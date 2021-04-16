DeFi Wealth Management App iBG, is Set to Bring Cryptocurrency Investing to the Masses

Singapore , April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

iBG is opening up the fast-growing DeFi market to people by simplifying the process with its Robo Advisory technology that offers automated investment portfolio management. As a result, iBG will create wealth opportunities for cryptocurrency investors by helping them navigate the complex DeFi sector and it aims to be a catalyst for wealth creation and management.

“DeFi is not only reshaping the blockchain scene but the entire world’s perspective on business and investments. The future is fast-changing, and iBG will keep investors ready to tackle blockchain’s biggest challenges easily,” said Dr. Vin Menon, Co-founder and Strategic Advisor of iBG. “We’re making complex DeFi investments more accessible, safer, and a realistic wealth-acquisition goal for every investor. The opportunities are limitless and shouldn’t be exclusive to blockchain experts”.

DeFi, which stands for Decentralised Finance, is digital assets, smart contracts, protocols, and decentralized applications built on blockchain, primarily Ethereum. In simpler terms, these are companies like exchanges, insurance payments, asset management, and more which are set up in a digital format. DeFi has become an increasingly popular investment preference among crypto enthusiasts and paves the way to the future, with more than 42.8 billion USD locked in DeFi applications as of March 2021.

Investors are on their toes to access the first app release from iBG, which will be its Welcome Wallet because iBG highlights and solves real and present issues among current cryptocurrency investors. While crypto and DeFi investments are on a fast lane to global domination, they’re still too time-consuming, complex, and risky for most investors. This whole new world of opportunity comes with an entirely new set of obstacles due to being a brand new technology.

iBG will redefine DeFi investments with a customized process that allows investors to insert their parameters in great detail, including their risk appetite, time frame, preferred asset allocation, and more. The iBG Bot runs inbuilt algorithms that match user’s profile results with available investment products to recommend a personalized investment portfolio contract. Using the iBG coin, investors can fund the amount they’d like to invest, and the app will do the rest.

This helps every investor skip the lengthy, risky, and arduous task of discovering the next DeFi investment. The app is also designed for siloed trading; unlike most existing investment platforms, it allows investment in one DeFi asset at a time, rather than forcing users to create an extensive and diversified investment portfolio.

iBG app users can look forward to many perks privy to iBG token holders. This includes voting rights on product development, protocol integration and the token burn strategy, compensation for developers who contribute to the ecosystem, referral program rewards, and more. Beyond the app’s core functions, iBG brings together a community that will play an integral part in the app’s finalization and success, pinning every user as a stakeholder in the project.

This first release of the app will be debuted during the exclusive live webinar which will introduce investors to iBG and DeFi. Anyone can sign up for the webinar and join on April 22 to discover new opportunities with iBG. A second release will see the launch of the iBG Smart Wealth Management features, and a third release will introduce the iBG Robo Advisor Module, both coming later this year respectively.

