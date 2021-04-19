COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 19/2021 – 19 APRIL 2021
On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|108,911
|664.77
|72,400,942.47
|12 April 2021
|8,000
|692.95
|5,543,600.00
|13 April 2021
|6,451
|695.97
|4,489,694.08
|14 April 2021
|6,375
|699.84
|4,461,474.90
|15 April 2021
|1,420
|707.88
|1005,191.59
|16 April 2021
|1,574
|719.05
|1,131,778.25
|Accumulated under the program
|132,731
|670.78
|89,032,681.29
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 900,171 shares, corresponding to 1.8% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
