GLOBAL MULTI-LAYER CERAMIC CAPACITOR MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028

MARKET INSIGHTS

Multi-layer ceramic capacitors are made of alternating layers of metallic electrodes as well as dielectric ceramic.Representing essential building blocks installed in modern electronics, they contribute to nearly 30% of the overall components within a standard hybrid circuit model.



Since the potential of multi-layer ceramic capacitors are highly significant, new technologies like 5G, EVs, and IOT, are highly dependent on their availability.

Multi-layer ceramic capacitors have low equivalent series resistance (ESR), entailing the resistance component of a capacitor’s internal electrode.High ESR leads to an increased amount of heat generated, owing to the resistance component, in addition to degrading the impedance’s frequency.



As a result, low ESRs observe a high demand, particularly when a capacitor is mounted around a semiconductor chip for decoupling to absorb noise. Hence, the impedance is improved on account of multi-layer ceramic capacitors’ frequency characteristics, thereby fueling the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global multi-layer ceramic capacitor market growth is studied through the assessment of the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is set to be the dominating region over the forecasted period.



The region’s automobile market is predominantly dominated by South Asian nations, constituting some of the most significant manufacturers, such as Nissan, Toyota Motor Corporation, and others.The Asia-Pacific also holds a vital position across the global automotive value chain.



Hence, these factors essentially supplement the market growth of the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

There is a significant gap between the supply and demand of multi-layer ceramic capacitors.Moreover, owing to the increasing demand, manufacturers focus on a lesser number of applications and sectors.



Some of the leading players operating in the market are Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd, Kemet Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd, etc.



