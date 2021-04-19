New York, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL FLAVONOID MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064349/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Flavanols are characterized as a group of compounds found in apples, cocoa, tea, and several other plant-based products.The global market is essentially fueled by the increasing consumer demand for nutraceuticals, harboring the potential for plant flavonoids.



Moreover, the launch of multiple products within the cosmetics sector will also significantly impact the demand for flavonoids. The major types of flavonoids entail anthocyanin, flavanone, and flavonol, among others.

Flavonoids act as powerful antioxidants by providing remarkable protection against free-radical and oxidative damage.The compounds have also been recognized for their anti-allergic, hepatoprotective, anti-viral, anti-inflammatory, anti-carcinogenic, and anti-thrombotic characteristics.



For instance, kaempferol, morin, quercetin, myricetin, and rutin, by acting as antioxidants, displayed advantageous effects, like anti-inflammatory, anti-allergic, and others.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global flavonoid market growth analysis includes the assessment of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of World.The Asia-Pacific is set to lead the global market, owing to key factors like the rising demand from cancer-fighting products, the developing trend of various food colorants’ applications within the food and beverages industry, and transitioning food consumption patterns across Asia.



In addition, the increasing demand for functional ingredients products further fuels the region’s market growth.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The flavonoids market is continually growing, with several enterprises attempting to gain a substantial competitive advantage through the use of such ingredients in their products and innovation.Moreover, regional players also establish efforts in order to augment the current supply chain and ensure an improved product distribution.



As a result, the industrial rivalry is expected to be intense.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are Bioriginal Food & Science Corp, Bordas SA, Cayman Chemical Company, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS

2. BORDAS SA

3. BIORIGINAL FOOD AND SCIENCE CORP

4. CAYMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

5. EXTRASYNTHESE

6. FOODCHEM INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

7. INDENA SPA

8. MERCK KGAA

9. QUERCEGEN PHARMACEUTICALS

