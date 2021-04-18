Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ORBC, RSVA, TPCO, and LATN

NEW YORK, April 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ORBC to GI Partners for $11.50 per share.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RSVA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of RSVA and Enovix Corporation.

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TPCO to affiliates of Alden Global Capital for $17.25 per share.

If you are a TPCO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Union Acquisition Corp. II (“Union”) (NASDAQ GS: LATN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of LATN and Procaps Group, S.A..

