Notice regarding mandatory buyout offer

By the decision of the Financial and Capital Market Commission of April 13, 2021, Duke I S.à r.l. (a private limited company entered on the Trade and Companies Register of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registration number B247170, registered office at 11-13 Boulevard de la Foire, L-1528 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg) is authorized to make a mandatory buyout offer to the shareholders of the joint-stock company „VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA” (registration number: 40003031676, registered address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201, Latvija) pursuant to the article 66 section 4 subsections 1) and 2) of the Financial Instruments Market Law.

The mandatory buyout offer will take effect on April 17, 2021 and is closed on May 17, 2021 (16:00 GMT + 2).

We invite shareholders to get acquainted with the mandatory buyout offer in the attached prospectus.

Additional information:

AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA

Tel.: +371 6420 2216

E-mail: latvia@valmiera-glass.com

www.valmiera-glass.com



Attachment