Digital Twins in the Power and Utilities Industry, 2021- Decentralization and Decarbonization Will Drive Adoption across Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution, and Storage and Utilization

This study analyzes the digital twin (DT) technology market in the power and utilities industry. A DT is a virtual copy of a physical entity.

In the real world, the entity can vary from a simple component or an asset to an entire network of bigger and more complex systems. DTs allow companies to simulate their asset or system operations in real time under different scenarios without making changes in the real world. This helps them to make clear, informed decisions.

Decentralization, digitization, and decarbonization are transforming the global power and utilities industry. Of these three trends, digitization is the core enabler for decarbonization and decentralization in the industry, disrupting how electricity is produced, stored, distributed, and consumed by end users. Digitization also opens numerous new growth opportunities, innovative business models, and unique service offerings for stakeholders in the power and utilities value chain.

DTs can address the power and utilities industry challenges, such as integrating and streamlining distributed energy resources (DERs) into the electricity grid; enabling smooth functioning of generation, transmission, distribution, and storage assets; and enhancing customer experience in real time.

The study explores current and future market potential for DT across all three power and utilities industry segments - power generation, transmission and distribution, and storage and utilization. It identifies DT growth opportunities and some key regions and companies active in this space.

DT can help power companies and utilities manage assets better, improve productivity and operational efficiency while optimizing resources, time, and cost. Frost & Sullivan believes DT has significant growth opportunities in the industry. Major firms are developing simulation software, including complete solutions to create DTs to optimize performance across the power and utilities space.

Many utilities are partnering with technology and software companies and investing in DT pilot and demonstration projects related to power generation, grid monitoring, energy storage, transmission and distribution, assets, and utilization. Technological breakthroughs are necessary to lower DT-associated costs and increase adoption.

DT adoption in the power and utilities industry is in its early stages. The global DT market and its emerging applications are forecast to grow exponentially over the next five to 10 years. It will take 10 to 20 years before DT becomes mainstream in the global power industry and other segments.

