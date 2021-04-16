Badcock Home Furniture &more contest offers a chance to win $2,500 and have a video featured in future advertisements

Contestants can enter by shooting a 10-second video clip of something "just right"

Mulberry, Florida, UNITED STATES

Mulberry, Florida, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badcock Home Furniture &more is offering a unique opportunity to win a $2,500 Badcock gift certificate and for the winning contestant’s work to be featured in future advertisements. All it takes is for contestants to put their creativity in motion by creating  a 10-second video that showcases things that fit together to illustrate the brand’s recently launched tag line, Just RightTM. This is the next step of Badcock’s campaign that frequently features user-generated content in its advertisements since January.

The “Just Right Video Contest” runs from April 1 through May 1. After the initial submission period ends, Badcock will choose 10 finalists. Fans will then vote through the brand’s Facebook page from May 10-14 for their favorites and to help choose a grand prize winner. The runner-up will win a $1,000 gift certificate and third place will receive a $500 gift certificate. People can submit their videos at www.badcock.com/justrightvideocontest

Guidelines for submitting videos include:

  • Well-lit 
  • Shot horizontal 
  • :10 or less 
  • MOV or MP4 video files
  • No people 
  • No brand names and/or logos 
  • Do not apply any filters 
  • No inappropriate content 

 

For complete rules and contest guidelines, please read the terms and conditions listed on the entry form.

 

About W.S. Badcock Corporation
Founded in 1904, W.S. Badcock Corporation is one of the largest privately-held home furnishings companies in the United States. Headquartered in Mulberry, Florida, its 380+ corporate and associate dealer stores employ more than 2,400 employees in eight southeastern states. Its branded Badcock Home Furniture &more stores and e-commerce website carry a complete line of furniture, appliances, bedding, electronics, home office, accessories, and seasonal items while offering easy in-house financing for its customers. For more information, please visit www.badcock.com. 

 

