Vantage Hemp Co. Sets CBD Industry Standards with ICH Q7 and WHO GMP Certifications

Greeley, Colorado, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Hemp Co. today positioned itself as a global leader in the production of CBD extracts, with the announcement its facilities have achieved ICH Q7 and WHO Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certifications. The certifications recognize Vantage Hemp’s commitment to rigorous pharmaceutical compliance, empowering the company to export its exceptional cannabinoid products worldwide.

Vantage Hemp is now one of the most accredited cannabinoid extractors, with a science based and data driven approach elevating the company to the forefront of the industry. It has achieved EU compliance, North American GMP compliance, and the internationally recognized ICH Q7 GMP and WHO GMP certifications, which endorse the company’s CBD extracts as the highest standard found anywhere in the world.

ICH Q7 GMP and WHO GMP require substantial expertise to achieve and maintain, setting fastidious standards that ensure all products comply with defined quality, safety and purity parameters. Achieving international GMP compliance is an important milestone for Vantage Hemp, as the organization expands into emerging medical and wellness markets.

Deepank Utkhede, COO of Vantage Hemp Co., says, "We're pleased to build on the momentum created last year, by further strengthening our export capabilities. ICH Q7 GMP and WHO GMP certifications enable Vantage Hemp to meet growing demand for pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid extracts, and fulfill its existing supply agreements across Europe and Latin America. As we cement our leadership position globally, it is essential our facilities and processes are not only compliant, but that they are the best anywhere in the world.”

With ICH Q7 GMP and WHO GMP certification, Vantage Hemp will now pursue commercial CBD opportunities internationally. The company has formed a strong relationship with membership in the European Industrial Hemp Association, and can build on this momentum to supply clients with pharmaceutical quality CBD.

Specializing in the production of pharmaceutical-grade CBD oils, distillates and isolates, Vantage Hemp’s purpose-built facilities span over 60,000 sq. ft. and can process five tons of high-quality hemp biomass a day. For more information, visit https://vantagehemp.com/.

About Vantage Hemp Co.

With large-scale high volume extraction facilities, Colorado-based Vantage Hemp Co. has CBD extraction down to a science. By utilizing state-of-the-art technology and having a meticulous focus on every detail of extraction, this start-up turned industry leader consistently delivers pharmaceutical grade, GMP compliant CBD extracts (including full-spectrum oil, distillate and isolate) that companies can trust. Learn more at www.vantagehemp.com.