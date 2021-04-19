US Timeshare Market Report 2021, Featuring Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, Marriott International, Apollo Global Management (Diamond Resorts International) and Hilton Grand Vacation Company

Dublin, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Size, Trends and Opportunities (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Vacation Ownership (timeshare) market witnessed an upsurge at a significant CAGR during the years spanning 2016-2020 and estimations are made that the market will rise through the forecast period 2021-2025.

The vacation ownership market is the major segment of the travel and tourism market, which can be segmented on the basis of the type of the timeshare properties into timeshare resorts and other timeshare units, which includes, privately-owned vacation homes, villas, cottages, apartments, condominiums etc. Although other timeshare units account for the largest market share, timeshare resorts are gaining momentum.

The major growth drivers for the US vacation ownership market are increasing prominence of point-based vacation ownerships, timeshare sales metrics, property purchasing preferences, perception, travel and tourism industry and high net worth individual population and wealth. Despite the market is governed by various growth drivers, there are certain challenges faced by the market such as the threat from third party internet travel intermediaries, seasonality, dream vacation barriers, highly competitive environment and technical issues.

Some recent trends in the market include the scope of virtual and augmented reality in the timeshare industry, the rise in the vacation ownership households, inventory levels and next generation of timeshare prospects.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the US vacation Ownership market with a detailed analysis of market size on the basis of value and volume along with the comprehensive examination of each of the major segments of the market, namely, timeshare resorts and other timeshare units.

The report provides a detailed competitive landscape for the market on the basis of the number of resorts, contract sales and tour flow along with the major transactions during 2015-2019.

Growth of the overall US vacation ownership market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The competition in the US vacation ownership market is stiff and dominated by big players like Wyndham Worldwide Corporation. Further, key players of the market Marriott International, Apollo Global Management (Diamond Resorts International) and Hilton Grand Vacation Company are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Introduction to Vacation Ownership

2.2 Stages of Vacation Ownership Operations

2.3 Advantages of Vacation Ownership

2.4 Evolution of Vacation Ownership Market

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 Global Vacation Ownership Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Vacation Ownership Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Vacation Ownership Market Value by Countries

4. The US Market Analysis

4.1 The US Vacation Ownership Market: Value Analysis

4.1.1 The US Vacation Ownership Market by Value

4.1.2 The US Vacation Ownership Market Value by Revenue Source

4.1.3 The US Vacation Ownership Market Value by Rental Revenue

4.1.4 The US Vacation Ownership Market Value by Unit Average Price

4.1.5 The US Vacation Ownership Market by Unit Maintenance Fees per Interval

4.2 The US Vacation Ownership Market: Volume Analysis

4.2.1 The US Vacation Ownership Market by Volume

4.2.2 Physical Timeshare Units in the US by Number of Bedrooms

4.2.3 The US Vacation Ownership Market by Number of Resorts

4.2.4 Vacation Ownership Resorts in the US by Development Stage

4.2.5 The US Vacation Ownership Market by Resort Average Size

4.3 The US Vacation Ownership Market by Average Occupancy

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prominence of Point Based Vacation Ownership

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Threat from Third Party Internet Travel Intermediaries

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Scope of Virtual and Augmented Reality in Timeshare Industry

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Vacation Ownership Market: Competitive Landscape

6.1.1 Important Competitive Metrics across Timeshare

6.1.2 Number of Timeshare Units in the US Domestic Market owned by Different Companies

6.1.3 The US Vacation Ownership Market Companies Transactions

7. Company Profiles

Apollo Global Management (Diamond Resorts International)

Hilton Grand Vacation Company

Marriott International

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation





