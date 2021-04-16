Craig Macfarlane renounced the CFO position in LHV UK Limited

English Estonian

Craig Macfarlane who was to take on the position of Chief Financial Officer of LHV UK Limited, a subsidiary of AS LHV Group, has renounced the position. LHV UK Limited has now resumed recruiting a new CFO and member of the Board of Directors, who will lead the financial management of the company during the process of applying for a banking licence and after obtaining the licence, subject to regulatory approval.



Macfarlane gave up the position due to family reasons. He was supposed to start at LHV in June.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus and LHV Kindlustus. LHV employs over 540 people. LHV’s banking services are used by 269,000 clients, and pension funds managed by LHV have 179,000 active clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to 140 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.





