James Turrell and American Ballet Theatre to headline blockbuster Green Box Arts Festival

Green Mountain Falls, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, COLO. – The 2021 Green Box Arts Festival is thrilled to announce it will welcome a Skyspace installation to the town of Green Mountain Falls, created by internationally-renowned contemporary light and space artist James Turrell. The work will be the first permanent Turrell installation in the state of Colorado, and the first in the world to be positioned on the side of a mountain. The piece joins an exclusive list of more than 85 Skyspaces the artist has designed and built throughout the world, including Argentina, Japan, Greece, Norway and Australia.

“Combining architecture, sculpture, and atmosphere, the Turrell Skyspace created specifically for the town of Green Mountain Falls is one of the most important achievements in Green Box history," said Christian Keesee, cofounder of Green Box. “The experience will begin with an inspirational journey, arriving at a final destination that will shift the viewer’s perception of nature through contemporary light and space – a sensory and contemplative experience unlike anywhere else in the world.”

The Skyspace, which will be formally named upon completion by Turrell, will be constructed with materials specific to Colorado and launched with the support of the Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation. Green Box has partnered with the Town to create a new hiking trail from the Town’s entrance that will lead to the installation atop Red Mountain overlooking the town; a unique pilgrimage nestled among the whispering aspens with views of Pikes Peak in the distance. True to its multidisciplinary approach, Green Box will also partner with local schools and organizations to implement educational programming for future visitors to enjoy.

James Turrell is heralded globally as one of the most significant artists of our time. For more than fifty years, he has created eloquent, deceptively simple artworks that explore the complexity of light as a medium. Best known among Turrell’s completed artworks are his Skyspaces. These observatories — much like all of his work — are designed to be places of contemplative thought. All Skyspaces are specifically proportioned chambers, perfectly positioned in nature, with apertures in the ceiling open to the sky.

American Ballet Theatre is one of the great dance companies in the world and is internationally celebrated as a cultural institution dedicated to preserving and extending the great legacy of classical dancing. This summer, ABT will bring 12 dancers to Green Mountain Falls for a five-week residency, culminating in three can’t-miss, captivating performances. Acclaimed choreographer Silas Farley will join ABT to create a new work to be performed by the Company.

Few ballet companies equal ABT for its combination of size, scope and outreach. Recognized as a living national treasure since its founding in 1940, ABT annually tours the United States, performing for more than 300,000 people, and is the only major cultural institution to do so. For 81 years, the Company has appeared in 45 countries and has performed in all 50 states. ABT has recently enjoyed triumphant successes with engagements in Paris, Singapore and Hong Kong. On April 27, 2006, by an act of Congress, American Ballet Theatre was designated America’s National Ballet Company®.

Cat Balco is a New Haven, Connecticut, based artist and writer who has exhibited her work nationally at venues including Rick Wester Fine Art, NYC; Pulse Art Fair, Miami; The Painting Center, NYC; and Real Art Ways, Hartford, Connecticut. Her essays and art criticism have been published in Art New England and she has served as a visiting artist at institutions including the Maine College of Art, Swarthmore College, Pratt Institute at the Munson Williams Proctor School of Art and Yale University where she is also an Associate Fellow. She is currently preparing for a solo show of paintings at Rick Wester Fine Art. Her latest creation, Red Over Blue, will be on view at the Lake Street display this summer for all to enjoy.

Collective Groove: The annual 4th of July Block Party will be held on Saturday, July 3, and will once again deliver its promised upbeat tunes and dance beats with the musical stylings of Collective Groove. A full-frontal dance assault forged from the timeless horn-powered grooves of the golden age of soul and the baddest contemporary beats, Collective Groove is sure to be a booty-shaking throw down. Comprised of some of southern Colorado’s finest musical muscle, these party rocking specialists provide an over-the-top good time with a contagious mix of dance tunes from the 60s to modern day including Bruno Mars, The Temptations, Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire, Daft Punk, Michael Jackson, Prince and much more. Put on your dancing shoes and get ready for a fun Block Party with this can’t-miss concert!

