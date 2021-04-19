New York, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "COVID-19 Diagnostics and Kits: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064339/?utm_source=GNW





The report also covers market projections to 2025 and market rankings for key players. The report examines the market share of COVID-19 diagnostics based on type of products, type of testing and end user.



This report segments the global market by four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The European region includes Germany, U.K., France, and the Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data is provided for the base year of 2020 and forecast through year-end 2025.



Summary:

For this report, the global market is segmented based on product type, testing type, end user and region.



Pandemics are outbreaks of disease that become widespread via human-to-human infection.Recent disease outbreaks and pandemics include the Spanish flu, the Hong Kong flu, SARS, H7N9, Ebola and Zika (WHO, 2011b).



The main features of a pandemic include broad geographic spread, disease movement, novelty, intensity, high attack rates and explosivity, limited population immunity, infectiousness and contagiousness.Pandemics have adversely affected the health of the planet’s inhabitants and have destabilized the world’s economies, social infrastructures, and geopolitical and natural environments.



In China, in December 2019, the new coronavirus disease was detected for the first time. As of March

2021, it continues to affect people across the globe. Early and accurate diagnosis of COVID-19 (the disease caused by an infection with the new coronavirus) is critical to controlling its spread and improving health outcomes.



With the spread of COVID-19, the demand for molecular testing, which is considered the gold standard for diagnosing infectious disease, has increased. In the U.S. and Europe alone, the use of molecular diagnostics increased by 20% between March 2020 and October 2020. The volume of point-of-care (POC) testing has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic in response to demand for faster on-site screening. The response to that has been the accelerated development of new diagnostic technologies, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and CRISPR. Those technologies could soon challenge the leading position of the current RT-PCR systems for viral COVID-19 tests, particularly if regulators further

facilitate their rapid introduction.



The growth of the global COVID-19 diagnostics market is being fueled by several factors, including the increasing numbers of COVID 19 cases; government and private funds to support the R&D of COVID-19 test kits and vaccines; the rising number of emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for diagnostic kits and devices; the growing geriatric population; and increasing support by non-medical device and diagnostics companies.

