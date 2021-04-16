Auxly Receives Approval to Begin Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange April 20, 2021

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V - XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) ("Auxly" or the "Company"), a leading consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market, is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and list its common shares on the TSX.



Auxly’s common shares will commence trading on the TSX at market open on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 under its existing symbol “XLY”. In connection with listing on the TSX, the last day of trading on the TSXV will be April 19, 2021 and the Company’s shares will be delisted from the TSXV upon commencement of trading on the TSX. The Company’s shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol “CBWTF.” Shareholders will not be required to take any action in connection with the graduation and listing on the TSX.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY)

Auxly is a leading Canadian cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

