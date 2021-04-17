CellXRenewal Review: Negative Side Effects or Real Benefits?

Chicago, IL, April 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



If I told you that there was a way to strengthen your body’s cells, improve your muscle and joint strength, make you look younger, and live even longer? Would you believe me? What if I also told you that doing this would require nothing more from you than taking a supplement each day? That would sound like a pretty good deal. That’s precisely what Life Titan Naturals CellXRenewal offers with its new dietary supplement, touted as an anti-aging and cellular rejuvenation supplement.

While these claims might sound outlandish, the science behind the Life Titan Naturals CellXRenewal shows that it could be possible to boost your quality of life and reduce the adverse effects of aging with a combination of vitamins and minerals that fight against heart issues and slow metabolism. But does it work? And how this all come to be - if it does?

How CellXRenewal Came to Be

The creator of Life Titan Naturals CellXRenewal, Alex Bradford, claims that after her elderly father suffered from a nearly fatal fall, he was left bedridden, unable to be helped by doctors, and with seemingly no options to be able to go back to his everyday life. The main issue, aside from the traumatic head injury that he endured from the fall was his heart. Doctors claimed that his heart would “be lucky to perform at sixty percent capacity, if that,” the official CellXRenewal website claims.

This sent the creator, Alex Bradford, on a quest to find a way to improve her father’s health through natural remedies and little-known health tricks. Eventually, after looking into her father’s condition, she discovered that the root cause of most age-related problems stemmed from the destruction of cells in the body over time. This led her to focus on a supplement that would fix and protect your body’s cells to not only reduce the aging process but make the user more energetic and healthier.

What’s in CellXRenewal?





It’s always wise to view any product that claims it will “halt and reverse the aging process,” and we encourage our readers to always do extensive research into any product that claims it will change your life before placing high expectations on them. In researching CellXRenewal, we found that many of the ingredients have been said to reduce inflammation, boost heart health, and unclog pores in the skin based on various clinical studies conducted for years. While CellXRenewal won’t make you younger (that would be impossible), it can improve your quality of life when combined with healthy lifestyle changes to make you feel like you have more energy and look healthier.

But what ingredients are included in CellXRenewal that makes it stand out when compared to other health supplements? The CellXRenewal website hammers on the quality of the accessories as above and beyond what other supplements offer. There are seven ingredients packed into CellXRenewal designed to target a health problem that its user could have. Calcium 2-AEP, MSM, D-Ribose, Shiajat, Marine Phytoplankton, Ecklonia Cava, and Vitamin D3. These minerals, vitamins, and marine organisms claim to offer a different, powerful benefit when taken regularly.

Calcium 2-AEP

Alex calls this the “Longevity Mineral” because of its supposed anti-aging effects. According to Wikipedia, the full name of Calcium 2-AEP is Calcium 2-aminoethylphosphate, which is a crucial component in the composition of cell membranes in our body. It is also a calcium salt of phosphorylethanolamine discovered in 1941 by the renowned biochemist Erwin Chargaff. Its effects on cells have been widely understood for years. Reports show that when it’s introduced to the body, it boosts each cell’s ability to absorb nutrients while eliminating infections, causing waste and toxins that assault your body. This helps make sure that when you’re absorbing minerals and other nutrients, they get directly into your body and can give their full benefits; it’s said to be the key to CellXRenewal’s powerful effects.

MSM

The scientific name for MSM is methylsulfonylmethane. Studies from many sources, including the International Journal for Vitamin and Nutrition Research, have shown that it boosts skin firmness, elasticity, and hydration. When combined with the other ingredients in CellXRenewal, it’s said to reduce the physical signs of facial aging by a whopping 38%!

D-Ribose

This is a sugar found naturally in the heart and boosts the heart’s ability to pump blood without tiring out. Most people face the problem when they age because their D-Ribose supply tends to decrease, making it harder to get the 13 pounds per day that it needs to function. Supplements that increase D-Ribose have been used to help people who have suffered from heart-related emergencies and improve their blood flow and oxygen levels.

Shilajit

While hard to pronounce, Shilajit is a natural and powerful nootropic, or brain-enhancer, that boosts memory, brain function and stimulates the brain’s many nerve pathways. It’s found deep within the Himalayan mountains and has been used by natives for more than 10,000 years. A recent study was published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease that backed up these strong claims. Adding this powerful mineral to your body is supposed to eliminate brain fog and make thinking clearer without any dangerous side effects.

