MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Søborg, DENMARK

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 12 to 16 April 2021:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 48,420 175.92 8.518.027
12. April 2021
13. April 2021
14. April 2021
15. April 2021
16. April 2021 		600
400
600
600
500 		196.50
199.93
199.29
200.17
201.39 		117,900
79,972
119,574
120.102
100,695
Accumulated under the programme 51,120 9,056,270

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 12 April to 16 April 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 51,120 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.656% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

MTHH_Company Announcement 26_2021 Appendix - Overview of transactions (12-16 April 2021)