The Reminders: Festival revelers will also enjoy the rare and remarkable musical duo The Reminders who seamlessly blend soulful sounds and roots music with insightful messages and thoughtful lyrics. The group has established a firm place in today's ever-evolving music scene, garnering international acclaim while paving a path all their own. Their stage presence and high energy shows leave crowds in awe the world over, allowing the duo to uplift and entertain all at once. Their unique mashup of razor-sharp rhymes; raw, soulful vocals; and reggae-tinged hip-hop beats form the perfect backdrop for their relevant and inspiring themes, leaving a lasting impression on listeners with audiences always wanting more. The Reminders take their hip hop foundation and move it beyond genre, time and space to create a global musical experience that is classic and speaks to all those willing to participate.

Classes and Camps: Once again classes, camps and culinary arts are on the agenda, ensuring there’s something of interest for all ages to get creative in this inspiring atmosphere at Green Box Arts, Dance and YouTubers’ Camps; Silversmithing 101 and 201; Yoga; Chef’s Table: Brunch with Molly Ambrose and Scotch on the Rocks; Cooking Demos: Pie with Lisa Huizenga and Tamales with Cocina Corazón; and Wine Pairings Sommelier 101 and 201.

ArtDesk Conversations: Throughout the festival, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from some of today’s best contemporaries with six unique ArtDesk Conversations. ArtDesk Conversations are highly anticipated events; these dynamic conversations cover the areas of music, art, dance and various contemporary topics. Come engage with our speakers and hear from the elite in their field as they discuss their creative processes, vision and impact! Don’t miss meeting this year’s selected conversationalists.

New Community Events: Accompanying the inspiring dance, music, art, conversations and comprehensive lineup of classes, camps and culinary arts experiences, the festival welcomes new events this year that are free and open to the public: Friday Film Nights, Sunday Sing-Alongs and a Pooch Parade! These events are free and open to the public with social distancing measures in place. Visit greenboxarts.org for more information.

The full schedule of events and classes is posted at greenboxarts.org. Most events are free to the public. Registration for classes and culinary events opens June 1 at greenboxarts.org. Registration for camps is available at connect14.org. Tickets for American Ballet Theatre performances are required and can be reserved beginning June 1 at greenboxarts.org.



Green Box Arts Green Box Arts encourages artists, residents and visitors to participate in the creative arts in the natural beauty of Green Mountain Falls, Colorado. We engage community through performances, exhibitions, education, conversations, celebrations and an artist-in-residence program. The festival is committed to fostering creative expression and the presentation of art forms at the highest level. The Green Box Arts Festival began in 2009 as an artist-in-residency program featuring acclaimed choreographer Larry Keigwin’s dance troupe, KEIGWIN + COMPANY. The festival has grown each year and annually attracts more than 1,000 attendees. A selection of past participants includes world-renowned installations 1.8 Green Mountain Falls by Janet Echelman; The Musical Swings by Daily tous les jours; illuminated installations Field of Light and Tepees by Bruce Munro; and Footprint in Green by famed stick sculptor Patrick Dougherty. Additionally, artwork from installation artists Jason Willaford, Tomás Saraceno and Spencer Finch, as well as sculptors Olafur Eliasson, Ben Roth and Jason Hackenwerth, and photographer Kenneth Snelson have been showcased. Numerous concerts have been played by the Colorado Springs Youth Symphony; Caleb Chapman’s Crescent Super Band; Kyle Dillingham and Horseshoe Road; de Coda, the affiliate ensemble of Carnegie Hall; a world premiere of new work by composer Timothy Takach; folk band Haunted Wind Chimes; and Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles. Dance troupes that have performed include Larry Keigwin’s KEIGWIN + COMPANY, the American Ballet Theatre Studio Company, the Oklahoma City Ballet, Houston’s METdance company, tap dancer Leo Manzari, and ballroom duo Antonina Skobina and Denys Drozdyuk.

Green Mountain Falls Access and Area Attractions At an altitude of 7,800 ft., Green Mountain Falls is home to various festivals and events year-round. Most notably, however, it is known for the nationally-acclaimed Green Box Arts Festival. Surrounded by the Pike National Forest on three sides, the town is located near popular area attractions including the Cave of the Winds, Manitou Cliff Dwellings, Garden of the Gods, Pikes Peak and the Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway. An extremely popular hiking destination, visitors also enjoy fishing, swimming, biking, tennis courts and ice skating in winter, as well as the town’s unique restaurants, pubs and shops. The town is just 20 minutes away from the center of Colorado Springs, and closer to Manitou Springs, Woodland Park and other Ute Pass communities such as Cascade and Chipita Park.