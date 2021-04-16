Annual report confirms significant growth for Hypefactors

Copenhagen, Denmark, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of the media tech company Hypefactors has today approved the revised annual report for 2020. Key figures from the report are:



Revenue: 117% improvement

EBITDA: 196% improvement

The annual report confirms that 2020 was the best year for Hypefactors so far, despite the unexpected and challenging covid-19 situation. At the same time, the company continued to invest in the ambitious development of the company's software platform, which i.a. provides users with better and more data-driven national and international media intelligence and media reputation management.

The revised revenue for the period amounted to DKK 4.234m*, compared to DKK 1.950m in 2019, corresponding to an increase of 117%. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBTIDA) amounted to a negative of DKK 3.858m compared to 2019 which showed a negative EBTIDA of DKK 11.416m. An improvement of 196%.

ARR: Hypefactors reached an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of DKK 4.910m as of December 31, 2020, (2019: 2.760m) which is an increase over the last twelve months of 78%.





CEO Casper Janns comments:

"2020 was an exciting year for Hypefactors, where significant positive steps ahead were taken. Our AI-based technology continues to develop and improve and is on several important dimensions unmatched by any other solution in the world. The solid commercial progress and the increasing demand for an easier, more data-driven, and measurable approach to media intelligence and reputation management, makes us enthusiastic and positive about our ability to unleash the substantial international market potential."



*This is a correction to the expected non-revised revenue of DKK 4.380m DKK mentioned in company announcement no. 5.





Income Statement

DKK 2020 2019 Revenue 4.234.030 1.950.188 Work on own account recognised in assets 3.732.325 4.348.947 Expenses for raw materials and consumables -2.417.113 -2.334.876 Other external expenses -2.421.158 -4.139.669 Gross profit/loss 3.128.084 -175.410 Staff expenses -6.986.366 -11.240.547 Earnings before depreciation -3.858.282 -11.415.957

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment -3.850.254 -3.098.325 Profit/loss before financial income and expenses -7.708.536 -14.514.282 Financial income 3.372 27.570 Financial expenses -2.346.427 -226.375 Profit/loss before tax -10.051.591 -14.713.087 Tax on profit/loss for the year 776.423 956.768 Net profit/loss for the year -9.275.168 -13.756.319

Balance sheet, 31 December

DKK 2020 2019 Assets Development projects in progress 11.852.513 11.954.076 Intangible assets 11.852.513 11.954.076 Other fixtures and fittings, tools and equipment 93.248 73.409 Property, plant and equipment 93.248 73.409 Deposits 233.940 229.854 Fixed asset investments 233.940 229.854

Fixed assets 12.179.701 12.257.339 Trade receivables 896.440 512.153 Other receivables 67.862 334.983 Corporation tax receivable from group enterprises 847.056 956.768 Prepayments 37.149 244.711 Receivables 1.848.507 2.048.615

Cash at bank and in hand 189.756 443

Currents assets 2.038.263 2.049.058 Assets 14.217.964 14.306.397





DKK 2020 2019 Liabilities and equity Share capital 866.884 866.884 Reserve for development costs 11.165.821 11.267.384 Retained earnings -14.296.220 -5.122.615 Equity -2.263.515 7.011.653

Other payables 296.748 107.649 Long-term debt 296.748 107.649

Credit institutions 4.000.000 4.825 Trade payables 3.491.394 2.803.179 Payables to group enterprises 885.750 830.280 Other payables 4.297.830 1.714.632 Deferred income 3.509.757 1.834.179 Short-term debt 16.184.731 7.187.095 Debt 16.481.479 7.294.744 Liabilities and equity 14.217.964 14.306.397

Capital resources

The company’s capital base is strengthened after the balance sheet date. The majority of an existing loan is converted into shares through a capital increase, reducing debt, and strengthening the equity. Furthermore, to support the growth of the business, a group of investors committed to a private placement (capital increase) in combination with a commitment from Vaekstfonden (Danish state’s investment fund) to issue an ‘Investor Loan’ on attractive conditions. These events after the balance sheet date have a significant positive impact.





Outlook



The demand for comprehensive media intelligence tech solutions is expected to continue to grow. Current turbulence and uncertainties surrounding the covid-19 related changes in macro-and microeconomic matters, make it difficult to release outlook scenarios with a high degree of certainty. The long-term market potential is expected not to be affected. The company is experiencing substantial interest in the market to access a media intelligence solution that is better, cheaper, or both compared to traditional press clippings solutions. The ambition for the current financial year is to continue to accelerate the business and to deliver a cash flow positive net result, understood as invoiced revenue exceeding operating costs.





Publication

The annual report for 2020 can be downloaded at www.hypefactors.com/investor.





----

About Hypefactors A/S



Hypefactors is an integrated AI-powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology, and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically-generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.





For more information, please contact:

Casper Janns, CEO: Tlf.: +45 20167481, e-mail: cj@hypefactors.com

Pierre André Montjovet, Chairman of the Board: Tlf: +41 (0)78 922 33 0, e-mail: p.montjovet@heritage.ch





Hypefactors A/S

Kronprinsessegade 8B

1306 Copenhagen K

Denmark

www.hypefactors.com





Certified Adviser

Kapital Partner ApS

Jernbanegade 4

1608 København V

www.kapitalpartner.dk

Attachment