COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 19/2021 – 19 APRIL 2021

On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 108,911 664.77 72,400,942.47 12 April 2021 8,000 692.95 5,543,600.00 13 April 2021 6,451 695.97 4,489,694.08 14 April 2021 6,375 699.84 4,461,474.90 15 April 2021 1,420 707.88 1005,191.59 16 April 2021 1,574 719.05 1,131,778.25 Accumulated under the program 132,731 670.78 89,032,681.29

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 900,171 shares, corresponding to 1.8% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

