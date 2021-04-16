Notification according to chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act: Bolero Holdings SARL ownership in Suominen decreases to below 5 percent

English Finnish

Suominen Corporation, stock exchange release on April 16, 2021 at 4.30 p.m. (EET).





Suominen Corporation has on April 16, 2021 received a notification referred to in Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act. According to the notification, the shareholding of Bolero Holdings SARL in Suominen Corporation has fallen below the 5% flagging threshold.

Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of shares and voting rights of the issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% n/a Below 5% 58,259,219 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.81% n/a 5.81%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009010862 Below 5% n/a Below 5% n/a TOTAL Below 5% Below 5%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Peder Prahl 0% n/a 0% Carey Trustees Limited 0% n/a 0% Bolero Trust 0% n/a 0% Gondelero Holdings Sarl 0% n/a 0%

The only entity holding shares in Suominen Oyj is Bolero Holdings Sarl. Bolero Holdings Sarl is 100% owned by Gondelero Holdings Sarl, which is 100% owned by Bolero Trust.



SUOMINEN CORPORATION





