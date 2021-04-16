Director/PDMR Shareholding

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards granted under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 15 April 2021 at a price of £4.9420 per Share being the closing price of the Shares on the dealing day prior to the date of grant.

The purpose of the DSBP is to facilitate the deferral of part of a participant’s annual bonus into Shares.  Awards to Executive Directors will normally be subject to a holding period of three years after grant and awards to other PDMRs will normally be subject to a one year holding period after grant. DSBP awards will not be subject to performance conditions. 

The PSP awards are based on a mixture of internal financial performance targets, relative total shareholder return and a non-financial risk metric. The performance targets will be measured over three financial years with vesting in five equal tranches between three and seven years following grant. Clawback and malus provisions apply to these Awards.

Name Number of Shares acquired
Executive Directors
 DSBPPSPTOTAL
Andrew Golding33,709181,404215,113
April Talintyre22,932113,517136,449
Other PDMRs
Jens Bech11,29563,89075,185
Alan Cleary16,58782,10998,696
Peter Elcock18,08880,14498,232
Jason Elphick10,24450,71160,955
John Gaunt16,49541,58858,083
Hasan Kazmi14,12454,27368,397
Clive Kornitzer13,97969,20183,180
Lisa Odendaal11,26144,33155,592
Paul Whitlock9,57341,27550,848
Richard Wilson8,66244,06552,727

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Andrew Golding  
   

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusChief Executive Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table   

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 15 April 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.9420215,113£1,063,088.45
Aggregated£4.9420215,113£1,063,088.45
         
          

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person April Talintyre  
   

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusChief Financial Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC

 
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table
  

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 15 April 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.9420136,449£674,330.96
Aggregated£4.9420136,449£674,330.96
         
          

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jens Bech 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Commercial Director
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table
  

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 15 April 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.942075,185£371,564.27
Aggregated£4.942075,185£371,564.27
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Alan Cleary  
   

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Managing Director, Mortgages
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

   Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
15 April 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.942098,696£487,755.63
Aggregated£4.942098,696£487,755.63

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Peter Elcock  
   

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusChief Risk Officer, CCFS
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table   

Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
15 April 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.942098,232£485,462.54
Aggregated£4.942098,232£485,462.54
          

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jason Elphick 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup General Counsel and Company Secretary 
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 15 April 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.942060,955£301,239.61
Aggregated£4.942060,955£301,239.61
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person John Gaunt 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Chief Information Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 15 April  2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.942058,083£287,046.19
Aggregated£4.942058,083£287,046.19
 
        

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusChief Risk Officer, OSB
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 15 April  2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.942068,397£338,017.97
Aggregated£4.942068,397£338,017.97
 
        

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Chief Operating Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 15 April  2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.942083,180£411,075.56
Aggregated£4.942083,180£411,075.56
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Chief Internal Auditor
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table
   

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 15 April  2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.942055,592£274,735.66
Aggregated£4.942055,592£274,735.66
         

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person  Paul Whitlock 
   

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Managing Director, Savings
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or  auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 15 April 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.942050,848£251,290.82             
Aggregated£4.942050,848£251,290.82
    

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Wilson 

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/statusGroup Chief Credit Officer
  
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entityOSB GROUP PLC
  
Legal Entity Identifier code213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table
  

 Date of TransactionFinancial Instrument Identification Code Place of TransactionCurrency
 15 April 2021Ordinary shares of £0.01 eachGB00BLDRH360Outside a trading venueGBP – British Pound
 Nature of Transaction:

 

Grant of Awards		 PriceVolumeTotal
£4.942052,727£260,576.83
Aggregated£4.942052,727£260,576.83
         

Enquiries:

OSB GROUP PLC
Nickesha Graham-Burrell,                                               t: 01634 835 796
Group Head of Company Secretariat     

Investor relations

Email: osbrelations@osb.co.uk                                     t: 01634 838973

Brunswick                                                       
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer                                        t:  020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

OneSavings Bank

OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance.

OSB originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.

OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England funding schemes including, the Term Funding Scheme and the Term Funding Scheme for SMEs.


Charter Court Financial Services Group

CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and retail savings products. It operates through its brands: Precise Mortgages and Charter Savings Bank.

It is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets.

CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes and the Bank of England funding schemes including, the Term Funding Scheme and the Term Funding Scheme for SMEs.