BioFit Probiotic Reviews: Alarming Weight Loss Scam Exposed! [Must Read Update]

Denver, CO, April 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The majority of people in America today have been overweight at some point in their lives. Millions of these people struggle to obtain lasting weight loss and keep that unhealthy weight off. Furthermore, digestive health problems are also prevalent and they can often be quite damaging to overall health. BioFit claims to address all these issues by improving digestion, increasing immunity and helping Americans to achieve sustainable weight loss.

Many Americans are now switching to health supplements as a way of enhancing their wellness and overall health. Digestive system supplementation is especially important, since the digestive tract connects to all parts of the body. Probiotics supplements like BioFit have been gaining popularity, especially because they are seen as the best way to enhance digestive efficiency while enhancing overall wellness.

The following BioFit review will answer all your questions about this probiotics product. Read on to discover whether BioFit can help you deal with your digestive issues like bloating and also if it can maximize your weight loss. Get more information about BioFit here below.

Introducing BioFit

Nature’s Formula BioFit is a top-shelf probiotic product that features widely studied ingredients that deliver amazing weight loss and digestion improving results. BioFit claims that users can eat all their favorite foods from pizza to ice cream and many others, while taking this supplement and still lose significant amounts of weight. Obviously this likely implies everything in moderation as there is no such thing as a cure-all miracle pill, but it is understood that BioFit works by naturally enhancing and balancing the beneficial bacteria found in your gut.

BioFit’s official website is full of positive user testimonials from clients who have already lost more than 50 pounds of fat by using this probiotic supplement. Besides a guaranteed loss of roughly three pounds weekly, strictly using the BioFit pills will also alleviate common digestive issues like gas, constipation and bloating. Due to so many years of eating unhealthy junk foods to taking harmful medications and prescription pills that have harsh side effects, one needs to do all it can to start and restore the harmony within the gut biohm and give the microbiome the best opportunity to thrive so the whole body wellness journey can continue well into the golden years of life.

How BioFit Works

BioFit supplements works by enhancing the gut flora ratio of good vs bad bacteria, which includes the essential bacteria responsible for digesting foods. These gut bacteria are critical for maintaining an efficient digestive system for overall wellness and weight loss. The reason most people find it highly challenging to achieve significant amounts of weight loss is because of their bad microbe balance in the gut. This supplement corrects and balances the good bacteria in your gut to help you lose weight. This is due to the Lactobacillus superblend of four strains that go to work at creating an optimal environment for bacteria to thrive in and stimulates the digestive process. Mix in the multi-functional probiotic powerhouse Bifidobacterium Longum and the DE111 strains reviewed below, and the world has never quite seen such a complete and complex supplement that works to alleviate digestion disturbances and body weight management issues at once.

Due to the potency of the seven probiotic strains in the BioFit supplement, it is formulated to target four main areas of wellness in:

Digestion

Bloating

Weight Loss

Immunity

The specific ingredient Lactobacillus may also help with insulin regulation support and a reduction in junk food cravings and appetite, resulting in faster weight loss results.

About Chrissie Miller

The creator of BioFit is 43 years old and her name is Chrissie Miller. Like most women in America today, Chrissie struggled with maintaining a healthy weight for many years. She had unsuccessfully tried all kinds of limiting diets and exercise programs but they only offered temporary relief and she regained the unhealthy weight within a short period. While she may not be a nutritionist or doctor, Chrissie was able to finally able to lose weight after using the BioFit program.

BioFit Ingredients





Each bottle of BioFit contains a high amount of beneficial probiotic bacteria totaling 5.75 billion organisms (or CFUs/colony forming units). The 800mg supplement provides your body the best probiotic strains and almost 6 Billion CFUs per pill. Here are the primary ingredients:

Bacillus Subtilis (DE111)

