Waseco Grants Options

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waseco Resources Inc. (“Waseco” or “the Company”) (“WRI”- TSX-V) (“WSE” - Frankfurt) reports that the Board of Directors has approved the granting of a total of 2.4 million options to its Board Members and Technical Advisory Committee Members and two consultants. The options are exercisable prior to April 9, 2024 at a price of $0.075.



Waseco is an exploration company focused on exploring for gold in Nevada. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (“WRI”) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“WSE”). There are currently 41,681,390 shares issued and outstanding.

For further information on the Company, please visit the Waseco web site at www.wasecoresources.com or contact Richard Williams at (416) 364-3123- e-mail: rickw@wasecoresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Williams

President & C.E.O.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory service providers as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange accepts responsibility of the accuracy or adequacy of this release.