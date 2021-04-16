Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation: Result of Voting For Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (“HFP”) announces the results of the vote on Directors at its April 14, 2021 annual shareholders’ meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in HFP’s management proxy circular dated March 5, 2021 was elected as a director. The voting results for the nine directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For

(Aggregate) % Withhold Vote

(Aggregate) % Ken Costa 2,780,745,751 100.0 519,184 0.0 Lt. Gen. (ret.) Roméo Dallaire 2,781,264,435 100.0 500 0.0 Christopher D. Hodgson 2,781,251,735 100.0 13,200 0.0 Tope Lawani 2,780,746,451 100.0 518,484 0.0 Quinn McLean 2,780,733,551 100.0 531,384 0.0 Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli 2,781,252,235 100.0 12,700 0.0 Richard Okello 2,781,251,735 100.0 13,200 0.0 Babatunde Soyoye 2,780,746,451 100.0 518,484 0.0 Michael Wilkerson 2,780,746,951 100.0 517,984 0.0

Helios Fairfax Partners is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

