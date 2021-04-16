Celebros by Bridgeline, Lands 7th Irish Pharmacy Store

WOBURN, Mass., April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced it has once again been chosen to power the digital strategy for an Irish pharmacy.



This is the seventh Irish pharmacy store to choose Celebros, a leading eCommerce site search technology from Bridgeline. The pharmacy is committed to providing a trusted, continuous service to its customers and communities. Started in 2007 with their first local pharmacy, this establishment has since expanded to another four locations. Now, the pharmacy is eager to increase their new online presence with Celebros.

The pharmacy was able to see first-hand how much intelligent site search could help their online customers’ journey to checkout. They are convinced that Celebros’ powerful on-site search technology can greatly accelerate their business.

“We are thrilled to have yet again been chosen to power an online pharmacy’s site search capabilities,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “Our expertise in this field speaks for itself, and we can’t wait to show them the undeniable results Celebros can bring.”