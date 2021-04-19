Global Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market (2020 to 2030) - by Product, Voltage, Battery, Vehicle Type, End-user and Region

Dublin, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market 2020-2030 by Product (Two-wheelers, Three-wheelers, Four-wheelers), Voltage, Battery, Vehicle Type, End-user, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global low speed electric vehicle market will reach $22.35 billion by 2030, growing by 12.3% annually over 2020-2030, owing to stringent environmental regulations, improvement in electric vehicle R&D, advanced battery technology, and government subsidies.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global low speed electric vehicle market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global low speed electric vehicle market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Voltage, Battery, Vehicle Type, End-user, and Region.



Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

Two-wheelers

E-Bikes

E-Scooters

Motorcycles

Kick Scooters

Other Two-wheelers

Three-wheelers

Four-wheelers

Based on Voltage, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

24V

36V

48V

60V

72V

Based on Battery, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

Lithium-Ion Battery LSEV

Lead-Acid Battery LSEV

Other Battery LSEV

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

Passenger LSEV

Heavy-duty LSEV

Utility LSEV

Off-road LSEV

Based on End-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.

Golf Courses

Tourist Destinations

Hotels & Resorts

Transport Terminals

Residential & Commercial Premises

Other End-users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

North America (U.S. Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2020-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Voltage, Battery, and Vehicle Type over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global low speed electric vehicle market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a proprietary Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.2 Two-wheelers

3.2.1 E-Bikes

3.2.2 E-Scooters

3.2.3 Motorcycles

3.2.4 Kick Scooters

3.2.5 Other Two-wheelers

3.3 Three-wheelers

3.4 Four-wheelers



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Voltage

4.1 Market Overview by Voltage

4.2 24V

4.3 36V

4.4 48V

4.5 60V

4.6 72V



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Battery

5.1 Market Overview by Battery

5.2 Lithium-Ion Battery LSEV

5.3 Lead-Acid Battery LSEV

5.4 Other Battery LSEV



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Type

6.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type

6.2 Passenger LSEV

6.3 Heavy-duty LSEV

6.4 Utility LSEV

6.5 Off-road LSEV



7 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

7.1 Market Overview by End User

7.2 Golf Courses

7.3 Tourist Destinations

7.4 Hotels & Resorts

7.5 Transport Terminals

7.6 Residential & Commercial Premises

7.7 Other End Users



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2030

8.2 North America Market 2020-2030 by Country

8.2.1 Overview of North America Market

8.2.2 U.S.

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.4 Mexico

8.3 European Market 2020-2030 by Country

8.3.1 Overview of European Market

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 U.K.

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

8.3.8 Rest of European Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2030 by Country

8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

8.5 South America Market 2020-2030 by Country

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America Market

8.6 MEA Market 2020-2030 by Country

8.6.1 UAE

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Other National Markets



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview of Key Vendors

9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

9.3 Company Profiles

AGT Electric Cars

Bintelli Electric Vehicles

Bradshaw Electric Vehicles

Byvin

Groupe Renault

HDK Electric Vehicles

Ingersoll Rand, Inc.

Ligier Group

Polaris Industries

Renault SA

Shandong Shifeng (Group)

Speedway Electric

Textron Inc.

Yamaha Motors Co. Ltd.

Yujie Group

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