This is the specifically engineered BioFit ingredient that has the world going crazy due to its incredible benefits of restoring balance and optimization to the microbiome. The Bacillus Subtilis strain in this probiotics supplement promotes good bacteria production and limits the bad bacteria. This strain fights against diarrhea and constipation. Numerous studies have shown that it increases athletic performance and overall health. Made by the well-respected company Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, its probiotic Bacillus subtilis DE111 just this year got accepted by the FDA on to the GRAS list (generally recognized as safe) with no objections and also got approval for its health claims of the following:

promotes growth of healthy gastrointestinal flora

supports growth of beneficial gut bacteria

supports and improves digestive health in children and adults

reduces total blood cholesterol or blood LDL cholesterol

These are all based on peer-reviewed clinical publications and has now become the first probiotic strain in the world to have these food-health supported claims. The DE111 bacillus subtilis probiotic strain is also Star-K Kosher certified and Non-GMO Project verified and is the most recognized ingredient in the BioFit weight loss supplement, but it certainly is not the only gut healing strain in the formula of six other clinically studied substances in the product.

(LOWEST PRICE ONLINE) Get BioFit Directly from the Official GoBioFit.com Website for the Biggest Discount

Lactobacillus Rhamnosus

This strain has also been comprehensively studied in both children and adults. One study investigated how L. rhamnosus affected weight loss in obese participants over a six month period. The results showed that it promoted faster fat and weight loss in both men and women.

Lactobacillus Casei

L. casei is a unique probiotic strain as it has the broadest temperature and pH range. It works by supporting L. acidophilus production and fighting constipation, irritable bowel syndrome and other infections. It also useful for preventing various digestion health issues like diarrhea and others. A study discovered that this strain had significant effects on biomarkers linked to obesity.

Lactobacillus Acidophilus

The L.acidophillus species is widely recognized in the probiotics industry due to its capacity of supporting healthy digestion. It has undergone thorough clinical assessments, particularly on the issue of improving IBS symptoms. Besides treating digestive complications, L. acidophilus also supports weight loss in both animals and humans.

Lactobacillus Plantarum

The L. plantarum species is a common ingredient that has been extensively applied across the food sector. This strain can help in the production of functional beverages and foods. It is associated with antifungal properties, antioxidant effects, anti-mutagenic activity and antimicrobial activity. This strain has already been applied for treating cancer, Parkinson’s disease, liver disorders, hypertension and others. It also positively impacts weight loss and digestive problems like IBS and diarrhea.

Bifidobacterium Longum

The B. longum strain included in BioFit is well known for preventing bad bacteria from damaging the walls of the intestines. It is also vital for digesting carbs and proteins. One scientific study found that B. longum was effective in alleviate gastrointestinal, infectious and immunological diseases. It corrects immune dysfunction and has been shown to stabilize gut microbiota to improve the gut and intestinal environments.

Bifidobacterium Breve

Bifidobacterium breve naturally exists in intestinal tracts and breast milk. Like other probiotic strains found in BioFit, this species has been extensively researched and documented. One study reviewed the anti-obesity properties of B. breve and found that it produced a notable difference. The researchers reported that this strain reduced body fat and weight in the participants by reducing bad cholesterol and promoting good HDL cholesterol.

Benefits of BioFit

BioFit has multiple benefits when used consistently. They include the following:

It improves your digestion system

It reduces bloating significantly

It increases your immunity and ability to fight infections

It induces weight loss

It promotes overall health

third-party tested by an independent lab to verify purity, potency and overall quality

allergen-free with no harmful additives

non-GMO commitment

And according to Chrissie Miller's official BioFit probiotic presentation, when asked about the safety risks and concerns about negative side effects, Nature's Formulas stated, "To date tens-of-thousands of people have tried Biofit and we have never had a serious side effect reported. That being said, we always recommend consulting with a doctor before starting any new supplement."

How Much Does BioFit Cost?





You can only buy BioFit online through its official website. Here are the current prices:

Get 6 bottles of BioFit for $294

Get 3 bottles of BioFit for $177

Get 1 bottle of BioFit for only $69

All the above prices include free shipping across the US. While it may seem that BioFit prices are higher compared to typical probiotic supplements, Chrissie claims that their product is one of the best in the market that delivers high quality results. Each bottle of BioFit includes 30 easy to use pills. Users are supposed to take one pill daily for optimal weight loss.

BioFit Bonuses

The manufacturer, Natures Formula, has also included several bonuses to further enhance the BioFit experience for their clients. Here are the three bonuses that come with all your BioFit purchases through the official site:

The Truth About Dieting – A bonus ebook that shows users how they can manage to achieve massive weight loss while still enjoying their favorite delicious foods. It is all about how BioFit works and how it can help you attain and maintain that ideal weight while enjoying the process and not giving up your favorite foods.

