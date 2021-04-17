7 Best Kratom Vendors Reviewed: Where To Buy Kratom Online in 2021

Des Moines, Iowa, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7 Best Kratom Vendors Reviewed [2021]: Discover Where To Buy Kratom Online

Over the last couple of years, kratom has only continued to grow in popularity. This should not come as a surprise since the herbal extract has a wide array of health benefits, including being used by many as a self-treatment method for opioid withdrawal. That being said, the legality of kratom is under on-going consideration with many countries banning the extract altogether.



To take advantage of kratom strains and other kratom-infused products, customers need to act fast and look for a reputable kratom vendor online. Luckily, this article has taken on the challenge and reviewed the best kratom vendors the market has to offer. Continue reading to find out more.





How The Best Kratom Vendors Were Evaluated



An effective way to find the most reliable and efficient kratom vendors is through testimonials and references from kratom users. Below are just a few of the issues analyzed.



Price - Not everyone can afford to throw money at the things they love. That's why while researching the best kratom vendors, this article made sure each of the top picks boasted affordable prices or at the very least a loyalty system in place or discounts that both first-time buyers and frequent shoppers could take advantage of.



Customer Support - No matter the service, some customers are bound to find a reason to complain. That's unavoidable. What's more important is whether the company has a great customer care team in place to help users when issues arise.



Beginner-Friendly - Although kratom has been on the market for a while now, some users are only just discovering its benefits. As such, it's crucial that websites suit not only veteran buyers but also users who are brand new to the industry. That's why sites that provided helpful guides, tips, and search tools scored well on this list.



Strains - There is a wide variety of kratom strains available. From enhanced and unaltered varieties to kratom-infused soaps and oils, vendors that offer an extensive catalog of strains, in addition to helpful filter options and buying guides, were preferred over competitor sites.









1. The Golden Monk (TGM) - Best Kratom Vendor Overall

Even though it is fairly nascent, the Golden Monk has somehow managed to root itself in the market firmly. Launched in Canada in 2016, the company's main aim is to make sure that its customers have high-quality kratom products while also providing them with top class service.

The Golden Monk (TGM) Positives

Top process in the country

Affordable strains

Great for return buyers

Fast and effective shipping

User-friendly checkout process

The Golden Monk (TGM) Drawbacks

Occasional mistakes when handling orders

Service is not what you'd call first class

Kratom strains are very strong

The Golden Monk states that it gets all its products directly from farmers based in Indonesia, as well as other well reputable wholesalers worldwide.

They claim on their website that packaging is done in a climate-controlled clean room, thus guaranteeing that their products retain integrity and purity. The quality of their products is affirmed by them carrying out around six lab tests per 1000 kilograms they import.

Though The Golden Monk does not offer freebies, it does guarantee that new customers will get a 10% discount. Returning customers also benefit, as second-time buyers will receive a 5 percent discount on the products they buy. Consistent customers can also save a few dollars by joining the company's rewards program.



Golden Monk offers free shipping on all its products. Products ordered are shipped on the same day as the order, with the exception of Sunday. They also guarantee 100% money back if you aren't happy with the product you ordered.









2. Kraken Kratom - Best Vendor for Opiate Withdrawal

Kraken Kratom has been in the game for some time, since 2014, and over the years, has grown in reputation. The most popular strains on Kraken Kratom include Bali Kratom, Red vein, and Super Indo.







Kraken Kratom Positives





All things kratom in one place

Fast shipping

Checkout is easy to use

Responsive customer care service

High-quality kratom products





Kraken Kratom Drawbacks





Some extracts and strains are weak

Sometimes, delivery issues may arise

The website could be better





They operate from Portland, Oregon, and they pride themselves as being the first company to be recognized as a Qualified Kratom Vendor by GMP, the American Kratom Association. To guarantee quality, all products must pass through a myriad of quality control systems. Additionally, their products are GMP compliant.





They use USPS shipping, and products are shipped on the same day the order is placed. Customers can pay via either MasterCard or Visa Card.





The company also offers a customer reward program where customers receive reward points by taking certain actions like subscribing to their newsletter, posting their products on social media, and rating their products. Each one hundred points is worth a dollar.







3. Kratom Spot - Best Variety of Kratom Strains





Based in Irvine, California, Kratom Spot is one, if not the largest online vendor in the world at the moment. They have over 30 different kratom strains and sell them at very competitive rates. They guarantee that all their products are chemical, additive, and contaminant free.





Kratom Spot Positives





Highly rated

Excellent customer service

Innovative range of products

Shipping is quick and effective





Kratom Spot Drawbacks





Product quality is inconsistent





Unlike other vendors, Kratom Spots allows customers to place orders in bulk. This means that customers can purchase over 20 different strains in large quantities while buying them at wholesale prices.





Some of the strains they sell include Green Malay, Maeng Da, White Sumatra, White Borneo, Green Thai, and a myriad of others.





Customers can pay for their products through MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American express. The company ships both in the United States and Internationally, with orders above 50 dollars shipped for free. Customers can also take advantage of the 100% money-back guarantee if they are not satisfied with their order.







4. Organic Kratom USA - Best Packaging of Kratom Products





Organic Kratom USA is perhaps the most reliable kratom vendor in the USA. They sell both different strains and kratom powder. Their website says that they use high-quality kratom leaves from a plethora of licensed suppliers who have years of experience and a solid reputation for offering the best.





