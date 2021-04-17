7 Best Credit Repair Companies in 2021: Top-Rated Credit Repair Services To Improve Your Credit Score Fast

San Diego, CA, April 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit repair companies work on behalf of their clients to improve their credit report by removing negative items, such as debt collections, late payments, and bankruptcies. There are significant differences between credit repair companies in terms of the methods they use for payment structures and to repair credit scores.



To determine the best credit repair services to use, we compared factors such as reliability, effectiveness, and value for money. Based on these specifications, and the pros and cons of each company, here are the best credit repair companies in 2021.





1. Credit Saint - Best Credit Repair Company Overall

Credit Saint is the overall best credit repair service because it has a long and solid record of helping thousands of people to improve their credit scores. The company's success is evident as the Better Business Bureau has given this service an A+ rating for more than 10 years.

Customers receive a free consultation from Credit Saint to talk about their credit score and identify any negative items. It is possible to use this service free without any obligation.



If a user chooses to proceed based on the initial consultation, Credit Saint then contacts the credit bureaus on the individual’s behalf. The aim of this communication is to remove any inaccurate information from the customer’s credit report.

Some of the negative items this company can potentially remove from credit reports include:

Late payments

Judgments

Collections

Repossessions

Bankruptcies

Credit inquiries

Liens

Credit Saint recognizes that their customers have differing needs, which is why they offer three packages. The first option is the Credit Polish package that includes a free score analysis, challenges of five negative items per cycle to three major credit bureaus, and a credit score tracker too.

The next level package is the Credit Remodel package. This option features everything from the Credit Polish model above. However, users receive 10 negative item disputes per cycle and ongoing Experian credit monitoring as well.

Credit Saint's most aggressive option is the Clean Slate package. Along with everything in the other two packages, this one includes unlimited challenges on inaccurate items, and the company will also send out cease and desist letters on the customer's behalf.

Other points in Credit Saint's favor include good value for money and that they offer a 90-day money-back guarantee. Overall, the positive features of Credit Saint are:

More than 10 years of A+ Better Business Bureau rating

Three different packages

Free, no-obligation consultation with a credit repair expert

Real-time progress monitoring via an online dashboard

90-day money-back guarantee





2. Lexington Law - Most Experienced Credit Repair Company

One of the top credit repair services in terms of experience is Lexington Law, as it was founded in 1991. Now, it is the United State's biggest credit restoration company. In 2017 alone, Lexington Law had more than 100,000 negative items removed from their customers’ credit reports.

This company has a team of lawyers and paralegals that protect your credit using specific laws. Some of the issues that can impact a person's credit score negatively, with which they help their customers, include:

Divorce

Medical bills

Identity theft

Student debt

Military service

Lexington Law has three packages available to accommodate the different needs of users. The most basic of these is the Concord standard service, and this includes challenging negative items with the customer's creditors and the three major credit bureaus.

The next level is the Concord premium package. In addition to the services from the standard model, the person also receives TransUnion alerts and a score analysis. They also benefit from having hard inquiries removed.

Finally, the PremierPlus package is the most thorough credit repair service Lexington Law offers. In addition to the services of the other packages, this package includes personal finance tools, identity theft protection, and the FICO score tracker.

Although Lexington Law is a little more expensive than most other credit repair companies, they are one of the most experienced companies, and the quality of their work is outstanding.



The main benefits of using their services are:

Many independent review sites rank Lexington Law as the best option

Over 56 million removals since 2004

Help offered with charge offs, late payments, foreclosures, and collections

More than 500,000 active clients





3. CreditRepair.com - Best Credit Repair App

CreditRepair.com has some of the best reviews from former customers of all the credit repair services. Founded in 2012, this company has removed more than 1.8 million harmful items from its customers' credit reports. This credit repair company's app is available for iPhones and Android devices.

After signing up with CreditRepair.com, customers will have their credit report retrieved and analyzed to identify misleading, inaccurate, or invalid items. The team then creates a customized credit repair plan to help rebuild positive credit, and they employ various methods to achieve this.

CreditRepair.com offers customers three different packages, so people can choose the package that best meets their needs. Direct is their entry-level package and the cheapest option. It is ideally suited to people who have only a handful of negative items. The package includes 15 negative item challenges and three creditor disputes each month.

Those who opt for the Standard package also have cease and desist letters sent on their behalf, 24/7 credit monitoring, hard inquiry challenges, and quarterly credit score analysis. The cost of this service is in-line with the average for credit repair services.

The most comprehensive credit repair package CreditRepair.com offers is their Advanced package. Along with the services of the other packages, this package offers a monthly FICO score, identity theft insurance and protection, an array of personal finance tools, and up to 19 negative item challenges each month.

