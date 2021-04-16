Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 15, 2021 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.



Each of the nominee directors listed in Fairfax’s management proxy circular dated March 5, 2021 was elected as a director. The voting results for the twelve directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For

(Aggregate) % Withhold Vote

(Aggregate) % Vote For

(Subordinate

Voting Shares) % Withhold Vote

(Subordinate

Voting Shares) % Anthony F. Griffiths 35,537,182 96.34 1,350,976 3.66 16,120,888 92.27 1,350,976 7.73 Robert J. Gunn 36,122,405 97.92 765,753 2.08 16,706,111 95.62 765,753 4.38 David L. Johnston 34,636,508 93.90 2,251,650 6.10 15,220,214 87.11 2,251,650 12.89 Karen L. Jurjevich 36,750,617 99.63 137,541 0.37 17,334,323 99.21 137,541 0.79 R. William McFarland 36,185,517 98.10 702,641 1.90 16,769,223 95.98 702,641 4.02 Christine N. McLean 35,243,352 95.54 1,644,806 4.46 15,827,058 90.59 1,644,806 9.41 Timothy R. Price 36,254,952 98.28 633,206 1.72 16,838,658 96.38 633,206 3.62 Brandon W. Sweitzer 35,879,831 97.27 1,008,327 2.73 16,463,537 94.23 1,008,327 5.77 Lauren C. Templeton 36,787,108 99.73 101,050 0.27 17,370,814 99.42 101,050 0.58 Benjamin P. Watsa 35,228,931 95.50 1,659,227 4.50 15,812,637 90.50 1,659,227 9.50 V. Prem Watsa 35,693,113 96.76 1,195,045 3.24 16,276,819 93.16 1,195,045 6.84 William C. Weldon 35,609,238 96.53 1,278,920 3.47 16,192,944 92.68 1,278,920 7.32

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.