Marine Phytoplankton

These microalgae is said to pack a big punch. It’s packed with bio-active omega 3’s and supports the immune system while reducing inflammation. Once absorbed by the body, it gets to work, increasing the body’s natural T-cell production, which is essential in the body’s immune response and ability to regenerate cells.

Ecklonia Clava

Another powerful nutrient found in the ocean, Ecklonia Cava, is an edible seaweed found deep in the sea. It’s been called the “Wonder Plant of the Sea” and has been extensively researched, including a $39 million project undertaken by scientists in South Korea. These studies sound that this nutrient offers powerful antioxidants that significantly reduce inflammation and penetrate your body’s nerve, brain, and liver cells to clear harmful toxins. It’s more effective than other natural antioxidants such as resveratrol and green tea and even has been shown to beat leading supplements that claim to increase sexual performance!

Vitamin D3

The last nutrient found in CellXRenewal is Vitamin D3, a potent vitamin that has been proven to boost the immune system, control anxiety and mood swings, and keep your bones healthy and strong. While it’s naturally found in the skin when exposed to sunlight, those in colder areas or who can’t leave the house will often find that the boost of this vitamin found in CellXRenewal will improve their body's supply of it dramatically.

How Does CellXRenewal Protect Against Aging?

CellXRenewal is claimed to help repair and/or reverse the harm done at the cellular level. Those behind this supplement say that when people age, their immune system begins to deteriorate. Cell walls eventually decay through this period, so tears and gaps start to appear. Present openings in cells only enlarge with age. At this point, such holes welcome attackers into the cellular structures, causing more DNA damage. The aging mechanism is triggered by these changes, affecting the looks and the overall good functioning of the body. In light of this, CellXRenewal is said to contain the longevity ingredients that can suppress the issues mentioned above while rejuvenating cells all over.

How to Buy CellXRenewal





CellXRenewal can be found exclusively on the Cell X Renewal official website. They offer three options to purchase the supplement, each with a money-back guarantee.

Option 1: The Starter Package

This contains a one-month supply of CellXRenewal, one bottle of the supplement, which includes 60 capsules taken twice daily. The website claims that you save $80 when you buy it on their website.

Option 2: The Best Seller

This contains a three-month supply of CellXRenewal, three bottles, and costs $180. The website claims that you save $270 when purchasing this bundle and offers each bottle for $59, a $10 discount per bottle compared to the single bottle option.

Option 3: The Best Value

This contains a six-month supply of CellXRenewal, six bottles, and costs $300. The website claims that you will save a whopping $600 when purchasing this bundle and offers each bottle for $49 each.

The Refund Policy Life Titan Naturals Offers for CellXRenewal

There’s a 365-Day Money-Back Guarantee being offered for every bottle of CellXNatural bought. Customers are advised to contact customer support via:

to learn more about the dos and don'ts of the refund policy, where they need to return their product(s), and how long it will take for the refunded money to arrive in their accounts. The same phone number and email address can be used to ask any question about Life Titan Naturals and CellXRenewal.

CellXRenewal Special Bonuses

Alongside your purchase of CellXRenewal, and regardless of the amount that you choose to buy, you will receive two exclusive benefits for free, values at $39.90. CellXRenewal is currently being sold with 3 amazing FREE bonuses:

1st FREE bonus valued at $19.95: How to Keep Your Brain Young to 100 and Beyond!

This is the most accurate explanation for your brain's so-called hardening that obstructs your abilities to acquire new skills and knowledge, and all while raises the risk of dementia. This report tells you what you can do about it and to protect your mind while stimulating brain cells almost instantly. This report is also said to help expand the memory so that you remember things more clearly.

2nd FREE Bonus Valued at $19.95: Stop The Pain Naturally

This is a unique report on how to stop the pain naturally, regain control over your life, and be happy! In case of pain, drugs will only help you to a certain extent, so you need to do the rest. Sore throat, achy back, a swollen knee, no matter what you might be experiencing, conventional pain management methods usually fail? To escape suffering, think beyond what’s in the box, so outside the proverbial box, and learn about pain-relieving light treatment, ancient stretches, and more. You are promised to obtain relief from sciatica, migraines, and lower back pain with healthy and efficient herbal therapies. Pressure can also be reduced by 56% if you are using these easy life hacks. Besides, Life Titan Naturals says there are no dangers or side effects. Learn why the aches and pains aren't at all in your mind and how to protect your health by not being hooked on painkillers.

