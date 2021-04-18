Pecron S1500: The Most Compact Portable Power Station Is Launching On Indiegogo

Henan, China, April 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pecron, an under-the-radar brand specialized in portable power source and outdoor energy solutions, is launching its latest model S1500: the most compact portable power station on Indiegogo.

The S1500 weights 25lbs with an overall dimension of 13.8"(L)x 7.3"(W)x 10"(H), which is similar to the size of a lid opened MacBook 13".

With 1,461.6Wh automotive-grade battery pack at its core, Pecron S1500 is able to produce 1,500 watts power to run most appliances. Other features of Pecron S1500 including:

Compact Design

3-4 Hours Fast Charging

8 Output Ports

Solar Charging

S1500 backup power is quiet in operation and maintenance-free. Most important, it can give you enough power to run your home essentials including refrigerator, juicer, projector, etc. It is also capable to power your heavy duty tool like electric saw, drill, or even your Tesla.

This power storage has equipped a high-definition LCD display, users can intuitively observe the real-time status of the battery level, temperature, remaining hours of use, etc. A sturdy handle design further enhanced its portability that allows for provision of power to the place where it is most needed in a matter of a few minutes.

Another fascinating features of Pecron S1500 is its super-fast charging technology. The built in real-time charge controller (IC) regulates the overall flow of electricity to produce 441W of juice to quickly power up the S1500 within 4 hours without doing harm to the battery, which beat most of the well-known’s in the industry.

Shoppers call Pecron a “solid tool” for outdoor power supply, and rave that it’s lightweight, long-lasting, and surprisingly powerful.

“Climate change is a reality, from extreme superstorms, to massive wildfires and droughts, to recent public health threat-COVID19, we see the huge impact on our everyday lives

To protect our shared home, we need to become better at powering it with green energy.” Said Vincent Shi, the co-founder and chief executive officer of Pecron LLC.

About Pecron:

Pecron was established in 2012 with the belief of “renewable is the future” and the vision of “building up a world that runs on green energy”. Since then, they have developed a range of

high-quality, efficient and environment-friendly grid-independent power storage (from 200Wh to 6,000Wh) for variety of customers including campers, explorers, naturalists, RV or boat owners, disaster relief workers and etc.

