No. 6/2021

Copenhagen, 16 April 2021

Updated earnings guidance for 2021

In Q1 2021 we have seen a significant growth compared to last year in activity as well as result.

Auction Turnover in Q1 is DKK 198.7m (155.2m) or a growth of 28%

Revenue in Q1 is DKK 57.6m (46.0m) or a growth of 25%

EBITDA in Q1 is DKK 3.5m (-6.5m) an improvement of DKK 10.0m.

The growth is driven by a focused effort to take in more items and higher quality items resulting in the average knockdown value increasing by 16% and the number of items increasing by 13% compared to Q1 2020.

The strong performance is present in all countries and is continuing in April. The continued positive development that we have seen over the last 10 month confirms our expectations and increase our trust in the continuation of the growth throughout 2021.

Updated guidance for 2021 is:

• Increase in auction turnover by 10-20%

• Increase in Revenue by 15-25%

• EBITDA expected to be DKK 30-45m

The previous guidance for 2021 was:

• Increase in Auction turnover by 5-15%

• Increase in Revenue by 10-20%

• EBITDA expected to be DKK 20-40m

Best regards

Lauritz.com Group A/S

Bengt Sundström

Chairman

For press enquiries, please contact: Mette Jessen,

E-mail press@lauritz.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB

Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Premier Stockholm

This information is information that Lauritz.com Group A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.00 CET on 16 April 2021.

Attachment