio Verslo Paslaugu Imone, which holds a payment institution licence issued by the Bank of Lithuania, administers fees for energy and other utilities provided to residents and offers services for companies and institutions. More than 130 thousand customers use the services of the company, which works with Lithuania’s main financial and payment institutions. Įmonių Grupė Inservis also owns 100% of the shares of the multi-apartment housing maintenance companies Priemiestis and Jurita.

Person authorised to provide additional information:

Darius Šulnis, President of Invalda INVL

E-mail darius.sulnis@invl.com