Some of the best features of CreditRepair.com include:

Effective and aggressive repair programs

Free credit analysis

Discounts if you sign up family and friends

15+ negative item challenges monthly

Three credit repair packages to choose between





4. Sky Blue Credit - Good Value for the Money

For those who need a service offering good value for money, Sky Blue Credit is one of the best options. They have transparent pricing, free services for the first six days, and there is a 90-day money-back guarantee. Therefore, Sky Blue Credit is a great choice for people who have a limited budget.

Unlike other credit repair services that offer different packages, Sky Blue Credit offers all its services for a monthly flat rate. The services include disputing five items per each of the three major credit bureaus every 35 days.

After signing up to Sky Blue Credit, customers receive an analysis of their credit history, and any harmful errors are highlighted. The experts from this company then send dispute letters on their clients' behalf and check the statute of limitation for any debts.

Some of the main features of Sky Blue Credit include:

One low monthly rate for all services

No fee for the first six days

Customers can cancel at any time

90-day money-back guarantee





5. The Credit Pros - Good for Speedy Credit Repair

The Credit Pros have been in business for more than 12 years, and they have helped more than 200,000 people across the United States to improve their credit rating. It is consistently ranked as one of the best credit repair services by independent review sites, and it has maintained an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

There are three packages available from The Credit Pros to meet differing repair needs. The entry-level option is the Money Management package, which includes identity and dark web monitoring and TransUnion monitoring. It also includes the CashRules finance manager, which allows customers to integrate banks, track transactions, get alerts, and set budgets.

The mid-level option is the Prosperity package. In addition to everything from the entry-level package, users get a three-bureau credit repair, which includes:

Debt validation letters

Goodwill letters to debt agencies and creditors

Cease and desist letters

Unlimited dispute letters

A one-on-one action plan from a professional

The Credit Pros' most thorough and expensive option is the Success package. Along with all the services from the other two packages, customers also have a guaranteed line of credit of $1,500. The credit repair service also reports repayments to TransUnion and Experian, which allows the customer to build a positive credit history.

When deciding whether The Credit Pros is the right company for them, potential users should consider the following positive features:

Free consultation with a specialist

Better Business Bureau rating of A+

AI-driven credit repair technology

Quick credit repair for faster results

Various packages available

Option for unlimited dispute letters available

Credit monitoring included with all plans





6. Ovation Credit - Best Customer Service

Ovation Credit Services has helped more than 12,000 people to improve their credit score, and the company has a reputation for its outstanding customer service. They take pride in building relationships with users and providing them with customized credit repair solutions.

This credit repair company is one of the most cost-effective options as the monthly fees are affordable. At the initial appointment, each customer receives a free consultation. During the meeting, the advisor takes an in-depth look at the client's credit history to determine the best solutions for each issue.

Moving forward, an advisor from Ovation Credit Services files disputes on behalf of their client. The process may involve the advisor contesting late payments with creditors and writing goodwill letters. Ovation Credit Services also ensures clients have an accurate credit score by working with credit reporting bureaus.

The main reasons to consider using this company's service are:

A+ Better Business Bureau rating

Excellent customer service

Free consultation

Customized credit repair solutions

A cost-effective option





7. The Credit People - Best Customer Satisfaction Guarantee

The Credit People has been in operation for more than 15 years, so they are now one of the leading credit repair companies. It offers customers the option of either a six-month, flat-rate service plan or a monthly pay-as-you-go option.

Since 2004, The Credit People has removed approximately 1.5 million negative items from their customers' credit reports, and statistics show that the average customer sees a 32 percent improvement in their credit score.

For a small fee, customers have the option to try out the services for a week before deciding if they want to continue using it. The Credit People also offers a 60-day money-back guarantee.

However, excellent customer service is what makes The Credit People stand apart from the competition. Some of the advantages of joining The Credit People include:

Toll-free customer support

Unlimited disputes each month

FCRA certification

Account access 24/7

Debt and inquiry validation

How Do Credit Repair Services Work?

The first step that most credit repair services take is downloading the customer's credit report from the three major credit bureaus. Professionals then review the credit reports to identify errors. Common examples of mistakes include inaccurate personal information, incorrect balances, and data management errors.

It is not a simple process as the professionals must gather evidence to prove the information in the credit report is false. Doing so can take anything from a few days to several weeks.

Once the professionals have gathered the information they need, they send it to credit monitoring companies, and there is a 30-day window for them to respond. The credit bureaus will contact the credit repair service to say whether they have corrected the error or not and explain why.

Essential Factors To Consider When Choosing a Credit Repair Company

Before someone starts using a credit repair company, it is important they take the time to compare the options. Some of the factors to consider are outlined below.

Setup Fees

Companies should not ask for large upfront payments, as this is a violation of the Credit Repair Organizations Act. In most cases, legitimate credit repair companies do not have setup fees.

