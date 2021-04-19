Valoe and Sono Motors Signed approx. EUR 2.2 Million Co-Operation Agreement

English Finnish

Valoe Corporation Inside Information 19 April 2021 at 09.55 (Finnish time)

Valoe Corporation and Sono Motors GmbH have signed about EUR 2.2 million co-operation agreement related to engineering and concept validation project for utilising solar energy in Sono Motors’ vehicles.

The co-operation project commences immediately and lasts about 12 months. Valoe will now hire new employees for various development and manufacturing tasks at its Juva factory.

