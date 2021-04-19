Issue of Convertible Notes and Warrants Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Winance

English Finnish

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 19 April 2021 at 09.30 Finnish time

Valoe Corporation has, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the financing arrangement between Valoe Corporation and Winance announced on 22 April 2020, withdrawn the fourth convertible notes tranche of EUR 500,000 and issued to Winance in total 500 convertible notes and in total 833,333 warrants related thereto.



Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.