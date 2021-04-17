Probiotic BioFit For Weight Loss BioFit Reviews - Medical Evidence or Just Another Pill?

Long Island, NY, April 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- READ THIS BEFORE --



The internet is now full of news on Biofit weight loss pills and marketing companies are all over promoting the product. But these marketers cut copy and paste to make these reviews. In this review we have done research and citied medical evidence to bring you a simple guide. We still want you to exercise your own judgement. No one one in the supplement review business can give 100% facts except for your medical professional.

BioFit Probiotics 101 & How to Buy on Go BioFIT - How It Stacks in Weight Loss & Get a Lean Body

The role of probiotics in maintaining a healthy digestive system is essential, especially for people who want to lose weight. When your gut is healthy, it is easier to lose and maintain your ideal weight. And this is where BioFit Probiotic comes in.

BioFit Probiotic is an everyday weight loss supplement that balances the ecosystem of your gut. The gut microbiome comprises trillions of microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa, fungi, and many more. Daily intake of BioFit Probiotic promotes a balanced digestive system that boosts weight loss and ultimately strengthens the immune system.

Nowadays, it is more important than ever to maintain a healthy weight as obesity is one of the main factors that lead to COVID-19 death. Taking BioFit Probiotic weight-loss supplement along with a balanced diet decreases the chances of you getting sick.

What is BioFit Probiotic?

BioFit is a probiotic and weight-loss supplement developed by Nature's Formulas. It contains clinically studied ingredients claimed to be high in CFU (colony forming units) strains. Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, Lactobacillus Casei, Lactobacillus Plantarum, Bacillus Subtilis, Bifidobacterium Longum, and Lactobacillus Acidophilus are among the strains that can be found in every tablet of BioFit Probiotic.

Nature's Formulas claimed that BioFit Probiotic has gut-healing properties that can help individuals lose weight even if they don't go into diet. Each tablet is filled with ingredients necessary to boost weight loss and minimize digestive imbalances such as constipation, bloating, and excess gas.

How BioFit Probiotic Aids Weight Loss?

Each BioFit Probiotic tablet is composed of probiotics, such as Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, Lactobacillus Casei, Lactobacillus Plantarum, Bacillus Subtilis, Bifidobacterium Longum, and Lactobacillus Acidophilus. These strains don't only help decrease fats in the body but also help in curbing appetite.

For example as per evidence based research GoBioFIT also supports that Lactobacillus Rhamnosus has already been proven to help in suppressing appetite and reducing belly fat. A study consisting of 125 overweight dieters revealed that those who took Lactobacillus Rhamnosus supplements had lost 50% more weight in three months compared to those who didn't.

Maintaining a healthy digestive system through BioFit Probiotic decreases your chances of getting overweight or obese. A balanced gut microbiome promotes weight loss and helps the body also gets rid of weight gain, high blood sugars, high cholesterol, and other diet-related disorders.

What are BioFit Probiotic Top Six Ingredients?

What makes BioFit Probiotic unique and more effective than other weight-loss supplements? It's the combination of these strains that make it the ideal supplement in losing weight healthily.

What is Lactobacillus Rhamnosus & its relationship to weight loss?

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus is a type of bacteria that is known to produce the lactase enzyme. It improves overall gut health and is ideal for individuals who are often constipated and suffer from IBS (irritable bowel syndrome). It is the most clinically studied probiotic strain that promotes digestive health and has been proven to help overweight and obese people lose weight.

Biofit also contains Lactobacillus Casei

Lactobacillus Casei is primarily used to prevent diarrhea and spur growth of Lactobacillus acidophilus, an intestinal bacteria that produces carbohydrate-digesting enzyme. Additional studies have shown this strain helps reduce body weight due to its anti-obesity effects.

Lactobacillus Casei not only assists in weight loss, but may also help to prevent or relieve colic, constipation, Chron's disease, IBD, IBS, lactose intolerance, and ulcerative colitis.

Lactobacillus Plantarum

This strain is proven to boost weight loss both in animals and humans. It is a lactic acid bacteria known for its antioxidant, anticancer, anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic, and anti-obesity properties. Many people also claimed that it helps alleviate anxiety, eczema, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and sharpen memory and enhance athletic performance.

Bacillus Subtilis

Bacillus Subtilis is usually found in pasteurized milk products and shows promising potential to help alleviate constipation and H. pylori infections. Some people also claimed that it boosts the immune system and supports dental health and liver function. It also promotes gut health, prevents diarrhea, and reduces the severity of IBS and IBD.

