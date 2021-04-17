DOX INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Amdocs Limited For Violations of the Securities Laws

NEW YORK, April 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Amdocs Limited (“Amdocs” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOX) resulting from allegations that Amdocs might have issued misleading information to the investing public.



If you purchased Amdocs securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit DOX Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On March 31, 2021, Jehoshaphat Research published a report that was the result of a months-long investigation into a “massive financial deception taking place at Amdocs.” The report alleged that Amdocs overstated its profit by “~40-50%, or as much as $200m.”

On this news, Amdocs’s stock price fell $4.35, or 5.5%, from closing at $79.34 on March 30, 2021, to open at $74.99 on March 31, 2021.