Organic Kratom USA Positives





Highly recommended by kratom review sites

Kratom comes straight from the source

High-quality packaging

Reading material available from reliable sources





Organic Kratom USA Drawbacks





Too many varieties

Pricier when compared to other sites





All their products are subject to numerous and vigorous lab test processes, ensuring that they are of the highest quality. The company sells a wide variety of powders and capsules, including red capsules, green capsules, yellow capsules, and white capsules.





Moreover, customers have the freedom to purchase kratom products in bulk at wholesale prices. Orders that exceed $89 qualify for their free, same-day shipping program.





What makes Organic Kratom unique is that they sell blends of kratom strains and also allow customers to create their own blends.







5. Kratom Crazy - Most Professional Online Kratom Vendor





Though fairly new to the kratom market, Kratom Crazy has somehow managed to create a niche for itself in the kratom market. It has done so by keeping it simple, unlike other companies that use every means possible to enhance their products.





Kratom Crazy Positives





Very professional site

Excellent shipping

Kratom is bought directly from the source

30-day money-back guarantee





Kratom Crazy Drawbacks





Some issues arise when it comes to payment





To ensure their products are of high quality and pure, Kratom Crazy makes sure their kratom is lab tested before being shipped. Shipment is handled through USPS. If the customer is not satisfied with the product, they can file a complaint, as the company has a 30-day money-back guarantee.





Some of the products they offer include Maeng Da, White Borneo, Red Bali, and kratom capsules of numerous kratom strains. Once the customer makes the first purchase, they automatically join the company's loyalty program named Kratom Crazy Club. The customer is then able to qualify for discount coupons ranging from 5, 10, 15, and 20%.







6. Happy Hippo - Best for Bitcoin Payments





Many kratom users who have shopped on happy hippo have expressed their satisfaction with the site. Happy Hippo has over 30 different strains. Like other sites, this particular kratom vendor offers discounts, both to new customers and returning customers.





Additionally, if a customer uses an alternate payment method like Bitcoin, eCheck, or mobile check, they can get a discount of up to 20%.







7. Botanical Bunny - Most Customer Considerate Kratom Vendor





Different reviews illustrate that Botanical Bunny makes sure that all their products are of excellent quality. The site does this by taking extra caution in how it promotes its products. Aside from Kratom, the vendor also sells kratom-infused products like oils and soaps. Additionally, customers can also buy herbs and teas.





This particular vendor has high-quality products and offers some excellent customer care services. The icing on this already tasty cake is that it sells kratom strains at affordable prices. One kratom ounce costs only $5.00.







Kratom Vendors FAQs





Q: What is Kratom?





A: Kratom is an extract from the kratom tree, which is native to South-Eastern Asia. The kratom tree is predominantly found in countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Papua New Guinea.





For thousands of years, kratom leaves have been known to possess a plethora of healing properties. Since it works as both a sedative and stimulant, it is widely recognized as a panacea of sorts.





Q: What Are the Benefits of Kratom Health-Wise?





A: Kratom is thought to provide a number of health benefits depending on the strength of the strain.





Increases the body's energy levels. By boosting the body's metabolic rate, it can increase the rate at which glucose is converted to energy. At the same time, it increases blood circulation, ergo ensuring that the cells in the body have access to the already metabolized food.





Analgesic properties. Kratom has proven to be a more than capable pain killer, especially when it comes to chronic pain. Kratom targets the pain receptors in the brain and the body and binds to them, thus making sure that pain isn't read.





Improves concentration. Kratom, when ingested, instigates the production of acetylcholine, which is a chemical responsible for an increase in concentration and focus.





Drug addiction recovery. Kratom provides the same euphoric properties as opioids, with none of the addictive properties of damage. Thus, people trying to overcome opioid addictions use kratom as a replacement.





Balances emotions. By lifting the mood of the person who has taken it, kratom can reduce anxiety and depression. A compound known as mitragynine targets the opioid receptors in the brain and binds to them. The result of this is that the person will feel more positive, vibrant, and confident.





Q: Is Kratom Safe to Take?





A: Like opioids, kratom targets the same brain receptors. Thus, there is a risk of addiction. Nonetheless, the body can naturally deal with kratom more comfortably than opioids.





Studies have also suggested that high doses of kratom have led to death. This risk is increased if kratom is mixed with over the counter drugs. This is the reason why the FDA doesn't approve of the use of kratom.





Kratom also has some side effects. They include confusion, muscle pain, changes in blood pressure, and itching. Thus, it is advisable to take lower doses to avoid the side effects.





Q: Is using Kratom legal?





A: Yes, using kratom is legal in the US. However, the DEA keeps a close watch. They had classified the herbal extract as a Schedule-I drug. However, it was withdrawn in 2016. Thus, it is important to make sure that you consult with the vendor beforehand about the legality of shipping and receiving the products.





As the FDA continues to learn more about the product, it sparingly cracks down on kratom. In some countries like Australia, Thailand, and the European Union, kratom is not legal.







The Bottom Line: Where Should You Look to Find the Best Kratom Vendors Online?





Any vendor worth half its salt needs to have a myriad of measures and lab tests to ensure that the products they are selling are GMP compliant.





The best kratom dealers will aim to offer high-quality, lab-tested kratom products. Thus, reassuring customers that their strains are safe for consumption and can deliver the expected health benefits. Moreover, experienced kratom dealers should have an active customer care team, plus numerous guides to help you find the perfect strain.





Anyone unsure of where to start their search should check out the above top picks. With a wide variety of options to choose from, customers are bound to find a vendor that suits their needs.





Plus, you can always take advantage of a company's money-back guarantee if your order doesn’t live up to expectations.