Favorite Recipes: A bonus ebook that showcases top-notch recipes that taste great but will not make you gain weight. These recipes will augment your weight loss process as you will still eat tasty foods while losing weight.

Private Members Area: The final bonus is that all buyers are given access to the private, exclusive member’s area. You can find multiple great resources in the member’s area including recipes, guides, meal plans and other helpful information from your peers.

(HUGE SAVINGS TODAY) Click Here to Get BioFit Supplement For The Lowest Price Right Now

BioFit Money back guarantee

A long refund policy is notable when looking at a supplement as it shows that the company is fully confident in their product and its potential for delivering the claimed benefits. BioFit offers clients a fairly long money back guarantee that is worth 180 days. That means clients can receive their refund if they did not achieve any notable effects within the first 180 days.

About Nature’s Formula

Chrissie Miller and the team at Nature’s Formula company are the people responsible for creating this BioFit supplement. The Nature’s Formula brand has been running for over two decades and it has helped millions to improve their health. The mission of this natural health firm is to highlight the effective, natural forms of treatment and avoid the overreliance on artificial drugs. The firm has conducted through research on the best health enhancing ingredients and have successfully launched multiple products. And just like they did with BioFit, their mission is to make cutting-edge, science based formulas that make the world a better place by enhancing the health of the people who care deeply about their well-being.

As stated on the official Nature's Formulas website, "At Nature's Formulas, we refuse to take short cuts with your health. From sourcing the highest quality products, to pharmaceutical grade manufacturing, and comprehensive testing, we create supplements far above industry standards." They even state their chief aim is to, "measurably improve the health of over 1 million people and showcase the power of natural herbs for maintaining good health."

They goal is to offer engaging, easy to use information about the benefits of natural health. They do this by creating top-class wellness services and products that achieve remarkable results along with providing high quality customer experience. Ultimately, they also want to create a larger health community containing all its members and empowering them to achieve better health. The creators of the BioFit probiotic go on to add, "Nature's Formulas cares deeply about where our ingredients come from. We partner only with suppliers whose practices emphasize quality, science, and responsibility. Better ingredients means better potency, absorption, and digestibility and ultimately better health."

They also drive home the point that BioFit probiotic pills are tested for Mercury, Lead, Cadmium, Arsenic, Heavy Metals, E. coli, Salmonella, Yeast, Mold, Microorganisms, Coliforms, Residual Solvents, Pesticide Residues, Benzipyrene, Organoleptic, and Acrylamides. This should give customers peace of mind in that the BioFit weight loss formula is pure, safe and allergy-free due to the pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing standards they adhere to. They are very transparent in sharing how they have also passed every FDA inspection without issuance of and FDA form 483 because they are in compliance with current GMP standards, made in an NSF certified facility and go through the in-house testing as well as third party testing to ensure quality as a priority. They even go the extra mile in using BPA-free plastic bottling (otherwise could result in serious endocrine disruption) so it doesn't have a negative net effect on hormonal health which could result in tumors, birth defects and other possible development disorders.

BioFit Probiotic FAQs

Here are some of the common questions that most consumers have about BioFit:

Does BioFit cause side effects?

Nature’s Formulas has listed on its website that the BioFit supplement is made with safe and natural ingredients. They made this probiotic product with safety in mind, and it has undergone independent testing for purity, quality and safety by third party firms. Nevertheless, it is recommended to consult a doctor before you start taking any supplements, especially if you are also taking other prescription medications. Furthermore, nursing mothers and pregnant women should also discuss with physicians about taking this supplement.

How long should you take BioFit?

You should take one pill daily for at least six months to see good results. Sticking to that easy to follow schedule will give the probiotics enough space and time to work their magic on your gut.

How should you store BioFit?

BioFit clients are advised to store this supplement in its container in a cool and dry place. Although exposing these pills to moisture may make them a bit harder, Nature’s Formulas says that even moisture cannot affect the integrity and quality of this product.

How long does each bottle of BioFit last?