Use it Or Lose It

This free report explains how you can keep your brain youthful regardless of your age. It outlines why the brain tends to become less reliable in older generations and how to keep your mind sharp by using mental exercises and tricks to boost your brain function.

Stop the Pain Naturally

This free guide explains how you can keep your neck, back, knees, and other joints free of pain even without supplements. It also shows what causes pain and how you can avoid painkillers when sudden joint pain happens.

CellXRenewal FAQS





Here are the FAQs for this product:

How should people take CellXRenewal?

Any adult person can take 2 tablets a day with water or natural juice.

How long to use CellXRenewal?

According to Life Titan Naturals, CellXRenewal should not be expected to produce effects within a specific timeline. In other words, it can be used for as long as the user desires. Consumers could, though, grant it a 90-day trial period, says the company. This solution is not for people younger than 18 years of age and neither for breastfeeding and/or nursing women. Finally, patients taking drugs can speak with their healthcare providers about potential interactions and side effects.

Can people with allergies take CellXRenewal?

CellXRenewal is a gluten, preservatives, and GMO-free supplement made only in the United States. Furthermore, is manufacturing company stated that it contains no allergens whatsoever. Finally, each batch is said to be checked for Prop 65 compliances.

What kind of results can be expected from CellXRenewal?

As a consequence of the ingredients in CellXRenewal, the outcomes of using this supplement tend to be limitless, says Life Titan Naturals, but the most important ones are:

Skin that’s clean and looking good

Hair that’s smooth and firm nails

Improved concentration and long-term memory

Anxiety levels that lower and energy levels that increase

Blood supply to the brain, heart, lungs, and blood vessels is improved.

A balanced immune system capable of decreasing inflammation and boosting cellular defenses

Improved cell regeneration and rejuvenation

How long does a bottle of CellXRenewal last?

Each CellXRenewal bottle should last for 30 days.

Who Are Life Titan Naturals?

Titan Naturals is a health company that seems to be on a quest to assist the general population in living a happier and stable life free of discomfort and the usual aging symptoms. It was established by 2 health and wellbeing activists and has since analyzed the effects of natural solutions for the human body to remain healthy and young.

Final Verdict

CellXRenewal is marketed as the most revolutionary cell restoration formula that helps people to live longer. After using it regularly, consumers are said to be feeling and looking well and having their bodies more able to attack diseases. This formula is being deemed as one of the best anti-aging supplements for its ability to slow down the cellular aging process.

The explanation that Life Titan Naturals, its manufacturing company, gives is that if cells aren't stable, no matter how clean the diet is or how much one exercises, if the body lacks the nutrients it needs to impede the cells from aging, real progress may be nonexistent. Without all the billions of cells serving as its vital foundation blocks, it eventually gives in. Cells play a critical role in how energy is generated and transmitted to organs and in ensuring the integrity of the bodily structure. It's frustrating to learn that the process of aging can cause a cell's health to deteriorate, but considering how hard the cells work, this is a foregone conclusion. At least Life Titan Naturals launched CellXRenewal, this formula that promises to help people become more energized, think faster, and feel younger.

When you buy CellXRenewal, you will receive your order plus:

Free Shipping (a $9.95 value)

Two Free Gifts Valued at $39.90

A-One Year, No Questions Asked, Money-Back Guarantee

CellXRenewal makes no promises that it will always be in stock and advertises a warning on its website that due to its quality and difficulty in obtaining its powerful ingredients, shortages can happen at any time. If you’re interested in buying CellXRenewal, keep this in mind since you may have to act fast to secure a bottle. To contact the company, customers can do so Monday – Friday, 9 am-5 pm EST at:

Email: support@lifetitannaturals.com

Phone: (877) 316-2887

After extensively researching CellXRenewal, its creator, and the ingredients it touts, it certainly appears to be a viable supplement for anyone wanting to improve their health. Those over 50 will significantly benefit from the supplement since it targets parts of the body that often deteriorates with age.

As always, do your research before making any major purchase. But with the one-year money-back guarantee, CellXRenewal seems to be an excellent choice to try, even if you’re skeptical.

To learn more about the creator and the product, consumers can visit the official website.

Official Website: https://cellxrenewal.com/

