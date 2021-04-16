English French

Amundi: The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders, 10th May 2021 Arrangements for making preparatory documents available and consulting them



Paris, Friday, 16th April 2021,

The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Amundi will take place at 09.30 a.m. (CET) on Monday, 10th May 2021.

Given the current context and the administrative measures in force to date restricting collective gatherings for health reasons, and in accordance with Order No. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 as amended, the 2021 General Meeting is being convened without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend.

Nevertheless, in order to preserve their rights as much as possible, shareholders will retain the possibility of attending and participating in the Shareholders' Meeting remotely and live, by videoconference via the LUMI TECHNOLOGIES platform.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the 2021 General Meeting, https://about.amundi.com/Shareholders/General-Meetings which will be updated if the final terms and conditions of participation in the General Meeting are modified according to the possible lifting of health and/or legal imperatives, which may allow the General Meeting to be held in the physical presence of shareholders.

The notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO, French gazette for compulsory legal announcements) of 2nd April 2021 and may be accessed on the company’s website ( http://about.amundi.com ). The convening notice, including the agenda and the final draft resolutions, will be published in the BALO of 23 April 2021 and will also be made available on the company’s website.

The documents and information relating to the general meeting, including those listed in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, are included in the notice of meeting and in the company’s Universal Registration Document for the year 2020, also available on the company’s website ( http://about.amundi.com )

For more information, please contact the financial communication department at investor.relations@amundi.com )



About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets.

With its six international investment hubs2, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 4,700 employees in more than 35 countries. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €1.700 trillion of assets3.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society

www.amundi.com

Press contact:

Natacha Andermahr

Tel. +33 1 76 37 86 05

natacha.andermahr-sharp@amundi.com

Investor contacts:

Anthony Mellor

Tel. +33 1 76 32 17 16

anthony.mellor@amundi.com

Thomas Lapeyre

Tel. +33 1 76 33 70 54

thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com

1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2020, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2019

2 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo

3 Amundi data as of 31/12/2020







