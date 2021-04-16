The portable generator market is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 1.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7%

New York, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Portable Generator Market by Fuel, Application, Power Rating, End User And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05288512/?utm_source=GNW

However, limited power generation capacity of portable generators acts as a restraint for the product .



The prime/continuous, by application, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2021 to 2026.

The prime/continuous segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021–2026.The growth of this segment is driven by increasing demand for reliable power.



Prime power generators are accessible for a limited number of hours in non-variable load situations, whereas continuous power generators are used in applications at a constant 100% load for an unlimited number of hours.Prime generators can accommodate varying loads on an unlimited basis throughout the year.



However, the average load factor cannot exceed 70% of the prime rating, whereas the average output of a continuous power genset is 70–100% of the rating and is designed to provide 100% power for every operating hour during the year.



The gasoline (petrol) segment, by fuel, is expected to be the largest market from 2021 to 2026.

The report segments the portable generator market, by fuel, into gasoline (petrol), diesel, natural gas, and others.The market for gasoline (petrol) is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



Gasoline portable generators have a major advantage as gasoline fuel stations are available everywhere and are comparatively less expensive if used for running portable generators for a shorter period of time, which is likely to increase their demand in the portable generator market globally. Gasoline portable generators are majorly used for temporary, intermittent, or low-load applications.



Asia Pacific: The fastest growing region in the portable generator market.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Asia Pacific region has been segmented, by country, into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



Rest of Asia Pacific includes Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Thailand.China dominated the portable generator market in Asia Pacific followed by India during the forecast period.



According to the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the region’s share of global energy consumption is expected to increase to 56% by 2035 from 34% in 2010.The industrial sector in China contributed more than 37% of its GDP in 2020.



The growth of the industrial sector has tremendously increased power production and consumption in China. These factors have made China one of the most lucrative markets for the power industry.

In India, Government initiatives such as foreign direct investments in many sectors and the Make in India project are expected to create growth opportunities for the industrial sector.Furthermore, growing population and increasing per capita income are the key drivers behind the growing demand for energy in the Asia Pacific region.



All these factors are creating a demand for power in the country, consequently resulting in the demand for portable generators.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%, and Tier 3- 11%

• By Designation: C-Level- 30%, D-Level- 25%, and Others- 45%



By Region: Asia Pacific- 33%, North America- 27%, Europe- 20%, Middle East & Africa – 8%, and South America-12%



Note: “Others” include sales managers, engineers, and regional managers

The tiers of the companies are defined based on their total revenue as of 2019: Tier 1: >USD 1 billion, Tier 2: USD 500 million–1 billion, and Tier 3:

The portable generator market is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive regional presence. The leading players in the portable generator market are Honda (Japan), Generac (US), Caterpillar (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), and Yamaha (Japan).



Study Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the portable generator market, by application, fuel, power rating, end user, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market, which include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the portable generator market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

1. The report identifies and addresses the key end users for portable generators, which would help equipment manufacturers review the growth in demand.

2. The report helps understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.