A bottle of BioFit comes with 30 pills to last you one month or 30 days. The recommended option for those interested in buying is the three months’ supply as it addresses severe gut issues and is convenient to use.

Does BioFit have an expiry date?

BioFit capsules are only valid for the first two years after the packaging date. You can easily see the expiry date prominently displayed on the bottle. If you can’t see that date on your order, you should contact customer service immediately.

Is BioFit vegan-friendly?

BioFit is made using water and hypromellose. These two ingredients are vegan-friendly.

How long does it take to get your BioFit order?

After placing your order on the Nature’s Formulas website, the company processes and ships your BioFit supplements within three or two days. You can expect to receive your order within five or seven business days. Nevertheless, BioFit availability is limited to Canada and U.S. clients only. Therefore, if you live outside these two regions then you won’t be able to get BioFit.

BioFit Scam Risks: Is It Legit or Worth Your Money?





There are so many fake reviews on BioFit online it is almost disgusting to see. Between all of the shameful lies, deceptive marketing tactics and outright vanilla flavored fluff pieces about Nature's Formulas probiotic weight loss supplement, it is easy to dismiss this one of a kind product and label BioFit a scam. But there are a few important distinctions that need to take place in order to understand the difference between fake BioFit scams and real BioFit probiotic customer reviews and success stories.

First off, there are legitimate safety concerns that all BioFit users should be fully aware of as it is truly a buyer beware market for those interested in buying the number one weight loss probiotic formula on the market. Between the rock solid money back guarantee of a staggering six month timeframe from the original purchase date, to ONLY being able to order BioFit from the official website in GoBioFit.com, it is fairly easy not to fall victim to any of the BioFit scams setup online to dupe consumers and trick them into becoming a customer by buying fraudulent pills that are not tested for quality, purity or potency like the Nature's Formulas team does with their flagship supplement in BioFit.

It is actually quite easy to redeem the BioFit money back guarantee within the 180-day window that puts the entire onus on the weight loss formula to yield results or simply request a hassle-free refund making today's purchase at zero risk assuming ordering directly from the company's website. Every BioFit order done through GoBioFit.com will use Clickbank as the merchant, a multi-decade, well-respected and customer-centric platform that really allows every consumer peace of mind and complete confidence in becoming a BioFit customer today. In fact, here is just how easy it is to request a no questions asked refund assusming the product does not produce the desired outcome or noticeable results one was hoping to get when ordering today.

After reviewing how to get BioFit absolutely risk-free, let's wrap up the probiotic weight loss review and settle the debate on whether or not the BioFit scam complaints are real or they are just another promotional tactic marketers are using as clickbait headlines.

Getting a BioFit refund

Every purchase of BioFit will take place through ClickBank and are guaranteed to be eligible for a complete refund in case you are not satisfied with the product. To claim a refund on your BioFit purchase, just follow the steps listed below:

By the way, you can always cross-check your purchases on ClickBank by verifying them on your bank statement (any purchase through ClickBank marketplace will show as "CLKBANK*COM" on your account statement).

Steps 1 – First visit the ClickBank customer service site at Clickbank.com.

Step 2 – Click on the Look Up Your Order option button where you will start to enter your BioFit order details received in an email once purchased.

option button where you will start to enter your BioFit order details received in an email once purchased. Step 3 - Input two fields to identify your order that come with every order of BioFit via Clickbank. These could be your email address, zip code, order number, or the last four digits of your payment mode. Key in the right details in the corresponding fields.

Step 4 - Select the Go icon. As soon as you do this you will get a confirmation code on your registered email address with ClickBank. This should be the same email id that you have used to place the BioFit order.

icon. As soon as you do this you will get a confirmation code on your registered email address with ClickBank. This should be the same email id that you have used to place the BioFit order. Step 5 - Enter the code in the right field.

