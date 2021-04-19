KB Lancaster Securities New AI Platform Generates Rich Data Insights for Enhanced Portfolio Construction

SEOUL, South Korea., April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As individuals seek advice for weathering the current volatile investing environment, KB Lancaster Securities today announces the launch of a leading-edge AI platform that generates the data and insights they need to better understand their client's needs and enhance portfolio construction.



"Record levels of market uncertainty have made it critical for our wealth advisors to have a full, accurate view of our client's assets and offer enhanced investment portfolios. During this volatile time, our clients still expect accurate, insightful advice when they require it, and our new AI platform prepares our wealth managers with a deeper, holistic view of their assets and projected investment opportunities." said William Price who heads up the Corporate Asset Management department at KB Lancaster Securities.

The new AI platform uses advanced data analytics along with fully integrated workflows to automate and streamline processes, lower operational costs, and assist with enhanced investment portfolio creation.

AI-based techniques utilize machine learning principles to automatically learn from vast networks of data inputs that can be used to forecast asset price movement over a desired period of time.

"We serve clients across the globe who all have varying expectations when it comes to investing, by modernizing with AI technology, we will be better able to address those differing needs, solidify those relationships and strengthen our investment portfolios." added Lee Tae-Ho, an Equity Investment Analyst at KB Lancaster Securities.

AI extracts important financial signals to provide advisors insight into their clients' current and future financial needs. AI can be used to personalize investment recommendations based on social indicators signalling major life events, like childbirth or retirement.

By placing the client at the heart of every investment, powered by leading-edge AI-driven analytics, and delivered with improved personalization, financial managers at KB Lancaster Securities can better understand and interpret the needs of their clients.

About KB Lancaster Securities

The team at KB Lancaster Securities has continued to expand, our wealth managers and advisory professionals are highly trained, qualified and fluent across multiple languages.

Whether your financial goal is to achieve an optimum asset allocation or to invest in value-added investment products, we will customise a wealth planning solution for you to reach your financial objectives throughout the various stages of your life. For more information please visit our website: www.klsholdings.com/

