BW Ideol AS – End of stabilization period and partial exercise of greenshoe option

Oslo, 16 April 2021: Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by BW Ideol AS (the “Company”) on 18 March 2021 where the Company announced the beginning of the stabilization period following a private placement of new shares in the Company (the "Private Placement") and admission to trading of the Company's shares on Euronext Growth.

Carnegie AS (the “Stabilization Manager”) has informed the Company that the stabilization period has ended. Stabilization activities have been undertaken between 18 March 2021 and 16 April 2021 (the “Stabilization Period”) and comprise a total of 1,178,418 shares in the Company, purchased at an average price of NOK 46.5490 as further set out in the attached stabilization notification.

In order to permit delivery of 1,595,745 shares in the Company which were borrowed from BW Offshore Holding Pte. Ltd., the Stabilization Manager has in part exercised the greenshoe option and will subscribe for 417,327 new shares in the Company at the offer price of NOK 47.00 per Offer Share. The new shares will together with the shares purchased through stabilization activities be redelivered to BW Offshore Holding Pte. Ltd., in accordance with the terms of the share lending agreement between the parties. Following issuance of the new shares, the number of shares outstanding in the Company will be 31,510,525, each with a par value of NOK 0.1.

For further information, please contact:

Carnegie AS

Stefan Schander Slemdal

Tel: +47 22 00 94 26

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 section 6 (3).

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Marie Bayard-Lenoir, Communication Officer at BW Ideol, on April 16, 2021 at 18:40 CET.

