NORBIT – Secures NOK 50 million On-Board Unit order from European customer

Trondheim, 19 April 2021: NORBIT ASA today announces that NORBIT ITS has received an order from an undisclosed European customer for delivery of On-Board Units for electronic toll collection. The value of the order is approximately NOK 50 million and is scheduled for delivery in second half of 2021.

“This is a fantastic start to a new business to business cooperation with a customer we think are very well positioned in its market. The size of this first order speaks for itself when it comes to the long-term potential of this cooperation”, says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.



About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company’s business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans is offering tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) is offering connectivity solutions for vehicle identification and tracking, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR) is offering R&D services and contract manufacturing to key customers.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 15 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

The information is such that NORBIT is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by Chief Financial Officer, Per Kristian Reppe, at 19 April 2021 08:00 CET.