Bifidobacterium Longum

This strain is often used for IBS, diarrhea, and constipation. A study revealed that Bifidobacterium Longum supplementation also helps reduced body weight gain, fat mass, insulin resistance, systolic blood pressure, and metabolic endotoxemia. It also helps prevent airway infections (such as a common cold) and digestive tract infections, leading to ulcers.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

Lactobacillus Acidophilus produces a lactase enzyme that breaks down lactose into lactic acid. This strain may help decrease cholesterol levels and prevent the occurrence of diarrhea. It also helps improve symptoms of IBS and is known to treat and prevent vaginal infections.

As for weight loss, evidence from studies is not yet conclusive. This type of bacteria is often found in yogurt and other dairy products.

How to Purchase BioFit Probiotic?

BioFit Probiotic can only be purchased via their website gobiofit. They currently offer three discounted packages for a limited time:

Basic Bottle - $69 per Bottle

$69 per Bottle Best Value (6 bottles) - $49 per Bottle, free shipping

$49 per Bottle, free shipping Popular (3 bottles) - $59 per Bottle, free shipping

$59 per Bottle, free shipping Each order comes with three FREE bonuses:

The Truth About Dieting (eBook) - Discover the truth about losing weight for good in just days.

Favorite Recipes (eBook) - Delicious recipes that are guaranteed to satisfy those cravings but that won't make you fat!

Private Members Area - FREE access to meal plans, quick start guides, and delicious recipes.

Purchasing BioFit Probiotic online is guaranteed safe and secure. Customers can pay using their Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express cards.

BioFit Probiotic Frequently Asked Questions

Before ordering your Bottle or bottles of BioFit Probiotic, make sure to read first these frequently asked questions:

How Do I Take BioFit?

It is recommended to take one tablet of BioFit Probiotic daily or as prescribed by a healthcare professional. Each tablet should be taken with a meal. Drinking lots of water throughout the day is also encouraged.

Can I Take Biofit With My Current Prescription?

It is highly recommended to consult your physician before taking it along with your current prescription. Although experts meticulously review BioFit Probiotic, it is better to consult a professional to ensure safety and efficacy.

Where is Biofit Manufactured?

According to Nature's Formulas, BioFit Probiotic is made in their facility based in the U.S., wherein they follow strict guidelines.

Are There Any Side Effects?

Nature's Formulas said they hadn't heard any harmful side effects yet from their tens of thousands of customers taking BioFit Probiotic daily. They recommend anyone who plans to take new supplements always consult their physician before they start using them.

How Long Will It Take For My Order To Reach Me?

During weekdays, orders are usually shipped within 24 hours. Customers can expect their orders to arrive within five to seven business days.

What Are The Terms Of Your Guarantee?

One of the best parts, when you buy BioFit Probiotic is its 180 Day, 100% Money Back Guarantee. This means that if a customer changes their mind within the next six months after the purchase, the product can be returned, and the company would issue a refund.

How to Know if the BioFit Probiotic Supplement is Legit?

At the moment, BioFit Probiotic can only be purchased on their official website. If you saw it being sold on third-party platforms such as eBay and Amazon, it is likely not a good idea.

BioFit Probiotic has fair pricing value; thus, if you encounter one that is sold expensively, you must take extra precautions. Prospective customers are advised to purchase the product only at the official BioFit Probiotic website.

Wrapping Up

If you want to improve your overall gut health and at the same time boost your weight-loss progress, then BioFit Probiotic is an ideal supplement that you can take daily. Various studies and researches have already proved its effectiveness in enhancing digestive health and preventing obesity.

Whether BioFit Probiotic is legit or a scam, the most qualified people to do the verdict are its tens of thousands of customers. So far, here's the feedback it receives from its satisfied customers.

"I've lost 72 pounds since I started using BioFit regularly, and I feel unbelievable! I cannot believe how easy and effortless it has been. Thank you!" – June Elliot, Fresno CA

"I struggled with digestive issues and weight gain for years, so decided to give this a shot. Boy, am I glad I did! My love handles are gone, and I'm less bloated." – Jack Miller, Columbus OH

This product is like the anti-diet! I still eat all my favorite foods, but the weight is just falling off me. People keep saying they don't recognize me!" – Jinni Becker, Minneapolis, MN

If these reviews are not enough to convince you, you can always do your research online. It's always better to form an informed decision before buying any health supplements to ensure the product's safety and legitimacy.

Other Details:

Marketing by Rouge

Marketing by Rouge is a freelance journalist who exists to give information on several products. If you would like to have your product reviewed, please contact us as we do NOT charge product reviews (except affiliate commission).

Content Disclosure: If you purchase a product from our links, we will be compensated.

