Proactive news headlines featuring GreekBank Capital, First Cobalt, Silvercorp Metals and NexTech AR Solutions

New York, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

GreenBank Capital Inc (CSE:GBC) (OTCPINK:GRNBF) (FRA:2TL) investee Beelivery gets £2 million investment from BBC subsidiary UKTV

First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF) (FRA:18P) lays out path to 'become the most sustainable producer of cobalt in the world' in 2020 year in review

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) (FRA:S9Y) meets or exceeds production levels throughout fiscal 2021

Empress Royalty Corp (CVE:EMPR) (OTCQB:EMPYF) inks US$5M silver stream deal on Telson Mining’s Tahuehueto project in Mexico

Bam Bam Resources Corp (CSE:BBR) (OTCPINK:NPEZF) (FRA:4NPB) expands land package at Majuba Hill project in Nevada

Ridgeline Minerals Corp (CVE:RDG) (OTCQB:RDGMF) (FRA:0GC0) announces non-brokered private placement to raise up to C$2.5M to fund Nevada projects

Nextech AR Solutions Corp (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR) (CSE:NTAR) (FRA:N29) reports 2020 revenue and profit bump

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd (CVE:AEP) (OTCMTS:APEUF) sees 4Q revenue rise 22%, driven by demand for its products from the construction industry

American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) addresses Department of Energy's Request for Information on battery supply chain risks

Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) (FRA:40Y1) says its VIE.bet partnering with the world's largest esports wiki Liquipedia.net

