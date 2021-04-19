English Swedish

Press Release

19 April 2021

Immunicum Announces Presentations at Upcoming Scientific Conferences in April and May

Immunicum AB (publ) today announced that it will participate and deliver multiple presentations featuring its proprietary Phase II clinical candidates, immune primer ilixadencel and cancer relapse vaccine DCP-001, at the following upcoming scientific conferences:

Neoantigen Summit Europe, April 20 – 22, 2021

Alex Karlsson-Parra, Chief Scientific Officer at Immunicum, will make an oral presentation on “Harnessing the immune-priming function of allogeneic dendritic cells in neoantigen-based vaccines”, on Wednesday, April 21st at 2:45 pm CET / 8:45 am ET.



Cancer Immunotherapy (CIMT) Annual Meeting, May 10 – 12, 2021.

Alex Karlsson-Parra will deliver an oral presentation on “Combining intratumoral administration of inflammatory allogeneic DCs with systemic anti-CTLA-4 treatment leads to tumor eradication and is associated with peripheral expansion of CD8+ effector cells with a “tumor-matched” phenotype” (S1-15), in eTalk Session 1 on Monday, May 10 from 2:00 – 3:00 pm CET / 8:00 – 9:00 am EDT.

Satwinder Kaur Singh, Director of Research at Immunicum, will have an oral presentation titled “CD47 and phosphatidylserine contribute to the interaction between antigen presenting cells and the allogeneic cell-based relapse vaccine DCP-001” (S2-132), in eTalk Session 2 on Tuesday, May 11 from 5:00 – 6:00 pm CET/ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm EDT.

Accepted abstracts for the CIMT Annual Meeting will be published on Monday May 3rd and will also be available in the online program book at the conference website www.meeting. c imt.eu .



