Awilco Drilling PLC: Contract signed for WilPhoenix

Awilco Drilling PLC is pleased to confirm that a contract has been signed with Ithaca Oil and Gas Limited for the provision of WilPhoenix for a single exploration well at Fotla in Block 22/1b. The well will commence no earlier than 31st May 2021.



WilPhoenix is one of Awilco Drilling’s two Enhanced Pacesetter semi-submersibles and is equipped for drilling in water depths up to 1,200 ft.

Aberdeen, 19 April 2021





