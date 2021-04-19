Global Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market (2020 to 2030) - by Product, Voltage, Battery, Vehicle Type, End-user and Region

Dublin, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market 2020-2030 by Product (Two-wheelers, Three-wheelers, Four-wheelers), Voltage, Battery, Vehicle Type, End-user, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global low speed electric vehicle market will reach $22.35 billion by 2030, growing by 12.3% annually over 2020-2030, owing to stringent environmental regulations, improvement in electric vehicle R&D, advanced battery technology, and government subsidies.
This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global low speed electric vehicle market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global low speed electric vehicle market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Voltage, Battery, Vehicle Type, End-user, and Region.
Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.
- Two-wheelers
- E-Bikes
- E-Scooters
- Motorcycles
- Kick Scooters
- Other Two-wheelers
- Three-wheelers
- Four-wheelers
Based on Voltage, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.
- 24V
- 36V
- 48V
- 60V
- 72V
Based on Battery, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.
- Lithium-Ion Battery LSEV
- Lead-Acid Battery LSEV
- Other Battery LSEV
Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.
- Passenger LSEV
- Heavy-duty LSEV
- Utility LSEV
- Off-road LSEV
Based on End-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2020-2030 included in each section.
- Golf Courses
- Tourist Destinations
- Hotels & Resorts
- Transport Terminals
- Residential & Commercial Premises
- Other End-users
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
- North America (U.S. Canada, and Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2020-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Voltage, Battery, and Vehicle Type over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global low speed electric vehicle market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a proprietary Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.2 Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology
1.2.2 Market Assumption
1.2.3 Secondary Data
1.2.4 Primary Data
1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design
1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation
1.2.7 Research Limitations
1.3 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product
3.1 Market Overview by Product
3.2 Two-wheelers
3.2.1 E-Bikes
3.2.2 E-Scooters
3.2.3 Motorcycles
3.2.4 Kick Scooters
3.2.5 Other Two-wheelers
3.3 Three-wheelers
3.4 Four-wheelers
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Voltage
4.1 Market Overview by Voltage
4.2 24V
4.3 36V
4.4 48V
4.5 60V
4.6 72V
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Battery
5.1 Market Overview by Battery
5.2 Lithium-Ion Battery LSEV
5.3 Lead-Acid Battery LSEV
5.4 Other Battery LSEV
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Type
6.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type
6.2 Passenger LSEV
6.3 Heavy-duty LSEV
6.4 Utility LSEV
6.5 Off-road LSEV
7 Segmentation of Global Market by End User
7.1 Market Overview by End User
7.2 Golf Courses
7.3 Tourist Destinations
7.4 Hotels & Resorts
7.5 Transport Terminals
7.6 Residential & Commercial Premises
7.7 Other End Users
8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2030
8.2 North America Market 2020-2030 by Country
8.2.1 Overview of North America Market
8.2.2 U.S.
8.2.3 Canada
8.2.4 Mexico
8.3 European Market 2020-2030 by Country
8.3.1 Overview of European Market
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 U.K.
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
8.3.8 Rest of European Market
8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2030 by Country
8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
8.5 South America Market 2020-2030 by Country
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America Market
8.6 MEA Market 2020-2030 by Country
8.6.1 UAE
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 South Africa
8.6.4 Other National Markets
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Overview of Key Vendors
9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
9.3 Company Profiles
- AGT Electric Cars
- Bintelli Electric Vehicles
- Bradshaw Electric Vehicles
- Byvin
- Groupe Renault
- HDK Electric Vehicles
- Ingersoll Rand, Inc.
- Ligier Group
- Polaris Industries
- Renault SA
- Shandong Shifeng (Group)
- Speedway Electric
- Textron Inc.
- Yamaha Motors Co. Ltd.
- Yujie Group
10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management
10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market
10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m9xphw