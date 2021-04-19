MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

English Danish

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 12 to 16 April 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 48,420 175.92 8.518.027 12. April 2021

13. April 2021

14. April 2021

15. April 2021

16. April 2021 600

400

600

600

500 196.50

199.93

199.29

200.17

201.39 117,900

79,972

119,574

120.102

100,695 Accumulated under the programme 51,120 9,056,270

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 12 April to 16 April 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 51,120 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.656% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

