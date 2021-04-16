Wawa and The Wawa Foundation Announce Achievement of Reaching Milestone of Donating $100 Million to Causes Surrounding Health, Hunger and Heroes Seven Years After Inception of The Wawa Foundation

WAWA, Pa., April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa, Inc., is thrilled to announce that on the occasion of the company’s 57th anniversary, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have achieved the incredible milestone of donating more than $100 million to causes supporting Health, Hunger and Everyday Heroes. A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded to encompass most of Wawa's charitable giving, The Wawa Foundation was launched in 2014 in celebration of the Company’s 50th anniversary in convenience retailing.



Over $100 million in support has impacted more than 6,000 organizations within The Wawa Foundation’s three focus areas of Health, Hunger and Everyday Heroes across the company’s footprint of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Florida and Washington, DC. In addition, more than 25 million meals have been donated through the Wawa Share program. Wawa Share is a program through which Wawa stores donate unsold food products daily to local food pantries to support neighbors in need.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity and dedication of our wonderful customers for helping us to achieve this goal, and we send our heartfelt thanks to each and every one of them for supporting The Wawa Foundation and all the important causes we’ve supported over these past seven years,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa President and CEO.

“As The Wawa Foundation moves into the future, we look forward to continuing our commitment to building stronger communities by championing life-saving research and the care of people in need, leading hunger relief efforts and supporting the heroes making a difference every day. To everyone who has supported and made this possible, we say thank you! Together, we made and continue to make a difference!”

The Wawa Foundation is committed to building and maintaining strong relationships with local communities and national partners through:

Financial grants-to local, regional and national partners, supported by in-store charity collection campaigns (through Wawa and The Wawa Foundation)

In-kind support for local community events and organizations (through The Wawa Foundation and Wawa Community Care Team)

The daily donation of unsold foodservice products to local food pantries (through the Wawa Share food donation program)



View a video celebrating this milestone and thanking those who helped make this possible: Making a Difference, Together. Thanks $100 Million!

About The Wawa Foundation

The Wawa Foundation is an extension of Wawa’s commitment to making the world a better place by fulfilling customers’ lives every day. The Wawa Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation founded by Wawa, Inc. to support the company’s charitable giving and philanthropic activities – and ultimately to help build happier, stronger communities. The Wawa Foundation focuses its support on organizations committed to health, hunger and everyday heroes through local, regional and national grants and in-kind donations.

CONTACT: public.relations@wawa.com

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a84c8e93-a572-492f-8394-a4c64ab9b6d0