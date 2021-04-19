MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 12 to 16 April 2021:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|48,420
|175.92
|8.518.027
| 12. April 2021
13. April 2021
14. April 2021
15. April 2021
16. April 2021
| 600
400
600
600
500
| 196.50
199.93
199.29
200.17
201.39
| 117,900
79,972
119,574
120.102
100,695
|Accumulated under the programme
|51,120
|9,056,270
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 12 April to 16 April 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 51,120 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.656% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
Attachments