Free Consultations

Free consultations are beneficial, even for those who have good credit. If a free consultation is available from the service, it will help people to identify areas in which they can make improvements and what they are already doing well. It is an opportunity for people to learn good financial habits that will prevent them from needing credit repair services in the future.

Monthly Fees or Flat Rate Payments

Credit repair companies' two payment types are usually either monthly fees or flat-rate payments. A customer must decide which is their preferred option when choosing the best service to meet their needs.

Credit Repair Reviews

As with any service, reviews from former customers can help people to decide if a company is reliable, effective, trustworthy, and good value for money. The user should not simply rely on the reviews posted on the credit repair services' websites but check elsewhere online to get an accurate overview of others’ experiences.

Another tip is to check with the Better Business Bureau, as this service helps consumers to find reputable businesses with positive reviews.

Customer Service

Although most credit repair companies offer similar services, one way that the best companies stand out from the rest is the customer services they offer. The top companies offer customer service from friendly and knowledgeable professionals who can guide people through the best credit repair options.

They will monitor their clients' credit scores continuously so that the client achieves results quickly. Agents will notify clients about both improvements and challenges or disputes on their credit scores.

How Long Does Credit Repair Take?

Customers should not expect to see results immediately, as it can take between three and six months before progress is evident. However, if someone repairs their credit score annually or they only have minimal issues, then it may not take as long.

On the other hand, those who have lots of credit issues or who have never looked at their credit report may find it can take more than six months before they see improvements.

Is It Worth Using Credit Repair Companies?

One point to note is that a person can do everything that a credit repair company does and achieve the same results, which may cause people to question whether using a credit repair service is worth the money.

There are two benefits to using professional services rather than a person attempting to repair their own credit score. The first benefit is that it saves a person time, as the process is a heavy task. Second, using a professional service streamlines the process as they have experience of the different methods and they know how to get the best results.

In addition to saving time and achieving positive results faster, it is also worth noting that using a credit repair company can save people money in the long-term. If a credit score improves by a few points, it can save on mortgage repayments and loan or credit card interest rates.

What Does It Cost To Use Credit Repair Services?

The cost of using credit repair services can vary significantly, depending on the services the company offers. Although monthly fees typically range between $79 and $129, the industry average is approximately $99 a month. There is also the option to buy credit repair software, such as TurboScore Home, that reduces the time of navigating credit reports and bureaus.

Are Results Guaranteed When Using Credit Repair Services?

It is almost impossible for a credit repair company to guarantee results as credit reports are complex documents that change every time someone makes or misses a payment. Therefore, customers should be wary of services that make outlandish guarantees.

Avoiding Credit Repair Service Scams

Unfortunately, there are some scam credit repair companies out there. However, people can take steps to make sure they avoid such companies.

The first thing that people need to know is the Credit Repair Organization Act in 1968 prevents companies from making misleading statements about the services or products they provide. Furthermore, the services must provide written contracts that give consumers an opportunity to cancel the arrangement.

Legally, credit repair companies cannot collect payments until their services are complete. However, many get around this rule by having a setup fee followed by monthly payments to help spread the cost.

Apply caution if a credit company gives misleading information or they do not give straight answers to questions. For example, consumers should avoid companies that discourage customers from contacting credit monitoring bureaus. People should also avoid companies that create new identities or credit reports.

What Methods Do Credit Repair Companies Use To Get Items Removed?

Each company employs different methods to get items removed from a customer's credit report. The following is an overview of some of the most common methods.

Goodwill letters: Credit repair services may write goodwill letters to creditors to encourage them to remove negative items from credit reports. Although it is not always successful, it works surprisingly often.

Debt validation letters: These letters request that creditors or debt collection agencies provide proof that a debt is valid. If they are not able to provide proof, then they must remove it from credit scores.

Negative item challenges: Consumers have the right to dispute questionable items on credit reports. Credit bureaus then have 30 days to respond. While some companies allow unlimited disputes in a billing cycle, others specify a maximum number of disputes.

Fixing inaccurate information: A method that is particularly useful for victims of identity theft is fixing wrong data. In most cases, credit repair companies assign a case advisor to a customer, and they will go through the customer's credit report with them to look for inaccuracies.

Cease and desist letters: The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act states that if a customer requests a debt collection agency stops contacting them, then the debt collection agency must abide. Many credit repair companies offer a service of sending out cease and desist letters to creditors and debt collection agencies on the customer's behalf.

Visit magnoliamedianetwork.com for more product comparisons and reviews.

Contact: info@magnoliamedianetwork.com

Disclaimer:

The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor or professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website’s selling mentioned in the source. The content publisher and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about. The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission to the author if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you.