When purchasing any product from the link, do your investigation. Check with your physician We are not responsible for your loss.

>> Buy from BioFit website

References from product owner:

References

Kim, Jooheen,, Jae Moon Yun, Mi Kyung Kim, Oran Kwon, and Belong Cho (2018). Lactobacillus gasseri BNR17 Supplementation Reduces the Visceral Fat Accumulation and Waist Circumference in Obese Adults: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial Journal of Medicinal FoodVol. 21, No. 5.Retrieved From: https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/10.1089/jmf.2017.3937 Nozawa, Mai (2015). Morinaga Milk Industry: Probiotic Supplementation Causes Fat Loss in Overweight Adults. Business Wire, Berkshire Hathaway Company.Retrieved From: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20150624005038/en/Morinaga-Milk-Industry-Probiotic-Supplementation-Fat-Loss Carlota, Maria, Dao Amandine, Everard Karine, Clément Patrice, D.Can (2016). Losing weight for a better health: Role for the gut microbiota. Clinical Nutrition Experimental Volume 6, April 2016, Pages 39-58.Retrieved From: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352939315000202 Sanchez, Maria (2013). Effect of Lactobacillus rhamnosus CGMCC1.3724 supplementation on weight loss and maintenance in obese men and women. British Journal of Nutrition, 2014 Apr 28;111(8):1507-19.Retrieved From: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24299712/

Tran, Thu Hoa,Le Hong Duc,Rachele Isticato, Loredana Baccigalupi,Ezio Ricca, Pham Hung Van,and Simon M. Cutting. (2001) Fate and Dissemination of Bacillus subtilis Spores in a Murine Model. Applied Environmental Ecology, 2001 Sep; 67(9): 3819–3823.Retrieved From: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC93096/ Bobae Kim,Jeonghyeon Kwon,Min-Seok Kim,Haryung Park,Yosep Ji,Wilhelm Holzapfel,Chang-Kee Hyun (2018). Protective effects of Bacillus probiotics against high-fat diet-induced metabolic disorders in mice. PLOS ONE.Retrieved From: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0210120 J. Minami et al. (2015). Oral administration of Bifidobacterium breve B-3 modifies metabolic functions in adults with obese tendencies in a randomized controlled trial. Journal of Nutritional Science, vol.4, e17;1-7, 2015.Retrieved From: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4463018/ Akshat, Rathi. (2016) Can’t lose weight? You might be able to blame it on your parents—and their gut bacteria. Quartz.Retrieved From: https://qz.com/791056/twins-study-links-gut-bacteria-to-body-fat/ This product has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Your use of the site and the purchase of our product is subject to our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Medical Disclaimer.

All content sold or provided by goBiofit.com and its related companies are strictly for informational purposes only. While all attempts have been made to verify the accuracy of information provided on our website and within the publications, neither the authors nor the publishers are responsible for assuming liability for possible inaccuracies.

The authors and publishers disclaim any responsibility for the inaccuracy of the content, including but not limited to errors or omissions. Loss of property, injury to self or others, and even death could occur as a direct or indirect consequence of the use and application of any content found herein.

Contacting Support

Phone: 1-866-460-6008

support@goBiofit.com

Media kostadavine@gmail.com





ClickBank is the retailer of this product. CLICKBANK® is a registered trademark of Click Sales, Inc., a Delaware corporation located at 1444 S. Entertainment Ave., Suite 410 Boise, ID 83709, USA and used by permission. ClickBank’s role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval or review of this product or any claim, statement or opinion used in promotion of this product.

Content Disclaimer:

The above review statements are those of the sponsor (Source of content) and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of the content publisher. The content distribution company is therefore not responsible for the content and its authenticity and legal standing of the above subject matter. Each individual is required to exercise its content when making a purchase from the above offer. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health and professional advisor before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website’s selling as mentioned in the above as source. The content publisher and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about

BioFIT Refunds/Returns Terms of sale: [MUST READ]

Your purchase will appear on your statement under the name

" CLKBANK*1 866 460 6008 ".

". ClickBank will allow for the return or replacement of any product within 60 days from the date of purchase. For more details see return policy.

The geographic location of your computer has been determined and recorded. All attempts at fraud will be prosecuted.

Information submitted in conjunction with this order is handled within the constraints of our privacy policy.

By entering your e-mail address above, you consent to ClickBank sharing that information with the vendor and/or affiliate related to this product, for order fulfillment and marketing purposes.

>> Buy from BioFit website

Thank you for your time and consideration in reading this product review made with love and support of our distribution partners for news distribution.















Attachment