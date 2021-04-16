English Finnish

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release 16 April 2021 at 17:45 EET

CONSTITUENT MEETING OF HONKARAKENNE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND COMMITTEES

Honkarakenne Oyj’s Annual General Meeting held on Friday 16 April 2021 at Honkarakenne Tuusula office, address Lahdentie 870, Tuusula, Finland. The General Meeting resolved to re-elect Timo Kohtamäki, Kari Saarelainen and Kyösti Saarimäki, all currently members of the Board Directors, and to elect Arto Halonen and Maria Ristola as new members of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors convened for its constituent meeting and appointed Kyösti Saarimäki as Chairman of the Board.

At the same board meeting Board of Directors decided not to set up any committees.

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Marko Saarelainen

President and CEO

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, marko.saarelainen@honka.com or

Teppo Sipilä, Interim CFO, tel. +358 44 431 0322, teppo.sipila@honka.com

Honkarakenne supplies high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings. Its buildings are made from Finnish solid wood under the Honka® brand. The company has delivered over 85,000 buildings to more than 50 countries. We manufacture our home packages in Finland, at our own factory located in Karstula. In 2020, Honkarakenne Group’s consolidated net sales totalled EUR 52.9 million, of which exports accounted for 30%. www.honka.com