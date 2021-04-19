English French

April 19th, 2021

Aéroports de Paris SA

Terms of availability or consultation of the information mentioned in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, relating to the

combined general meeting of 11 May 2021

Given the risks linked to the Covid-19 epidemic and in accordance with Order n°2020-321 of 25 March 2020 and Decree n°2020-418 of 10 April 2020, and in particular following Decree n°2021-255 of 9 March 2021 extending until 31 July 2021 the measures for adapting the rules of meeting and deliberation of the assemblies, Aéroports de Paris is unable to physically gather its shareholders. Indeed, the administrative measures limiting or prohibiting travel or collective gatherings for sanitary reasons and the obligation to respect sanitary rules prevent the physical presence at the general meeting of its members.



Shareholders are invited to regularly visit the Company's website to consult the documents relating to the general meeting.

The Board of Directors has decided that the Combined Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held in camera, without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend, at the Company's registered office (1, rue de France, 93290 - Tremblay en France), on Tuesday 11 May 2021 at 3:00 p.m., and will be webcasted live and in its entirety on the website https://www.groupeadp.fr (Finance/ General Meeting/ General Meeting 2021 section). A replay will then be available on the Company's website at the same address.

The Board of Directors has appointed the French State and Predica, Prévoyance, dialogue du Crédit Agricole as scrutineers.

Prior notice of the meeting, including the agenda and the text of the resolutions, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on 31 March 2021 (Bulletin No. 39).

The notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on 19 April 2021 and in the Journal d'Annonces Légales on 19 April 2021.

The terms and conditions for participation and voting at this meeting are set out in the latter notice.

Due to the fact that this general meeting is being held in camera in the exceptional context of the health crisis, no admission cards will be issued, no amendments to the draft resolutions may be tabled at the meeting and shareholders will only be able to exercise their voting rights remotely and prior to the date of the general meeting.

The brochure of the notice of meeting and the information or documents relating to the general meeting, in particular those referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, can be consulted at the following address : http://www.groupeadp.fr (section Finance / General Meeting / General Meeting 2021), in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

The documents listed in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are posted on the company's website at the above address and kept at the disposal of the shareholders in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the website http://www.groupeadp.fr to be informed of the latest communications.