Step 6 - Click on the Go icon.

icon. Step 7 - Click on the Get Support icon.

icon. Step 8 - Select the radial button with the Refund Request option. ClickBank usually has a 60 days refund period on most of its products, but BioFit goes above and beyond with an incredible 180-day unconditional money back guarantee that really shows the confidence they have in this unique probiotic weight loss formula. You will not be able to see any refund option if the 180-day time period has passed. However, if for some reason you have waited past the six month timeframe, you may then contact the vendor directly to claim the refund and the Nature's Formulas team will work directly with you on sorting the matter out.

option. ClickBank usually has a 60 days refund period on most of its products, but BioFit goes above and beyond with an incredible 180-day unconditional money back guarantee that really shows the confidence they have in this unique probiotic weight loss formula. You will not be able to see any refund option if the 180-day time period has passed. However, if for some reason you have waited past the six month timeframe, you may then contact the vendor directly to claim the refund and the Nature's Formulas team will work directly with you on sorting the matter out. Step 9 - Select the reason for the refund (to help them better understand what went wrong but will not influence the outcome of getting your money back as promised). You can choose the option from the dropdown menu. If you need to express any other concerns then you are free to do so in the field marked Additional Comments .

. Step 10 – Cross-check to see if you have inputted all the necessary details and then click on the Send button. The return usually takes one business day to get processed. However, for any physical item delivered to you through ClickBank, you might need to wait up to at least 19 days for the refund.

And that is literally it. They make it so simple. There are no hidden fees, no sneaky language tactics or obstacles to worry about upfront at all. The Nature's Formulas team led by Chrissie Miller has been in the natural supplement industry for well over two decades now and knows that without a customer centric approach first and foremost they would not have lasted this long. And that is why they have not released or formulated a product with effective ingredients as they do not want to waste your money or their time and only put together quality supplements that work with cutting edge scientific research and ample amounts of medical backing to support the claims shared in the official presentation.

So now that you know how to get a refund should BioFit probiotic not work for you, let's cycle back and answer the question head on about whether or not BioFit scam risks persist or if this truly is a revolutionary formula that burns fat, optimizes digestion and gives the body's gut biohm exactly what it needs to start losing weight efficiently and naturally.

Verdict





BioFit is highly unique because it promises weight loss without limiting the user’s diets or workout routines. You can continue eating whatever foods you want while taking BioFit and still lose huge amounts of fat. The weight melts off your body efficiently since this supplement improves the amount of good bacteria in your body.

Just like Nature's Formulas official website for BioFit says, "A healthy gut is then the secret weapon in your battle for good health." The short and shocking video by Chrissie Miller about the BioFit probiotic benefits explains all of this in very compelling, entertaining and detailed ways that make perfect sense as to why these seven probiotic strains are a must-have addition to your daily health regimen.

Even though the price seems higher compared to similar probiotic supplements, BioFit has proven to be especially more effective than competing products. Most people love BioFit after trying it out, especially those who have suffered from the multiple restrictive fad diets and other highly limiting eating routines. BioFit claims to give clients that perfect body within a few months thanks to its range of highly helpful probiotic strains. Nevertheless, if you want to augment the BioFit results, it is worth switching to a much healthier nutrition and staying active alongside taking your BioFit supplement.

Finally, BioFit also gives users 180 days to try out the product without any risk. Your funds are secured with this long refund policy that puts the spotlight on BioFit to produce the necessary weight improving effects. You can receive your refund if the product did not deliver on its promises within the first 6 months. Overall, this probiotic supplements guarantees users get better digestive health and weight loss by balancing gut bacteria.

(LOWEST PRICE ONLINE) Get BioFit Directly from the Official GoBioFit.com Website for the Biggest Discount

Official Website: https://gobiofit.com/video/

Contact Details: BioFit ProBiotic

Email: support@goBiofit.com

Phone: 1-866-460-6008 (24/7)

About MarketingByKevin.com

This product review is published by Marketing By Kevin. Marketing By Kevin reviews are researched and formulated by a group of experienced natural health advocates with years of dedication and determination to finding the highest quality health products and wellness programs available. It should be noted that any purchase derived from this resource is done at your own peril. It is recommended to consult with a qualified professional healthcare practitioner before making an order today if there are any additional questions or concerns. Any order finalized from this release’s links are subject to the entire terms and conditions of the official website’s offer. The researched information above does not take any direct or indirect responsibility for its accuracy.

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission to Marketing By Kevin if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team and please know we only recommend high quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Product support: support@goBiofit.com

Media Contact: info@marketingbykevin.com

Attachment