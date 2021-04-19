Quadient Recognized as Technology Leader in CCM and Customer Journey Mapping by Global Research Firm

English French

Paris, April 19, 2021



Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today it is the only customer communications management (CCM) solutions provider that has been recognized as a leader in both CCM and customer journey mapping in two separate SPARK Matrix™ research reports recently published by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, a global research and consulting firm. Additionally, Quadient is the only technology company to appear in both reports, which highlights Quadient’s unique position in bridging the CCM and customer experience management (CXM) markets.

Quadient is pioneering the convergence of customer experience and process automation and recently announced it has combined its software solutions into a true end-to-end software as a service global business communications platform, as part of the company’s second phase of its Back to Growth strategy. Quadient’s newly named Intelligent Communication Automation (ICA) solutions power over 1 billion customer-facing communications and interactions every day for more than 8,300 Quadient ICA customers around the world. Large enterprises, mid-market and small businesses rely on Quadient’s SaaS offerings for customer communications, customer journey analytics and orchestration, accounts receivable automation and accounts payable automation.



Quadient was named a technology leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for CCM, a research report that provides a market analysis and ranking of CCM vendors. Quadient was recognized for offering a variety of CCM offerings that enable greater control over customer communications and provide a holistic view of CCM workflows, with key features that include streamlined processes, enhanced efficiency and personalized omnichannel communications from a single cloud-based or on-premises platform. Quadient Inspire, one of the solutions at the core of Quadient’s ICA platform, is designed to empower business users with fast-tracked review and approval processes, streamlined risk compliance, amplified customer engagement and improved time to market. Quadient was also recognized for holding a strong customer base that includes some of the leading brands across industry verticals, such as retail, service providers, utilities, higher education, financial services, insurance, public sector and government, healthcare, telecommunications and others.

In the SPARK Matrix Customer Journey Mapping report, Quadient was named a leader for its software as a service (SaaS) journey mapping tool that incorporates the digital and physical touchpoints across an organization with which customers interact into lucid journey maps. It enables internal stakeholders to collaborate and share ongoing feedback directly within the tool and the comments are automatically routed to communication owners who make the necessary changes to improve the customer experience. The solution is distinguished by its approach to providing a customer journey mapping tool designed for customer communication portfolio management, connecting often-ignored touchpoints to customer experience (CX) strategies.

“Quadient received strong overall ratings across a range of performance parameters for both technology excellence and customer impact, earning its position as a SPARK Matrix leader for both the customer communications management and global customer journey mapping market,” said Shruti Jadhav, associate director at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. “The company’s effective competitive and growth strategy, with a continued focus on offering a centralized management system to deliver omnichannel customer communications, ensures Quadient is well-positioned to remain a leader in the global CCM market.”

“Being named a market leader in two categories and being the only technology provider to be included in both SPARK Matrix reports confirms our continued commitment to pioneer the direction of the industry,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, Quadient. “As a long-time recognized leader in CCM, our advanced cloud-based software solutions are making it easier for CCM professionals to engage with their CX-minded peers, while our advanced customer journey mapping solution is making customer communication experiences readily accessible to professionals managing customer interactions.”

