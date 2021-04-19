Global Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Survey - In-depth Interviews with 406 Qualified AI and Machine Learning Developers

Dublin, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning 2020, Volume 1" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This survey gives a comprehensive view of the attitudes, adoption patterns and intentions of artificial intelligence and machine learning developers worldwide. This series focuses on tools, methodologies, and concerns related to implementing machine learning, deep learning, image recognition, pattern recognition and other forms of artificial intelligence as well as efficiently storing, handling, and analyzing large datasets and databases from a wide range of sources.
Artificial intelligence is permeating software development in many ways and many industries, which necessitates a thorough knowledge of how developers are doing this.
This volume includes research and analysis covering topics such as developer demographics and firmographics, artificial intelligence landscape, methods and approaches, resources and services, conversational systems, speech and image recognition, enterprise AI, security, platform adoption, API frameworks, tools and languages, technology adoption, hardware, hardware optimization, parallelism, and high-performance computing, purchasing and influencers, challenges and barriers to success, AI as it relates to IoT, the Cloud, and containerization and more.
This survey consists of 406 in-depth interviews conducted in English with qualified AI and machine learning developers worldwide. This provides a margin of error of 4.7%.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- What's New
- Executive Summary
- Demographics & Firmographics
- The Current AI Landscape
- Motivations and Challenges in AI Projects
- Frameworks, Libraries, and Models
- Hardware in AI and Machine Learning
- Conversational Systems and Speech Recognition
- Image Recognition and Machine Vision
- AI and the Cloud
- Containerization and Container Orchestration
- AI and the Internet of Things
- Security
- Data Management and Data Science
- Development Platforms and Platform Targets
- Technology Adoption
- Subject Matter Expertise
